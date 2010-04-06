CFNSignals Turnaround Tuesday

Time-Based MT4 Expert Advisor

Overview:

This Expert Advisor (EA) is a time-based trading system that automatically opens and closes trades based on pre-set days and times. It is designed for traders who prefer scheduled trading, allowing full control over entry and exit times while incorporating risk management features.

Key Features:

✅ Automated Trading: The EA automatically opens a buy trade at a specific time and day of the week and closes it at a defined exit time.

✅ Single Trade Limitation: Ensures that only one position is open at a time, preventing overtrading.

✅ Customizable Inputs:

Trade Comment & Magic Number: Easily identify trades made by the EA.

Easily identify trades made by the EA. Entry & Exit Time Settings: Define the exact hour and minute for trade execution.

Define the exact hour and minute for trade execution. Trading Days: Set which day of the week the EA should enter and exit trades.

Set which day of the week the EA should enter and exit trades. Lot Size Control: Fixed lot size for straightforward risk management.

Fixed lot size for straightforward risk management. Stop Loss Percentage: Automatically calculates stop loss based on asset price.

✅ Error Handling & Stability: Includes checks to prevent duplicate trades and provides detailed trade execution messages.

How It Works:

Trade Entry: The EA checks the current day and time.

If the conditions match the predefined entry settings and no trade is currently open, it places a buy order. Trade Exit: The EA checks for the predefined exit time and day.

If a trade is open, it will close the position. Safety Features: Ensures only one trade is open at a time.

Implements stop loss to manage risk effectively.

Ideal For:

📌 Traders who want to automate entries and exits based on time.

📌 Those looking to avoid emotional trading by following a strict schedule.

📌 Forex traders using time-based strategies.



