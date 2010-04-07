PinBar Hunter MT4

📌 PinBar Hunter – Smart Pin Bar Indicator with Built-in Control Panel and Signal Filters

PinBar Hunter is a powerful tool for technical traders that automatically detects classic Pin Bar patterns (reversal candles) on the chart.

It’s designed for price action strategies, candlestick analysis, and trading around key support/resistance levels.

🚀 Indicator Features:

✅ Detects classic Pin Bars (reversal candlestick patterns)

✅ Works on any timeframe and instrument

✅ Suitable for trend-following and counter-trend strategies

✅ Advanced signal filtering system

✅ Built-in control panel on the chart

✅ Alerts via terminal popup and push notifications

🎯 Smart Signal Filters:

🔹 Time Filter — restrict signals to specific trading hours

🔹 Moving Average Filter (MA) — confirm signals with trend direction

🔹 Inside Bar Filter — ignore signals formed inside previous candle

🔹 Instant toggling of filters and alerts from the panel

🧠 User-Friendly Control Panel:

Appears directly on the chart for easy access

Collapse or close the panel at any time — indicator remains active

Remembers its position across timeframes and chart reloads

All settings are saved automatically

🔔 Alert System:

📢 Terminal Alert — native MetaTrader popup

📲 Push Notification — real-time message to your mobile device

⚙️ Settings & Compatibility:

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Type: Custom Indicator (does not open trades)

Buffers: 2 (Bullish and Bearish arrows)

Customizable: filters, colors, alerts, panel options

Recommended TFs: M15 and higher

✅ Best suited for:

Price action traders looking for reliable pin bar signals

Systems using MA + time filters for confirmation

Manual trading or multi-tool strategy setups

Both beginners and experienced traders

📌 Don’t miss reversal opportunities — let PinBar Hunter find them for you.

Fast. Accurate. Flexible.

Add it to your trading toolbox today!

