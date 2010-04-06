CFNSignals Turnaround Tuesday

Time-Based MT4 Expert Advisor

Overview:

This Expert Advisor (EA) is a time-based trading system that automatically opens and closes trades based on pre-set days and times. It is designed for traders who prefer scheduled trading, allowing full control over entry and exit times while incorporating risk management features.

Key Features:

Automated Trading: The EA automatically opens a buy trade at a specific time and day of the week and closes it at a defined exit time.

Single Trade Limitation: Ensures that only one position is open at a time, preventing overtrading.

Customizable Inputs:

  • Trade Comment & Magic Number: Easily identify trades made by the EA.
  • Entry & Exit Time Settings: Define the exact hour and minute for trade execution.
  • Trading Days: Set which day of the week the EA should enter and exit trades.
  • Lot Size Control: Fixed lot size for straightforward risk management.
  • Stop Loss Percentage: Automatically calculates stop loss based on asset price.

Error Handling & Stability: Includes checks to prevent duplicate trades and provides detailed trade execution messages.

How It Works:

  1. Trade Entry:

    • The EA checks the current day and time.
    • If the conditions match the predefined entry settings and no trade is currently open, it places a buy order.

  2. Trade Exit:

    • The EA checks for the predefined exit time and day.
    • If a trade is open, it will close the position.

  3. Safety Features:

    • Ensures only one trade is open at a time.
    • Implements stop loss to manage risk effectively.

Ideal For:

📌 Traders who want to automate entries and exits based on time.
📌 Those looking to avoid emotional trading by following a strict schedule.
📌 Forex traders using time-based strategies.


