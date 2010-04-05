Mountain Guard EA - Customizable Trading Assistant

Mountain Guard EA is designed for traders who want a solid foundation for automated trading while maintaining full control over optimization and customization. This EA is not optimized by default, giving you the flexibility to fine-tune it according to your preferred trading strategy, risk management, and market conditions.

Strategy Overview: Mountain Guard EA is based on the Parabolic SAR indicator, a well-known trend-following tool that helps identify potential entry points. The EA evaluates market conditions by analyzing price action relative to the SAR indicator, aiming to capture trend reversals efficiently.

How It Works:

Parabolic SAR Signal Filtering: The EA monitors the relationship between price and SAR to detect potential buy or sell signals.

Entry Conditions: A buy trade is triggered when the price moves above the SAR level with strong bullish confirmation. A sell trade is initiated when the price drops below the SAR level with bearish confirmation.

Trade Validation: Additional checks are performed, such as ensuring sufficient time has passed since the last signal to avoid overtrading.

Risk Management: The EA includes customizable Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels to manage risk effectively. It also ensures that the minimum distance between SL and TP complies with broker requirements.

Order Execution: Trades are executed only when market conditions are suitable, and volume is adjusted based on broker constraints.

Key Features:

Customizable SAR Parameters: Adjust step and maximum values to fine-tune trend detection.

Configurable Lot Size: Set your preferred trade volume with built-in validation to match broker limits.

Flexible Entry Timing: Define the number of bars to wait before executing a new trade to minimize false signals.

Advanced Risk Management: Automatic SL/TP adjustments to comply with broker-defined stop levels.

Detailed Logging & Alerts: Get notified about trade execution and strategy conditions with customizable notifications.

Why Choose Mountain Guard EA? This EA provides traders with a solid structure while allowing full customization. Whether you're a beginner looking for a ready-to-test strategy or an advanced trader seeking a base model to optimize, Mountain Guard EA offers the perfect balance between structure and flexibility.

Note: This EA is designed for traders who prefer to test and optimize their settings. It is not pre-optimized and requires fine-tuning based on your preferred market conditions and trading style.

Get Mountain Guard EA today for just $80 and take control of your automated trading experience!



