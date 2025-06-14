HTF Candle MT4

ICT Traders! Here's another cool Indicator that will allow to trade the HTF narrative while focus on price action on your entry timeframes. 

The following are the input for setup the indicator:

  • Maximum Bar: The number of HTF bar you want to display
  • Bullish Candle: The color of the bullish candle
  • Bearish Candle: The color of the bearish candle
  • Border Width: the width of the HTF candle drawn on the chart.

Önerilen ürünler
Onion mt4
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
The   Onion   Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and market data filtering solution that combines all the important features of a trend tool in one tool! It is great for any trader, be it Forex or binary options. No settings are required, everything is optimized by time and experience, it works effectively both in flat conditions and in trend conditions. The Onion Trend Indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects current deviations in the price of s
Snake NW
Sergei Shishaev
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Канальный индикатор "Snake" . Отлично показывает точки входа и выхода. Не перерисовывает! Хорошо подойдет для стратегий с сетками (усреднения), стратегий с пирамидами (стратегий добора), обычной торговли по тренду, торговли на коррекции. Для любых типов инструментов:   валюты, нефть, металлы, криптовалюты. Для любых таймфреймов:   от M1 до D1 . Для любых стилей торговли:   скальпинг, интрадэй, свинг, долгосрок . Используйте в сочетании с трендовым индикатором, чтобы исключить риски входа про
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Market Profile
Artem Titarenko
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The "Market Profile" indicator displays the profiles and volumes of periods – weekly, daily, session (8-hour), 4-hour, hour, summary. The VAH/VAL price area is automatically highlighted by a dotted line for each profile (except for the summary). The indicator includes chroma Delta, which colors the profile areas. The areas of prevailing Buys is colored in green, that of Sells - in red. The intensity histogram features blue/red respectively. In the filter mode, the indicator displays the volume a
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Göstergeler
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Probability distribution PRO
Aleksey Ivanov
Göstergeler
Indicator is used for: defining price probability distributions. This allows for a detailed representation of the channel and its borders and forecast the probability of a price appearing at each segment of its fluctuations; defining the channel change moment.   Operation principles and features Indicator analyzes a quote history on lower timeframes and calculates a price probability distribution on higher ones. Forecast algorithms allow the indicator to calculate probability distributions and m
OverBought OverSold Average Level Dashboard
Pearly Gianan
Göstergeler
This is  a dashboard indicator that displays the Average Level of each selected currency pairs that filters and gives us a signal for overbought (>=90%) or if price at extreme peak above 90, and/or oversold (<=10%) or if price at extreme peak below 10. The calculation is using Relative Strength Index default periods (2 & 9) applied to three different higher time frames H4,D1,&W1. This won't change or altered even if you change symbol or switch to lower time frames or even in monthly and year
Rhino NW
Sergei Shishaev
Göstergeler
Нестандартный индикатор определения текущего тренда. Альтернативный подход к определению текущей рыночной тенденции. В основе лежит уникальный алгоритм. Не используются   скользящие средние , осцилляторы , супер-тренды и прочие стандартные индикаторы. Для таймфреймов:   от M15 до D1 . Для стилей торговли:  интрадэй, свинг, долгосрок . Может стать готовой торговой стратегией совместно с любым канальным индикатором. Например таким, как индикатор   "Snake" . Внимание! Это индикатор, а не советник,
Fair Value Gap MT4
Ahmed Soliman
Göstergeler
FVG - Fair Value Gap The FVG - Fair Value Gap is an advanced MQL4 indicator designed for traders who utilize institutional order flow and Smart Money Concepts to identify market inefficiencies. This indicator automatically detects and highlights Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your chart, providing a clear visual representation of potential support and resistance zones, reversal points, and high-probability trading setups. Key Features: Automated FVG Detection: The indicator automatically identifies
Channel of Fractals mz
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
MT4 için Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "FRAKTALLAR KANALI". - Bu gösterge, Fraktalların Yüksek/Düşük değerlerine dayalı gerçek yerel Trend çizgilerini gösterir. - Grafik Analiz kullanan yatırımcılar için idealdir. - Direnç yerel trend çizgileri - Kırmızı renk. - Destek yerel trend çizgileri - Mavi renk. - Fraktal sayısı, trend çizgisi renkleri ve genişliğinden sorumlu birkaç parametresi vardır. - Gösterge, mevcut piyasa koşullarını tespit etmek için idealdir: - Boğa piyasası durumu - her iki çizgi d
Godfather
Ivan Simonika
Göstergeler
The intelligent algorithm of the Godfather indicator accurately determines the trend, filters out market noise and generates entry and exit levels. The indicator will help in finding entry points when analyzing the price chart. The program first receives a "snapshot" of the graph, then analyzes it. The results are reported to the trader in the form of signals. The main purpose of this indicator is to determine the moments of entries and exits from transactions, so the indicator displays only th
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
Trend Entry Point Indicator by RevCan
A K M Syedur Rahman
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
[75% OFF! - SALE ENDS SOON] -  RevCan Trend Entry Point is a trend based trade alert indicator for serious traders. It does all the price and chart analysis all by itself, and whenever it finds any potential high quality trading opportunity(Buy or Sell) using its revolutionized price prediction algorithms, it sends instant trade alert directly on the chart, MT4 terminal and on the mobile device.  The trade signals will be visible on the chart as Up and Down arrows, while the instant audible aler
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Göstergeler
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Scorpion Scalper Pro
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Göstergeler
In the age of speed, everyone wants to gets what he/she wants quickly. Trading is all about gaining money, and scalping is a way of doing it in a short time. The "Scorpion Scalper Pro" has been named on the scorpion because of its speed. The indicator serves to provide signals for the M15 timeframe. It also sends Alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicator inputs : - Buy
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Göstergeler
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Fibonacci CSM
Emir Revolledo
Göstergeler
Fibonacci Currency Strength Meter (FCSM) Early Access Sale!! This new product is still in the process of adding new features and settings. For early bird buyers. The Price will be 50% Sale. In a few weeks, the product will be done. Go Grab your copy while it's still cheap. More details will be added soon. Things to be added. Alert Levels Mobile and Email Alert From it's name, Fibonacci Currency Strength Meter is a combination of Fibonacci levels and Currency Strength Meter. The plot of Fibona
WPR Higher Time Frame Oscillator mg
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
MT4 için Güçlü Kripto Forex Göstergesi HTF WPR Osilatörü. - MT4 için profesyonel HTF WPR Osilatörü ile işlem yöntemlerinizi geliştirin. HTF, "Daha Yüksek Zaman Dilimi" anlamına gelir. - WPR, scalping için en iyi osilatörlerden biridir. - Bu gösterge, Aşırı Satış/Alım alanlarından Fiyat Hareketi girişleri olan Çoklu Zaman Dilimi işlem sistemleri için mükemmeldir. - HTF WPR Göstergesi, Daha Yüksek zaman dilimindeki WPR'yi mevcut grafiğinize eklemenizi sağlar --> bu profesyonel bir işlem yaklaşım
BOA Ice Signals Indicator MT4 FREE
Eugene Kendrick
Göstergeler
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) ICE Signals Indicator provides signals based on gkNextLevel Binary Options Strategy.  Indicators: 2 Bollinger Bands & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen
FREE
WBP Chart Signals
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
WBP Chart Signals – Çok zaman dilimli alım/satım baskı göstergesi Açıklama: WBP Chart Signals, hacim, spread ve fiyat hareketini analiz ederek piyasa baskısını ölçen gelişmiş bir göstergedir. Çok zaman dilimli onay ve kurumsal analiz tarzı ile hassas sinyaller arayan yatırımcılar için idealdir. Ana Özellikler: Weighted Buy Pressure (WBP): VWAP, MA200, hacim gücü, likidite ve momentumu birleştiren özel algoritma Çok zaman dilimli analiz: Üst zaman diliminde otomatik onay Gerçek zamanlı çok sembo
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicators are based on a man-made formula. They often lag, fail over time, or need constant re-optimization.  Hidden Cycles is different. It’s the first and only MT4 indicator rooted in universal proportion and perfect relation — the invisible structure that governs all market behavior. Inspired by ideas from Fibonacci, Gann, and Murrey — and built as somethi
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals MT4
Wayne Theo Botha
Göstergeler
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
Transition to quality
Maryna Shulzhenko
Göstergeler
Trading with the Transition to quality indicator is as simple as possible, if a blue arrow appears on the chart pointing up, a buy deal is opened. In the same case, if you see a red arrow pointing down, open a sell order. That is, everything is as simple as possible, positions are closed according to the reverse scheme, that is, as soon as a signal is received to open an order in the opposite direction from your position. For example, you opened a long position (sell), close it when a red arro
Buy Sell Arrow MT
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Göstergeler
Introducing a powerful, precision-engineered indicator that seamlessly combines Pivot Points, Moving Averages, and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to deliver high-probability Buy and Sell signals in real-time. This tool is your strategic edge, designed to identify trend reversals, market momentum, and optimal trade entries, no matter your preferred trading style. Our algorithm goes beyond standard indicators—by analyzing multiple timeframes simultaneously, it spots true market turning points while fi
Bull Bear Easy MTF
Naththapach Thanakulchayanan
Göstergeler
This indicator, Bull Bear Easy MTF, summarise the strength color graphic and percentage of power for both  Bull and Bear in current market emotion stage which will show you in multi time frames and sum of the total Bull and Bear power strength which is an important information for traders especially you can see all Bull and Bear power in visualized graphic easily, Hope it will be helpful tool for you for making a good decision in trading.
MM Currencies Linear Regression
Francesco Rubeo
Göstergeler
This indicator will allow you to evaluate single currency linear regression. WHAT IS LINEAR REGRESSION?(PIC.3) Linear regression is an attempt to model a straight-line equation between two variables considering a set of data values. The aim of the model is to find the best fit that can serve the two unknown values without putting the other at a disadvantage. In this case, the two variables are price and time, the two most basic factors in the Forex market. Linear regression works in such a way
Advanced Stochastic Scalper
Evgeny Belyaev
4.56 (16)
Göstergeler
Advanced Stochastic Scalper - is a professional indicator based on the popular Stochastic Oscillator. Advanced Stochastic Scalper is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard Stochastic Oscillator, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Advanced Stochastic Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely mann
GANN Forecaster Multipair Scanner
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
Göstergeler
GANN Forecaster – Precision Tool for Forex Traders (MT4) Elevate your trading with the Gann Forecaster Scanner for MetaTrader 4. This powerful, interactive tool provides precise price and time projections, giving you a professional edge across Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto markets. Building on the robust functionality of the Gann Forecaster indicator, this advanced scanner offers multi-pair analysis, continuously calculating Gann levels and alerting you to optimal trade entry points. A clea
Digital RSI plus PSAR MT4
Leonid Basis
Göstergeler
This indicator is based on the classical indicators: RSI (Relative Strength Index) and PSAR (Parabolic Stop and Reverse) and will be helpful for those who love and know how to use not a visual but digital representation of the indicators. The indicator shows values from 9 currency pairs. You will be able to change the main input parameters for RSI: OverboughtLevel = 70; OversoldLevel = 30; Period = 14; Price = PRICE_CLOSE; and PSAR: step = 0.02; maximum = 0.2; Also you may change Symb1 - Symb9 t
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Göstergeler
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the pri
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
EZT Trend göstergesi size trendi, geri çekilmeyi ve giriş fırsatlarını gösterecektir. İsteğe bağlı filtreleme ve her türlü uyarı mevcuttur. E-posta ve anlık bildirim uyarıları eklendi. Ayrıca bu göstergeyi temel alan ve yakında kullanıma sunulacak bir EA da geliştiriyoruz. İki renkli histogram ve bir çizgiden oluşan çok işlevli bir göstergedir. Bu, bir trendin yönünün ve gücünün görsel bir temsilidir; ayrıca çizgide veya histogramda birçok kez sapma bulacaksınız. Gösterge, otomatik parametre
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 , forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler, hisse senetlerigibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Heiken Ashi mumları Hareke
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Gold Flux Signal – XAUUSD için Repaint Yapmayan Sinyal Göstergesi Net sinyal üretimi için tasarlanmıştır – Gold Flux Signal, XAUUSD üzerinde net ve istikrarlı giriş sinyalleri sağlamak için geliştirilmiştir – Trend takibi ve breakout stratejileri için özel olarak tasarlanmış olup, grafik üzerinde karışıklık yaratmaz – Göstergenin tüm sinyalleri yalnızca kapanmış mumlar üzerinden hesaplanır – M1, M5 ve H1 zaman dilimleri için optimize edilmiştir Kararlı görsel sinyaller – Sinyal bir kez oluş
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %26 INDIRIMLI Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve yeni bir formül ekledik. Sadece BİR grafik ile 28 Forex çifti için Döviz Gücünü okuyabilirsiniz! Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin? Kullanım kılavuzu: buraya tıklayın Bu ilk olan, orijinal! Değersiz bir özen
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trading System Double Trend - çeşitli göstergelerden oluşan bağımsız bir işlem sistemidir. Genel trendin yönünü belirler ve fiyat hareketi yönünde sinyaller verir. Ölçeklendirme, gün içi veya hafta içi ticaret için kullanılabilir. Olasılıklar Herhangi bir zaman diliminde ve ticaret aracında (Forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler) çalışır. Grafik yüklemeden bilgilerin basit görsel okunması Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve sinyalleri tamamlamaz Yalnızca mum kapandığında
SL Session Strength 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (19)
Göstergeler
SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593 SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).   Suggested timeframes to trading : M5 - M15 - M30 - You can however just change session
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Gold Venamax   - bu en iyi hisse senedi teknik göstergesidir. Gösterge algoritması bir varlığın fiyat hareketini analiz eder ve oynaklığı ve potansiyel giriş bölgelerini yansıtır. Gösterge özellikleri: Bu, rahat ve karlı ticaret için Magic ve iki Blok trend oku içeren süper bir göstergedir. Grafikte blokları değiştirmek için Kırmızı Düğme görüntülenir. Magic, gösterge ayarlarında ayarlanır, böylece göstergeyi farklı Blokları görüntüleyen iki grafiğe yükleyebilirsiniz. Gold Venamax farklı ok tam
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Göstergeler
Top Bottom Tracker , piyasa trendini analiz eden ve trendin en yüksek ve en düşük seviyelerini tespit edebilen sofistike algoritmalara dayanan bir göstergedir / MT5 sürümü . Fiyat 500$'a ulaşana kadar kademeli olarak artacaktır. Sonraki fiyat --> $99 Özellikler Yeniden boyama yok Bu gösterge, yeni veriler geldiğinde değerlerini değiştirmez İşlem çiftleri Tüm forex çiftleri Zaman Dilimi Tüm zaman dilimleri Parametreler ==== Gösterge yapılandırması ==== Konfigürasyon parametresi // 40
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Symbol Switcher MT5
Sopheak Khlot
5 (1)
Göstergeler
As the suggested, with this indicator you are able to switch from one symbol or timeframe to another in the same single chart. So forget about opening tons of chart on your screen! It's not designed for ICT or SMC trader, but if you are that kind of trader you still can use it. Imagine you have a strategy containing various indicators and settings, on a single chart you can screen the entry opportunity then move to the next symbol or timeframe.  
FREE
Symbol Switcher MT4
Sopheak Khlot
Göstergeler
As the suggested, with this indicator you are able to switch from one symbol or timeframe to another in the same single chart. So forget about opening tons of chart on your screen! It's not designed for ICT or SMC trader, but if you are that kind of trader you still can use it. Imagine you have a strategy containing various indicators and settings, on a single chart you can screen the entry opportunity then move to the next symbol or timeframe.  
FREE
Zoom Candle MT4
Sopheak Khlot
1 (1)
Göstergeler
The Indicator is useful for professional trader, such as ICT , Smart Money Concept trader; who do the top-down analysis and want to display the candles of the Higher Timeframe on the Lower Timeframe. It allows you to stay in your entry timeframe while following the narrative of the Higher timeframe. Here are some easy input: Number Of Bars: The total of HTF's candle you want to display. Auto Timeframe: If true, the indicator will recommend the Higher timeframe that suit the current timeframe you
Session Liquidity MT4
Sopheak Khlot
Göstergeler
Session Liquidity is the most anticipated trading strategy among the ICT trader. With this indicator you could frame the trade by simply deploying it on the chart. By simply inputting the Asian Opening Time, New York Opening Time, and choose the color option and display option you like then you will get the session laid down for you on the chart. You can choose between showing session as box or horizontal line. I personally trade this strategies for quite sometimes.
Drawing Assistance MT4
Sopheak Khlot
Göstergeler
As an ICT or SMC trader you must do top-down analysis, and you struggle to make template of drawing object on Metatrader just like you normally do on Tradingview. Well, Drawing Assistance indicator will make your top-down analysis much easier on Metatrader. Allow to design template for 3 timeframes. (HTF, MTF and LTF). Each objects drawn on chart will have the color, style and visibility individually by the timeframe it was drawn on. Save time as all analyzing is done on Metatrader chart. Shortc
Triplet Cloud MTF MT4
Sopheak Khlot
Göstergeler
Triplet Cloud MTF is an indicator for trend-following strategy. It presents the trend in HTF from the LTF Chart that allows traders focus on looking for trade entry in the right direction and increase striking rate. It comes with simple input setup. You will only need to choose HTF you want to follow its trend and set the alert setup, then all is set. Here are the mostly selected HTF setup for each of entry timeframe: M1 Entry : M15 Trend M5 Entry : H1 Trend M15 Entry : H4 Trend H1 Entry : D1 Tr
Ultra Band MT4
Sopheak Khlot
Göstergeler
Ultra Band is a trend indicator designed for various type of traders ranging from Scalp to Long Term trader. Because it include the current bar price into the calculation, it looks like the repainting only after the bar closed then it's there forever. Strategy of choices for trading the Ultra Band: BUY at the Lower Band / SELL at the Upper Band then exit when price hit the opposite Band. SELL after retracement into Bearish cloud trend or touching the Upper Band, then target the most recent Low B
Zoom Candle
Sopheak Khlot
Göstergeler
The Indicator is useful for professional trader, such as ICT , Smart Money Concept trader; who do the top-down analysis and want to display the candles of the Higher Timeframe on the Lower Timeframe. It allows you to stay in your entry timeframe while following the narrative of the Higher timeframe. Here are some easy input: Number Of Bars: The total of HTF's candle you want to display. Auto Timeframe: If true, the indicator will recommend the Higher timeframe that suit the current timeframe you
Session Liquidity MT5
Sopheak Khlot
Göstergeler
Session Liquidity is the most anticipated trading strategy among the ICT trader. With this indicator you could frame the trade by simply deploying it on the chart. By simply inputting the Asian Opening Time, New York Opening Time, and choose the color option and display option you like then you will get the session laid down for you on the chart. You can choose between showing session as box or horizontal line. I personally trade this strategies for quite sometimes.
Drawing Assistance MT5
Sopheak Khlot
5 (1)
Göstergeler
As an ICT or SMC trader you must do top-down analysis, and you struggle to make template of drawing object on Metatrader just like you normally do on Tradingview. Well, Drawing Assistance indicator will make your top-down analysis much easier on Metatrader. Allow to design template for 3 timeframes. (HTF, MTF and LTF). Each objects drawn on chart will have the color, style and visibility individually by the timeframe it was drawn on. Save time as all analyzing is done on Metatrader chart. Shortc
HTF Candle 5
Sopheak Khlot
Göstergeler
ICT Traders! Here's another cool Indicator that will allow to trade the HTF narrative while focus on price action on your entry timeframes.  The following are the input for setup the indicator: Maximum Bar: The number of HTF bar you want to display Bullish Candle: The color of the bullish candle Bearish Candle: The color of the bearish candle Border Width: the width of the HTF candle drawn on the chart.
Triplet Cloud MTF MT5
Sopheak Khlot
Göstergeler
Triplet Cloud MTF is an indicator for trend-following strategy. It presents the trend in HTF from the LTF Chart that allows traders focus on looking for trade entry in the right direction and increase striking rate. It comes with simple input setup. You will only need to choose HTF you want to follow its trend and set the alert setup, then all is set. Here are the mostly selected HTF setup for each of entry timeframe: M1 Entry   : M15 Trend M5 Entry   : H1 Trend M15 Entry   : H4 Trend H1 Entry  
Ultra Band MT5
Sopheak Khlot
Göstergeler
Ultra Band is a trend indicator designed for various type of traders ranging from Scalp to Long Term trader. Because it include the current bar price into the calculation, it looks like the repainting only after the bar closed then it's there forever. Strategy of choices for trading the Ultra Band: BUY at the Lower Band / SELL at the Upper Band then exit when price hit the opposite Band. SELL after retracement into Bearish cloud trend or touching the Upper Band, then target the most recent Low B
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt