Triplet Cloud MTF MT5

Triplet Cloud MTF is an indicator for trend-following strategy. It presents the trend in HTF from the LTF Chart that allows traders focus on looking for trade entry in the right direction and increase striking rate.

It comes with simple input setup. You will only need to choose HTF you want to follow its trend and set the alert setup, then all is set.

Here are the mostly selected HTF setup for each of entry timeframe:

M1 Entry : M15 Trend

: M15 Trend M5 Entry : H1 Trend

: H1 Trend M15 Entry : H4 Trend

: H4 Trend H1 Entry : D1 Trend

: D1 Trend H4 Entry : W1 Trend



