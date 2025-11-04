Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI
- Experts
- Riaan Adriaan Swanepoel
- Versione: 41.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI EA MT5
Breakthrough AI-Powered Gold Trading Expert Advisor WORKS on Bitcoin Also
The Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI EA MT5 is an advanced automated trading system engineered for precision breakout trading on Gold (XAUUSD) — while remaining fully adaptable to indices, forex pairs, and cryptocurrencies.
Built with institutional-grade logic, adaptive AI filters, and smart trade management, it aims to capture explosive price movements with maximum consistency and minimal drawdown.
Key Features
⚙️ AI-Driven Breakout Detection: Identifies high-probability breakout zones with adaptive intelligence.
💹 Multi-Instrument Compatibility: Optimized for Gold but performs efficiently on US30, NASDAQ, DAX, GBPUSD, BTCUSD, and more.
🔄 Dynamic Martingale Logic (Optional): Smart recovery system with capital-protection limits.
📊 AI Dashboard & Daily Targets: Real-time performance tracking and profit-target automation.
📅 News & Time Filters: Avoids high-volatility periods for stable operation.
💰 Auto Lot & Risk Control: Automatically calculates optimal position size based on account equity.
🧠 Two Trading Modes:
Safe Mode: Conservative trades with tighter control.
Aggressive Mode: More frequent entries with adaptive scaling.
🏦 Prop-Firm Compatible: Works with low-drawdown settings and strict risk management for funded accounts.
⚡ Plug-and-Play Ready: No complicated setup — simply attach and trade.
Recommended Settings
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M15–H1
Deposit: $1000+
Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread
Broker: Low-latency MT5 ECN broker
Why Traders Love It
This EA combines AI precision, breakout intelligence, and smart capital management, making it a powerful choice for traders seeking consistent performance and flexibility across markets.