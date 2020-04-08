SilentLevels

One of the key elements in trading is identifying zones or levels that allow traders to make buy or sell decisions during trading.

The indicator displays Fibonacci levels يعرض المؤشر مستويات فيبوناتشي

Daily levels update with each new day’s opening, while weekly levels remain fixed throughout the current trading week

The interface is simple and clear, free from unnecessary complexity, ensuring ease of use.

The levels are divided into two categories:

* Main Levels: These are marked with the letters “L” and “C” and represent strong pivots that can be relied upon during trading, alongside Fibonacci levels.

* المستويات الرئيسية: تتميز بالحرفين "L" و"C" وتمثل نقاط ارتكاز قوية يمكن الاعتماد عليها أثناء التداول إلى جانب مستويات فيبوناتشي.

*The smaller the area between C and L, the more likely to expect:

1. Price fluctuations

2. Strong price action

------------------------------------------------------

The price is often dealt with when retracing from Fibonacci 161.8

*Weekly levels can be combined with daily

* يمكن دمج المستويات الأسبوعية مع المستويات اليومية