Gold Quantum MT5
- Experts
- Amit Ganesh Jambhule
- Version: 3.0
- Mise à jour: 2 juillet 2025
- Activations: 12
Gold Quantum is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) breakout strategies. This EA identifies strong market momentum and executes high-probability trades at key support and resistance levels using pending orders for optimal precision and execution.
Gold Quantum is built for traders who value speed, strategy flexibility, and reliable risk control. Depending on your settings, it adapts to scalping and swing trading techniques, and it includes multiple trailing stop methods to lock in profits efficiently.
Recommendations
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframes: M30
Broker: ECN with low spreads and fast execution
VPS: Low-latency VPS strongly recommended
Leverage: Adaptable based on risk preference and strategy (1:100 to 1:300)
Minimum Deposit: This depends on risk and lot size; 500+ USD is recommended.
Key Features / Inputs
|mmLots
|Fixed lot size (e.g., 0.01)
|mmMultiplier / mmStep
|For lot scaling when not using fixed size
|InitialCapital
|Used to calculate lot size when dynamic MM enabled
|DontTradeOnWeekends
|If true, no trades on weekends
|ExitOnFriday
|Closes all trades before the weekend
|ExitAtEndOfDay
|Exit trades by a specific time
|LimitTimeRange
|Trades only in selected time window
|Max distance %
|Max price deviation allowed from signal price
|MaxTradesPerDay
|Caps daily trades (e.g., 3)
|SL/PT Settings
|Min and Max SL/PT range in pips
|Open bar delay
|Delay to avoid false signals (in minutes)
|ModifyInsteadOfReplacing
|Efficient order update mode
Disclaimer
No Profit Guarantee: The EA does not guarantee profits. Trading involves risk, and market fluctuations can lead to financial losses. You assume full responsibility for any trading decisions.
Past Performance: Historical and forward-test results do not guarantee future performance. Market conditions can change, and results may not be replicated in live trading.
Not Investment Advice: This EA is provided as a reference tool only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice.
External Dependencies: The EA relies on external factors such as MT5 platform updates and broker settings. Changes to these environments may affect the EA’s performance or operation.
Author: Amit Jambhule (Jambhule Capital inc.) – A development company specializing in FX and Crypto algorithmic trading, with expertise in financial engineering and artificial intelligence.
GoldQuantumMT is honestly one of the best bots I've come across for trading gold. I’ve been testing it on different charts like H1, M15, M5, etc., and it works really smoothly. Sometimes I use the default setting, sometimes the conservative one – either way, it does a solid job. What I like the most is that it doesn’t go crazy with random trades. It waits for a good setup, enters at the right time, and manages the trades smartly. The trailing stop also works beautifully most of the time, and when it hits, it locks in nice profits. If you trade gold, especially XAUUSD, I highly recommend giving this bot a try. Very happy with it so far!