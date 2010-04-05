Mt4 Sendto Telegram
- Experts
- Nguyen Cong Hoan
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
🔥 UNIQUE FEATURES FROM POWERFUL
✅ Automatically detect new orders (Buy/Sell/Limit/Stop) and send detailed notifications:
Order price, volume, SL/TP
Risk/Reward (RR) ratio
Maximum % error on account
✅ Notification when closing orders:
Profit (USD & %), number of pips achieved
Command time (hours/minutes/seconds)
Reason for closing (SL, TP or manual)
✅ Check information errors:
Automatically warn when volume rules are wrong (min/max lots/steps)
Calculate margin and prevent trading if insufficient funds
✅ High security: Direct connection to Telegram API, no third party.
💡 OUTSTANDING BENEFITS
⏱️ Save time: No need to sit at the computer, all notifications are sent directly to the phone.
📊 Optimal risk management: Track % drawdown, RR and balance right on Telegram.
🛡️ Absolute safety: Ensure orders follow SL/TP rules according to the characteristic symbol.
🚀 FOR WHOM?
Scalping and day trading need to react quickly to the market.
Private investors want to monitor remotely.
Signal providers need to have order transparency for learners.
#EAMT4toTelegram #ForexBot #AutoTrading #TelegramNotifications
P.S.: EA is compatible with all MT4 platforms, works stably on VPS. 🚀