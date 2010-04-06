Multi Session Time Tracker with Motivation

Smart Forex Session & Motivation Tracker – The Ultimate Trading Assistant
Price: $30

Are you struggling to track global trading sessions and missing out on crucial market movements? Do you sometimes feel demotivated during your trading journey? Smart Forex Session & Motivation Tracker is here to change the game for you!

This powerful MT4/MT5 utility is designed to keep you informed about active trading sessions, upcoming session changes, and market transitions while keeping you motivated with dynamic inspirational messages. Never miss an opportunity again!

Get it now for just $30 and upgrade your trading experience today!

What Does This Utility Do?
This utility automatically tracks and displays active forex sessions, helping traders identify the best time to trade. It works in real-time, providing visual alerts, countdown timers, and automatic updates to keep you ahead of market changes.

Key Features

  • Live Forex Session Tracking – Always know which trading sessions are active: Asian, European, and American.
  • Next Session Countdown – Get a real-time countdown to the next trading session change.
  • Motivational Messages – Stay focused with inspiring trading quotes.
  • Session Color Coding – Easily distinguish between active and inactive sessions with color-coded indicators.
  • Alerts & Notifications – Receive timely alerts when sessions are about to open or close.
  • User-Friendly Interface – Clean and easy-to-use dashboard right on your chart.
  • Lightweight & Efficient – Runs smoothly without slowing down your MT4/MT5 platform.

How Does It Work? The Logic Behind the Utility

  1. Real-Time Session Tracking
    The tool continuously monitors the current market time in GMT and compares it against the predefined trading hours of the Asian, European, and American sessions. If the current time falls within a session’s start and end time, the session is marked as active.
    Example: If it’s 08:30 GMT, the European session is active, while the Asian session is about to close.

  2. Session Change Countdown
    The system calculates the remaining time until the next session change. It finds the closest session opening or closing time and displays a countdown timer, allowing traders to prepare in advance. The countdown updates in real-time, ensuring you’re always aware of session shifts.

  3. Motivational Message System
    Every few minutes, the tool displays a motivational message to keep traders inspired. Messages are randomly selected from a curated list of trading quotes and success mantras. Users can manually refresh the message using the Next Message button.

  4. Session Alerts & Notifications
    The utility checks how much time remains before the next session change. If the time left matches the user-defined alert threshold (e.g., 15 minutes before the session starts/ends), the system sends an alert. If enabled, a sound notification plays to grab the trader’s attention.

  5. Color-Coded Session Display

  • Asian Session → Blue
  • European Session → Green
  • American Session → Red
    If multiple sessions overlap, the colors dynamically adjust to show the strongest market influence.
  1. Smooth UI & Performance Optimization
    The tool uses efficient coding practices to ensure minimal CPU usage. Every update is processed without lag, ensuring seamless performance even on multiple charts.

Why Do You Need This Utility?

  • Avoid Bad Trading Hours – Stay away from low-liquidity periods and trade at the best times.
  • Boost Trading Confidence – Never feel lost again; know exactly when the market is active.
  • Stay Motivated – Success in forex trading requires discipline and mindset. This utility keeps you inspired.
  • No More Missed Opportunities – Be ready for session openings, market overlaps, and high-volatility periods.

For just $30, you get a tool that makes a real difference in your trading routine!

Need Support?
If you have any questions or need assistance, feel free to contact me via direct message. I’m always happy to help!

Check out my other EAs & Utilities


