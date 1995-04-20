API Digital Multi Indicator Scalper
- Indicatori
- Idowu Peter Afuye
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
API Digital Multi Indicator Scalper – Clear Digital Display
API Digital Multi Indicator Scalper, a tool that integrates RSI, MFI, CCI, Bulls and Bears into a digital display for market analysis. This indicator is designed for scalpers and short-term traders who demand clear data.
Key Features:
🖥 Digital Display – Monitor RSI, MFI, CCI, Bulls and Bears values in an easy-to-read digital format.
🎨 Color Changes – Visual cues help identify possible trend changes at a glance.
🚀 Adjustable Level Crossing – simultaneous Multiple indicators levels crossing preferences that could signal possible entries and exits.
⚙ Fully Customizable – Adjust periods and levels to suit your unique trading strategy.
📊 Multi-Timeframe Compatibility – Works on MT4, supporting all timeframes from M1 to Monthly.
Why Choose API Digital Multi Indicator Scalper?
🔹 Market Insights – The digital display presents all data in one place.
🔹 Trading Decisions – Analyze market conditions for possible entries.
🔹 Digital Interface – Designed for both beginner and professional traders, making technical analysis simpler.