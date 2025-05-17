Gold Quantum MT5

3.25

Gold Quantum is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) breakout strategies. This EA identifies strong market momentum and executes high-probability trades at key support and resistance levels using pending orders for optimal precision and execution.

Gold Quantum is built for traders who value speed, strategy flexibility, and reliable risk control. Depending on your settings, it adapts to scalping and swing trading techniques, and it includes multiple trailing stop methods to lock in profits efficiently.

Recommendations

Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframes: M30 
Broker: ECN with low spreads and fast execution
VPS: Low-latency VPS strongly recommended
Leverage: Adaptable based on risk preference and strategy (1:100 to 1:300)
Minimum Deposit: This depends on risk and lot size; 500+ USD is recommended.


Key Features / Inputs

mmLots
 Fixed lot size (e.g., 0.01)
mmMultiplier / mmStep
 For lot scaling when not using fixed size
InitialCapital
 Used to calculate lot size when dynamic MM enabled
DontTradeOnWeekends
 If true, no trades on weekends
ExitOnFriday
 Closes all trades before the weekend
ExitAtEndOfDay
 Exit trades by a specific time
LimitTimeRange
 Trades only in selected time window
Max distance %
 Max price deviation allowed from signal price
MaxTradesPerDay
 Caps daily trades (e.g., 3)
SL/PT Settings
 Min and Max SL/PT range in pips
Open bar delay
 Delay to avoid false signals (in minutes)
ModifyInsteadOfReplacing
 Efficient order update mode



Disclaimer

  1. No Profit Guarantee: The EA does not guarantee profits. Trading involves risk, and market fluctuations can lead to financial losses. You assume full responsibility for any trading decisions.

  2. Past Performance: Historical and forward-test results do not guarantee future performance. Market conditions can change, and results may not be replicated in live trading.

  3. Not Investment Advice: This EA is provided as a reference tool only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice.

  4. External Dependencies: The EA relies on external factors such as MT5 platform updates and broker settings. Changes to these environments may affect the EA’s performance or operation.


Author: Amit Jambhule (Jambhule Capital inc.) – A development company specializing in FX and Crypto algorithmic trading, with expertise in financial engineering and artificial intelligence.

Avis 9
Madhava Missack
18
Madhava Missack 2025.06.23 14:58 
 

GoldQuantumMT is honestly one of the best bots I've come across for trading gold. I’ve been testing it on different charts like H1, M15, M5, etc., and it works really smoothly. Sometimes I use the default setting, sometimes the conservative one – either way, it does a solid job. What I like the most is that it doesn’t go crazy with random trades. It waits for a good setup, enters at the right time, and manages the trades smartly. The trailing stop also works beautifully most of the time, and when it hits, it locks in nice profits. If you trade gold, especially XAUUSD, I highly recommend giving this bot a try. Very happy with it so far!

Manikandan G
198
Manikandan G 2025.05.26 15:15 
 

It is really very good EA. Already made very good profit in Gold. Trailing Stop is very good feature to close trade in Profit. Risk management features also very good to avoid account from blown. Thanks a lot Mr. Amit Ganesh Jambhule for your valuable EA.

teknistore
40
teknistore 2025.07.21 12:23 
 

evitate questo bot, a parte che non funziona, non apre posizioni ed ho chiesto supporto al venditore che, oltre a non rispondere, quando lo fa dice "sto verificando il problema", già da due settimane

Sebastian Schmidt
1338
Sebastian Schmidt 2025.07.06 09:17 
 

Technische Probleme trotz interessanter Konzeption - Verbesserungspotenzial vorhanden Produktbewertung nach intensiver Testphase: Positive Aspekte: Übersichtliche Parameterstruktur und gut organisierte Eingabeoptionen Interessante Breakout-Strategie für XAUUSD mit durchdachten Trailing-Stop-Mechanismen Responsive Kundenkommunikation seitens des Entwicklers Detaillierte Dokumentation der verfügbaren Einstellungen Kritische Punkte die dringend behoben werden müssen: Schwerwiegende Funktionalitätsprobleme: EA zeigt kontinuierliche VERBOSE-Fehlermeldungen und führt keine Trades aus, auch bei verschiedenen Kontogrößen (90€ bis 10.000€) getestet Preisgestaltung: 1.200€ für einen EA mit grundlegenden Funktionsproblemen ist nicht gerechtfertigt Broker-Kompatibilität: Unzureichende Dokumentation bezüglich Broker-Anforderungen und Spread-Einstellungen Money Management: Berechnungen scheinen bei verschiedenen Kontogrößen problematisch zu sein Konstruktive Verbesserungsvorschläge: Fehlerbehebung priorisieren: Die VERBOSE-Meldungen müssen analysiert und die zugrundeliegenden Probleme behoben werden Broker-Kompatibilität: Klare Liste unterstützter Broker und deren spezifische Anforderungen bereitstellen Preisanpassung: Überdenken der Preisgestaltung bis zur vollständigen Funktionalität Testphase: Kostenlose Testversion für längere Zeiträume anbieten Dokumentation: Detaillierte Installationsanleitung und Troubleshooting-Guide Empfehlung für potenzielle Käufer: Derzeit kann ich diesen EA aufgrund der technischen Probleme nicht empfehlen. Die Grundidee ist interessant, aber die Implementierung benötigt erhebliche Überarbeitung. Warten Sie auf Updates, die diese Probleme beheben, bevor Sie investieren. An den Entwickler: Ihr Produkt zeigt Potenzial, benötigt aber dringend technische Überarbeitung. Fokussieren Sie sich auf die Fehlerbehebung und testen Sie ausgiebig auf verschiedenen Brokern, bevor Sie weitere Versionen veröffentlichen. Eine transparentere Preisgestaltung und ehrliche Kommunikation über Limitationen würde das Vertrauen der Kunden stärken. Bewertung: 2/5 Sterne - Verbesserungsbedürftig mit Potenzial

Deep Inside
116
Deep Inside 2025.05.28 23:46 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Amit Ganesh Jambhule
1517
Réponse du développeur Amit Ganesh Jambhule 2025.05.29 05:03
Thanks for your feedback. We respect your opinion, but we disagree with your statements. Our EA is continuously tested and updated, and we have received positive results from many real users. We're committed to transparency and improving our product further.
Amit Ganesh Jambhule
1517
Réponse du développeur Amit Ganesh Jambhule 2025.05.27 02:26
Thank you so much for your kind words and feedback! 🙏
I'm really happy to hear that you're getting good results with the EA. If you ever need support, updates, or want to share your trading experience, feel free to reach out anytime.
Wishing you continued success and consistent profits! 🚀📈
Rappyhood
80
Rappyhood 2025.05.22 21:23 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Amit Ganesh Jambhule
1517
Réponse du développeur Amit Ganesh Jambhule 2025.05.25 03:27
Thank you for your great suggestion! 🙌 You're absolutely right — combining fixed SL with trailing stop can improve risk management. We’re considering this for future updates. I've also sent the exclusive set to your inbox. ✅
paulengberink
67
paulengberink 2025.05.22 10:28 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Amit Ganesh Jambhule
1517
Réponse du développeur Amit Ganesh Jambhule 2025.05.25 03:28
Thank you for your positive feedback! 😊 We’re glad to hear the EA is performing well in demo. Stay tuned — more updates are coming to make it even better! 📈
valen vongvilaivarin
98
valen vongvilaivarin 2025.05.19 08:55 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Amit Ganesh Jambhule
1517
Réponse du développeur Amit Ganesh Jambhule 2025.05.19 10:20
Thank you so much for your enthusiastic feedback, Valen! 🙌 We're thrilled to hear that you’re enjoying Gold Quantum. Your support means a lot and motivates us to keep delivering high-quality trading solutions!
stalinraj1904
94
stalinraj1904 2025.05.17 13:00 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Amit Ganesh Jambhule
1517
Réponse du développeur Amit Ganesh Jambhule 2025.05.19 10:20
Thank you for the detailed and thoughtful review! We’re glad you’re finding the strategy effective and the risk management features valuable. It’s great to know the EA is performing well across different market conditions. We appreciate your trust in Gold Quantum and are committed to continually improving it.
