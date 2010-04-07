PinBar Hunter MT4

📌 PinBar Hunter – Smart Pin Bar Indicator with Built-in Control Panel and Signal Filters

PinBar Hunter is a powerful tool for technical traders that automatically detects classic Pin Bar patterns (reversal candles) on the chart.
It’s designed for price action strategies, candlestick analysis, and trading around key support/resistance levels.

🚀 Indicator Features:

✅ Detects classic Pin Bars (reversal candlestick patterns)
✅ Works on any timeframe and instrument
✅ Suitable for trend-following and counter-trend strategies
✅ Advanced signal filtering system
✅ Built-in control panel on the chart
✅ Alerts via terminal popup and push notifications

🎯 Smart Signal Filters:

🔹 Time Filter — restrict signals to specific trading hours
🔹 Moving Average Filter (MA) — confirm signals with trend direction
🔹 Inside Bar Filter — ignore signals formed inside previous candle
🔹 Instant toggling of filters and alerts from the panel

🧠 User-Friendly Control Panel:

  • Appears directly on the chart for easy access

  • Collapse or close the panel at any time — indicator remains active

  • Remembers its position across timeframes and chart reloads

  • All settings are saved automatically

🔔 Alert System:

📢 Terminal Alert — native MetaTrader popup
📲 Push Notification — real-time message to your mobile device

⚙️ Settings & Compatibility:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Type: Custom Indicator (does not open trades)

  • Buffers: 2 (Bullish and Bearish arrows)

  • Customizable: filters, colors, alerts, panel options

  • Recommended TFs: M15 and higher

✅ Best suited for:

  • Price action traders looking for reliable pin bar signals

  • Systems using MA + time filters for confirmation

  • Manual trading or multi-tool strategy setups

  • Both beginners and experienced traders

📌 Don’t miss reversal opportunities — let PinBar Hunter find them for you.
Fast. Accurate. Flexible.
Add it to your trading toolbox today!

