CFNSignals Turnaround Tuesday
- Experts
- Crusader Network S.R.L.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Time-Based MT4 Expert Advisor
Overview:
This Expert Advisor (EA) is a time-based trading system that automatically opens and closes trades based on pre-set days and times. It is designed for traders who prefer scheduled trading, allowing full control over entry and exit times while incorporating risk management features.
Key Features:
✅ Automated Trading: The EA automatically opens a buy trade at a specific time and day of the week and closes it at a defined exit time.
✅ Single Trade Limitation: Ensures that only one position is open at a time, preventing overtrading.
✅ Customizable Inputs:
- Trade Comment & Magic Number: Easily identify trades made by the EA.
- Entry & Exit Time Settings: Define the exact hour and minute for trade execution.
- Trading Days: Set which day of the week the EA should enter and exit trades.
- Lot Size Control: Fixed lot size for straightforward risk management.
- Stop Loss Percentage: Automatically calculates stop loss based on asset price.
✅ Error Handling & Stability: Includes checks to prevent duplicate trades and provides detailed trade execution messages.
How It Works:
-
Trade Entry:
- The EA checks the current day and time.
- If the conditions match the predefined entry settings and no trade is currently open, it places a buy order.
-
Trade Exit:
- The EA checks for the predefined exit time and day.
- If a trade is open, it will close the position.
-
Safety Features:
- Ensures only one trade is open at a time.
- Implements stop loss to manage risk effectively.
Ideal For:
📌 Traders who want to automate entries and exits based on time.
📌 Those looking to avoid emotional trading by following a strict schedule.
📌 Forex traders using time-based strategies.