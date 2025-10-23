Premium SMC Indicator For MT4
- Indicatori
- Sarah Ayuma Elijah
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Premium Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator – BOS | CHoCH | FVG | OB | Liquidity Zones
IF THERE ARE ANY ISSUES OR ERRORS, PLEASE CONTACT ME VIA: [https://wa.me/254757868747].
Price: 125 USD (One-time payment)
Take your trading to the next level with this advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator — designed for traders who follow institutional strategies like ICT, SMC, and price action trading.
Whether you're a scalper or swing trader, this tool gives you accurate insights with zero repainting, helping you trade like smart money.
✅ Key Features:
- Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH)
- Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with auto zones
- Order Blocks (OB) detection
- Liquidity zones and inducement markers
- Alerts for key SMC signals
- Clean chart visuals – customizable and beginner-friendly
- Works on any pair, any timeframe
✅ Why Choose This Indicator?
- Trusted SMC logic built for MetaTrader 4
- Real-time signals, no lag or repainting
- Improves decision-making and entry precision
- Built for both new and pro traders
🎁 Bonus:
Includes free setup guide, free lifetime updates, online support and more.
Thanks for trusting us with your trading journey.
We’re here to support you every step of the way.
Telegram: [https://t.me/+nxLuqPf_X4Q1Yjlk](https://t.me/+nxLuqPf_X4Q1Yjlk)
WhatsApp: [https://wa.me/254757868747](https://wa.me/254757868747)