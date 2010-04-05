Pulse HFT

High Frequency Trading EA by Pulse Trading

This is a High Frequency Trading (HFT) algorithm, developed specifically for passing Prop Firm evaluation challenges. As the lowest priced HFT algorithm available world wide, we believe that HFT algorithms should be available to everyone. In the price you get lifetime access to this algorithm and any future updates, this means that you will be able to pass Prop Firm challenges for life, provided that they do not change their rules. We do NOT permit use of our software during live trading as slippages on stop losses can lead to losses. 

This EA works on all indices but works best on DE40 (Germany 40 index) or US30 (Dow Jones). 

No VPS required.

The most simple HFT algorithm out there!

Here at Pulse Trading, we believe that these things should be user friendly and easy for anyone to set up. A lot of companies out there selling HFT bots give you these set files that are very complicated and usually lead to mistakes which affect the performance of the EA. The settings for our HFT are pre-set and you only need to adjust the lot size as well as the daily profit target and maximum loss (percent) according to the Firms rules. The daily loss limit is not ever needed but we have it there just in case you use it on a non HFT friendly firm, where it would lead to you losing the challenge. Drawdown on this EA is under 1%. 

Strategic Advantages

  • High Efficiency HFT Algorithim, no VPS is needed.  This EA is tested to pass challenges with 500ms ping/latency.
  • Non-Martingale Strategy: Trades one position at a time with a stop-loss for each, ensuring safety and control.

Tested to pass:
8figuretrader (Also accept USA traders)
Algo Forex Funds
Vortex Forex Fund
Delta Funding Fx (First stage)
Prop Firm Capital (1 Step, not Lightning, not 2 Step)

Lot size guide

Please check the challenge guidelines and specifically look for lot size consistency rules. We have an option for fixed or dynamic lot size. The fixed lot size keeps the lot size the same throughout the challenge and the dynamic lot size automatically scales the lot size base on the gain/loss on the account. Lot size guide below: 

10K Account: 75.0

25K Account: 150.0

50K Account: 250.0

100K Accounts and above: 300.0 

This is just a guide and any lot size can be used and you can play around with it to see what works best for you. Our bot will auto set the lot size to the firms max lot size if you make the lot size too high.

User guide

Once downloaded and copied to the experts folder, refresh the experts section in the navigator and you should see the EA

Drag the EA onto your DE40 or US30 chart (Use 1-minute timeframe) and set the magic number to something random,  risk management setting as well as lot size settings based on our guide, we recommend going with fixed lot size to be safe.

Once set up and you have enabled auto-trading, the EA will start trading. It typically takes 10-15 minutes to make the typical 10% profit goal but please allow up to 30 minutes before reaching out for support as it can take longer on lower lot sizes on bigger accounts. 

We recommend using the EA in the crossover period between London and New York session (13:00pm-17:00pm GMT). Don't use out of session as there is no real market movement. Can work out of session with US30.

Once passed, make sure you disable auto-trading so that the EA doesn't continue to trade.

Only to be used on Demo accounts/Evaluation Phases, NOT to be used on a live account due to slippage on stop losses which can lead to losses. 

Backtesting

Most brokers usually have no data for Indices but there is a way: 

Use XAUUSD and the lot sizes equivalent $1000= 1.0 lots. You can use the 1 minute or 5 minute timeframe. Spread set to 2 or 3. If you want to see the maximum performance of the HFT, put the daily profit target to a very high number like 99999999. 

Do NOT use Dukascopy or any other tick data provider as their data replicates live account conditions and factors in slippage. This HFT is specifically designed for Evaluation phase of Prop Firm challenges and will only work in a demo environment.

Do NOT use XAUUSD for the actual challenge as the spread is typically a lot higher so will not work.

Support

If you have any issues or questions regarding our EA, you can contact us on the methods below:

Email address: Lucdischamps@gmail.com

If you have an issues that require immediate attention, please contact us via WhatsApp on the number below: 

Phone number: (+44) 7762 965275

Disclaimer

This EA is only to be used to pass Prop Firm Evaluation challenge stages. It is NOT to be used on a live account and can occur significant losses which we will not be held liable for. 

This EA is not to be redistributed and if we find anyone doing so, we will take the necessary legal procedures. This EA was developed by Pulse Trading  and is only being sold by Pulse Trading on this website. If anyone is trying to sell it on another platform, it is not us and is likely a scam. This is the only version of our HFT that exists.

Regarding refunds, they are not controlled by us. You will have to contact mql5.com directly.

Thank you and happy trading! :)


