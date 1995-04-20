HTF Candle MT4
- Indicatori
- Sopheak Khlot
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 14 giugno 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
ICT Traders! Here's another cool Indicator that will allow to trade the HTF narrative while focus on price action on your entry timeframes.
The following are the input for setup the indicator:
- Maximum Bar: The number of HTF bar you want to display
- Bullish Candle: The color of the bullish candle
- Bearish Candle: The color of the bearish candle
- Border Width: the width of the HTF candle drawn on the chart.