Swing Supply Demand
- Indicatori
- Israr Hussain Shah
- Versione: 3.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Key Features:
1. Institutional Supply & Demand Zones
-
Auto-Detection: Automatically draws zones at valid pivot points.
-
Smart Extension: Zones extend into the future for easy visibility but automatically cut off when price breaks them.
-
Mitigation Logic: When a zone is invalidated, it converts into a dashed "Break of Structure" (BOS) line, keeping your chart clean of old data.
-
ATR sizing: Zone width is dynamic, calculated using Average True Range (ATR) to adapt to current market volatility.
2. Advanced Market Structure Mapping
-
Swing Labels: Automatically labels swings as HH (Higher High), HL (Higher Low), LH (Lower High), and LL (Lower Low).
-
Typography: Uses bold, solid black text (Size 10) for maximum readability against the light background.
-
uto-Theming: Instantly transforms your chart background to "Snow" white.
-
Candle Styling: Sets Bullish candles to DeepSkyBlue and Bearish candles to Black (Body, Wicks, and Borders).
-
Transparency: Uses true alpha-channel transparency for Supply (OrangeRed) and Demand (LightGreen) zones, ensuring candles remain visible behind the blocks.