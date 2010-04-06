MA and EMA Indicator with Alerts

📈 CFN -

Enhance your technical analysis with the Multi MA & EMA Indicator – a powerful tool designed for traders who rely on Moving Averages and Exponential Moving Averages to spot trends, entries, and exits.

🔥 Key Features:

✅ Supports up to 5 Moving Averages (MA) & 5 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA):

Plot multiple MAs and EMAs simultaneously on your chart, fully customizable with individual periods.

✅ Custom Colors & Styles:

Each MA and EMA line has its own color and line style, making chart reading clearer and visually appealing.

✅ Alerts on Price Crossovers:

Receive real-time alerts (Pop-up, Sound, Push Notifications) whenever price crosses above or below any MA or EMA – perfect for spotting potential trade opportunities.

✅ Flexible Settings:

Set unique periods for each MA and EMA (e.g., MA 7, MA 50, EMA 200, etc.)

Choose between different MA methods (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted)

Configure applied price type (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.)

Enable or disable alerts with one click.

✅ Clean & Lightweight:

The indicator is optimized for minimal lag and smooth performance, suitable for all symbols and timeframes.

📊 How It Works:

Plot Up to 10 Averages:

The indicator plots up to 5 Moving Averages (MAs) and 5 Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) based on the periods you set. Color-Coded Lines:

Each average line is plotted in a distinct color for easy differentiation. Real-Time Alerts:

Whenever price crosses over any of the MAs/EMAs, an instant alert is triggered, notifying you about potential trend shifts or trade setups.

⚙️ Settings Overview:

MA Periods (1-5) Set periods for up to 5 Moving Averages EMA Periods (1-5) Set periods for up to 5 Exponential Moving Averages MA Method Choose MA type: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Weighted Applied Price Select price type (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.) MA/EMA Shift Shift the lines left or right on the chart Alerts Enable Enable/disable crossover alerts

🚀 Benefits:

Perfect for trend-following, scalping, and swing strategies.

Visually clear multi-average setup for deeper market insights.

Never miss critical price crossovers with built-in notifications.



