Range Directional Force EA – A Customizable Solution for Range Trading

The Range Directional Force EA is designed as a foundation for traders who want to fine-tune and optimize their own range-trading strategies. This EA is not pre-optimized, meaning traders have full control to adapt it to their preferred market conditions and instruments.

How It Works

The EA is based on the concept of range trading, identifying potential breakout or reversal points using the iEnvelopes indicator. Here’s a breakdown of its core logic:

It calculates a dynamic range using the Envelopes indicator (Simple Moving Average) and determines potential entry points when price crosses this range.

Buy trades are triggered when the price closes below the range and then moves back above it, indicating a possible upward reversal.

Sell trades are triggered when the price closes above the range and then moves back below it, signaling a potential downward move.

The EA includes Take Profit and Stop Loss settings to manage risk and ensure structured trade exits.

A Bars Delay function prevents frequent entries by setting a cooldown period between trades, reducing unnecessary market exposure.

It ensures broker compatibility by validating lot sizes, minimum distance for SL/TP, and checking trade execution conditions before placing orders.

Why Use This EA?

Fully Customizable: Adjust range period, SL/TP levels, trade delay, and lot size to match your trading style.

Built-in Risk Management: Ensures SL and TP levels adhere to broker requirements.

Error Handling & Trade Validation: Prevents execution issues by verifying lot sizes, free margin, and stop levels before placing orders.

Works on Any Market: The EA can be tested and optimized for forex pairs, indices, or commodities where range trading is effective.

Who Is This EA For?

This EA is ideal for traders who:

Want a solid foundation for developing their own range trading strategy.

Prefer custom optimization over pre-set parameters.

Need an EA with structured risk management and trade validation.

Important: The EA does not come pre-optimized. It is meant for traders who understand how to fine-tune parameters for different market conditions.

Price: $80

For traders who appreciate full control over their strategy, this EA offers the tools needed to build a personalized range trading system.



