GOLD longterm

XAUUSD gold trading with long-term by Default settings,

Never loss strategy, Slow and Steady Profits in long-term,

0.01Lot is recommended,

Do back test before buying the product with appropriate settings in Inputs,

1)Individual stoploss should keep (0) in Inputs.

2)Add in trades should keep (1000) in inputs.

3)Daily max (1000) in inputs,

4)Max position (250) in inputs,

Trading is only should be the second source of income,

Recommended to trade only on XAUUSD with default settings,

For others like Stocks and Currency pair and crypto settings needs to change.

With my recommended settings You may Get good profits, After Buying Ask for Settings.

Happy Trading

Produits recommandés
NasCore Scalper
Mbuso Nkosi
Experts
Welcome to the future of algorithmic trading. The Nascore Scalper EA is a precision-engineered, AI-inspired scalping robot built exclusively for trading NAS100 (US Tech 100 Index) . It analyzes smart money footprints, breakout zones, and high-timeframe bias to capture high-probability scalping entries. Key Features: Optimized for NAS100 (US100) – Fast-moving Nasdaq-based index trading Smart Money Concepts – Integrates structure, breakout logic, and bias Minimal Margin Usage – Ideal for traders
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
5 (2)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4.5 (8)
Experts
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Experts
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.6 (10)
Experts
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.48 (46)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
NODE Neural EA for MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.18 (114)
Experts
Le trading automatisé ne devrait pas être un labyrinthe de configurations complexes. Il devrait être un outil logique et efficace à votre service. NODE Neural EA est un Expert Advisor conçu avec un objectif clair : simplicité et efficacité . Il vous permet d'aborder le trading automatisé avec une base solide dès le premier jour. Avant de commencer, nous vous recommandons de lire le guide d'utilisation complet pour maîtriser tous les réglages et la philosophie de risque : Cliquez ici Qu'est-ce
FREE
Expert Alligator
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.17 (6)
Experts
The strategy is based on the Alligator technical indicator, described by Bill Williams in "Trading Chaos". The system is based on three moving averages (Lips, Teeth and Jaw lines), and oscillators, calculated using the difference between them. The trading signals are generated after crossover of the Alligator lines, depending on trend, determined by order of these lines. In the case of upward trend the Lips line (with minimal period) is the highest, the next is the Teeth line, and the lowest is
FREE
Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid
Roelof Roy Methorst
Experts
30-DAY FULLY FUNCTIONAL TRIAL – EXPERIENCE THE POWER OF BITBOT V6 ULTIMATE GRID & NEURAL MODEL BRAIN! Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid is the most advanced and flexible grid trading system for MetaTrader 5, now enhanced with our AI-driven Neural Model Brain for truly adaptive and intelligent trading decisions. Whether you’re a professional algorithmic trader or an ambitious newcomer, Bitbot V6 gives you the performance, safety and transparency you need to scale your results to the next level. Key Featur
FREE
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
Experts
Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
FREE
MustForex Bollinger Bands v1
Saulius Adomaitis
Experts
A big thank you for your interest in our product.    MustForex Bollinger Bands V1 Premium   Expert advisor Its follows a determined Swing strategy. It trades by following and analysing Bollinger Bands indicator to determine entry and exit point. Profits can be locked by the adjustable trailing stop/Break Even inputs. Every trade protected with dynamic auto stop loss   and dynamic auto take profit   to protect your account. Since the strategy works with quick swing trade profits it is highly su
FREE
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro
Kwaku Appenteng Wiredu
Experts
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro – Expert Advisor for Breakout Trading UsdJpy RangeBot Pro is a breakout-based Expert Advisor developed for the USDJPY pair. It identifies trading opportunities during the early hours of the London session by analyzing a defined range and executing pending orders above or below it. The EA applies fixed logic, clear visual elements, and built-in risk controls. This tool is designed for disciplined breakout trading without the use of breakeven, martingale, or grid systems.
FREE
Gap Catcher
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (3)
Experts
Read more about my products Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
FREE
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (8)
Experts
Le EA Go Long met en œuvre une stratégie de trading intraday avancée basée sur le principe du trading quotidien systématique avec de multiples confirmations techniques. Alors que de nombreux traders recherchent des algorithmes complexes, cet EA combine des concepts simples mais efficaces avec une gestion sophistiquée des risques et de multiples filtres techniques. L'EA ouvre des positions à une heure spécifique chaque jour, mais uniquement lorsque les conditions du marché s'alignent avec plusi
FREE
SafeGuard Trader EA
Marin Stoyanov
Experts
FREE SafeGuard Trader EA  - Professional Trend Following Strategy Created by EA Trading Academy team using Expert Advisor Studio , this free trading robot implements a professional trend-following strategy with built-in safety features to protect your account. You can find a detailed documentation about the properties and inputs on our knowledge base . Key Strategy Features: Combines ADX and Bulls Power indicators for precise entry signals Advanced exit strategy based on price action analys
FREE
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
BB plus RSI
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
4 (3)
Experts
The Expert Advisor we present is an automated trading tool designed to operate in the forex market using two widely known and respected technical indicators: Bollinger Bands and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool consisting of an upper band, a lower band, and a simple moving average in the middle. These bands help identify volatility and potential trend reversal points in price. RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price
FREE
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Experts
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
ForceBB Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
ForceBB_Expert   is structured based on two specifics technical analysis indicators ( Bollinger Bands and  Force Index ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
AvA 8 limited
Sveinn FRIDFINNSSON
Experts
INFORMATIVE There is no price for this Trading System "AvA - 8 limited" it is free of charge. It has limited input parameters and limited number of levels for GAMMA and DELTA modules, but it has enough for you to try and even trade, it is fully functional. The paid version is of course ideal for trading. Being professional traders and system designers, we decided that the best way forward is to be as transparent as possible. This is in regards to how our trading systems are built and how they w
FREE
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Bybit BTC Scalper
STANTON ROUX
3.88 (8)
Experts
BTC Scalper - Automated RSI Breakout Strategy for BTCUSD Unlock the power of automated trading with BTC Scalper! This expert advisor is a fully autonomous trading strategy, designed to capitalize on fast-moving BTCUSD markets. It leverages a potent combination of RSI Breakouts and two Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) to find high-probability trade entries, ensuring optimal confluence for success. Key Features: Fully Automated Trading : Set it, forget it, and let BTC Scalper handle your trades 2
FREE
MACD Expert Advisor MT5
Ivan Historillo
Experts
The MACD Expert Advisor  uses the Moving Average  Convergence/Divergence indicator to determine the market trend. It uses the MACD signal to place its entries automatically. The EA also uses the moving average indicator for additional confirmation. Various settings enable the EA to be optimized for different market conditions and trend following strategies. This program can also trade on specific trading sessions to capitalize on the increase of trading volume on certain times of the day. It ca
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
Un conseiller expert multi-devises qui combine de nombreuses stratégies simples qui fonctionnent simultanément. Chaque stratégie est basée sur un algorithme de trading simple pendant les moments de marché avec une volatilité accrue. Chaque stratégie a été optimisée au cours des cinq dernières années. L'Expert Advisor utilise le principe statistique de "justesse de la foule": il fait la moyenne des signaux de différentes stratégies et ouvre des positions de marché dans la direction préférée. Ce p
MT Monster
MASSINISSA AINOUZ
Experts
This EA has been backtested with real ticks since January 2012 untill March 2025, with no delay in execution, and then with a delay of 1000ms, the backtest showed a drawdown of 30% with a 10k USD backtest account. The EA default parameters are optimised to work best on EURUSD pair, but can work on other currencies and metals like XAUUSD. Before using this EA and in order to not lose all your money make sure you have at least 5000USD in your account. Do not use another EA with this one on the sam
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (17)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.89 (9)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (3)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 350 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 500 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.25 (56)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis