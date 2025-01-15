SilentLevels

One of the key elements in trading is identifying zones or levels that allow traders to make buy or sell decisions during trading.

أحد العناصر الأساسية في التداول هو تحديد المناطق أو المستويات التي تسمح للمتداولين باتخاذ قرارات الشراء أو البيع أثناء التداول.

The indicator displays Fibonacci levels يعرض المؤشر مستويات فيبوناتشي

 drawing levels based on historical daily or weekly data.

مستويات الرسم بناءً على البيانات التاريخية اليومية أو الأسبوعية.

Daily levels update with each new day’s opening, while weekly levels remain fixed throughout the current trading week

. يتم تحديث المستويات اليومية مع افتتاح كل يوم جديد، بينما تظل المستويات الأسبوعية ثابتة طوال أسبوع التداول الحالي.

The interface is simple and clear, free from unnecessary complexity, ensuring ease of use.

الواجهة بسيطة وواضحة، وخالية من التعقيد غير الضروري، مما يضمن سهولة الاستخدام.

The levels are divided into two categories:

وتنقسم المستويات إلى فئتين:

* Main Levels: These are marked with the letters “L” and “C” and represent strong pivots that can be relied upon during trading, alongside Fibonacci  levels.

* المستويات الرئيسية: تتميز بالحرفين "L" و"C" وتمثل نقاط ارتكاز قوية يمكن الاعتماد عليها أثناء التداول إلى جانب مستويات فيبوناتشي.
*The smaller the area between C and L, the more likely to expect:

1. Price fluctuations

2. Strong price action

------------------------------------------------------

The price is often dealt with when retracing from Fibonacci 161.8

*Weekly levels can be combined with daily

* يمكن دمج المستويات الأسبوعية مع المستويات اليومية

You can also make it alone on the chart

يمكنك أيضًا القيام بذلك بمفردك على الرسم البياني

 In a way different from what you know.

بطريقة مختلفة عما تعرفه.

The current version is the final

الإصدار الحالي هو النهائي




Plus de l'auteur
TriplexTime
Barakah Muslih B Alharbi
Indicateurs
When geometric shapes meet with time and price, they give more confidence in the chart  The indicator plots daily and weekly price triangles So that the weekly is kept until the end of the trading week  While the Daily is changing with each opening   The size of the triangles varies based on the previous data  They will be an aid in decision-making, especially on both sides of the Triangle  * Contains options to activate and disable triangles  * Merge weekly and daily triangles together, each c
The time zone of the price
Barakah Muslih B Alharbi
Indicateurs
When time converges with price in a critical zone, it creates a pivotal area that simplifies decision-making. This is precisely the functionality of this indicator, as it integrates time and price to highlight a robust zone you can rely on. Key Features of the Indicator:  • Dynamic Time-Price Zones: The indicator draws a time-price zone determined by the user, based on customizable settings available in the configuration.  • Customizable Day Selection: A dedicated field allows you to choose th
Quaternary Time Pro
Barakah Muslih B Alharbi
Indicateurs
"The upgraded version of the Gold heat map. The indicator is more effective on the gold chart, where daily opportunities will appear clearly before you. Levels14Golden , introduces the integration of supports, resistances, and time, along with significant enhancements." 1. **Heatmap for Price Dynamics**:      A heatmap has been added to indicate the intensity of price movements, ranging from **45 to 630 degrees**.      - **Major Levels**: Marked in **blue**, as shown in the video.      - **Sec
