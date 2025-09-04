PinBar Hunter MT4
- Indicateurs
- Dmitrijs Ivanajevs
- Version: 1.20
- Mise à jour: 4 septembre 2025
- Activations: 5
📌 PinBar Hunter – Smart Pin Bar Indicator with Built-in Control Panel and Signal Filters
PinBar Hunter is a powerful tool for technical traders that automatically detects classic Pin Bar patterns (reversal candles) on the chart.
It’s designed for price action strategies, candlestick analysis, and trading around key support/resistance levels.
🚀 Indicator Features:
✅ Detects classic Pin Bars (reversal candlestick patterns)
✅ Works on any timeframe and instrument
✅ Suitable for trend-following and counter-trend strategies
✅ Advanced signal filtering system
✅ Built-in control panel on the chart
✅ Alerts via terminal popup and push notifications
🎯 Smart Signal Filters:
🔹 Time Filter — restrict signals to specific trading hours
🔹 Moving Average Filter (MA) — confirm signals with trend direction
🔹 Inside Bar Filter — ignore signals formed inside previous candle
🔹 Instant toggling of filters and alerts from the panel
🧠 User-Friendly Control Panel:
-
Appears directly on the chart for easy access
-
Collapse or close the panel at any time — indicator remains active
-
Remembers its position across timeframes and chart reloads
-
All settings are saved automatically
🔔 Alert System:
📢 Terminal Alert — native MetaTrader popup
📲 Push Notification — real-time message to your mobile device
⚙️ Settings & Compatibility:
-
Platform: MetaTrader 4
-
Type: Custom Indicator (does not open trades)
-
Buffers: 2 (Bullish and Bearish arrows)
-
Customizable: filters, colors, alerts, panel options
-
Recommended TFs: M15 and higher
✅ Best suited for:
-
Price action traders looking for reliable pin bar signals
-
Systems using MA + time filters for confirmation
-
Manual trading or multi-tool strategy setups
-
Both beginners and experienced traders
