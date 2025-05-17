Gold Quantum MT5

Gold Quantum is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) breakout strategies. This EA identifies strong market momentum and executes high-probability trades at key support and resistance levels using pending orders for optimal precision and execution.



Gold Quantum is built for traders who value speed, strategy flexibility, and reliable risk control. Depending on your settings, it adapts to scalping and swing trading techniques, and it includes multiple trailing stop methods to lock in profits efficiently.



Unlock Exclusive Benefits

Follow me on MQL5 to receive notifications of free updates, set files, and performance improvements .





Recommendations



Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframes: M30

Broker: ECN with low spreads and fast execution

VPS: Low-latency VPS strongly recommended

Leverage: Adaptable based on risk preference and strategy (1:100 to 1:300)

Minimum Deposit: This depends on risk and lot size; 500+ USD is recommended.



Key Features / Inputs



mmLots

Fixed lot size (e.g., 0.01)

mmMultiplier / mmStep

For lot scaling when not using fixed size

InitialCapital

Used to calculate lot size when dynamic MM enabled

DontTradeOnWeekends

If true, no trades on weekends

ExitOnFriday

Closes all trades before the weekend

ExitAtEndOfDay

Exit trades by a specific time

LimitTimeRange

Trades only in selected time window

Max distance %

Max price deviation allowed from signal price

MaxTradesPerDay

Caps daily trades (e.g., 3)

SL/PT Settings

Min and Max SL/PT range in pips

Open bar delay

Delay to avoid false signals (in minutes)

ModifyInsteadOfReplacing

Efficient order update mode









Support



Need help with setup or set files?

Join our community for updates and insights.





Disclaimer

No Profit Guarantee: The EA does not guarantee profits. Trading involves risk, and market fluctuations can lead to financial losses. You assume full responsibility for any trading decisions. Past Performance: Historical and forward-test results do not guarantee future performance. Market conditions can change, and results may not be replicated in live trading. Not Investment Advice: This EA is provided as a reference tool only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. External Dependencies: The EA relies on external factors such as MT5 platform updates and broker settings. Changes to these environments may affect the EA’s performance or operation.





Author: Amit Jambhule (Jambhule Capital inc.) – A development company specializing in FX and Crypto algorithmic trading, with expertise in financial engineering and artificial intelligence.

