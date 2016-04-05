Winning candle

Master the Gold Market with Precision Timing

Exclusive early-bird pricing for the first 100 customers only



Overview: Unlock the potential of the 15:00 UTC market volatility with the Winning Hour Gold Indicator. Specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD), this powerful tool is designed to capture high-probability moves during one of the most liquid hours of the trading day. Whether you are a day trader or a scalper, this indicator simplifies your decision-making process by defining clear zones and entry points.

Key Features:

Gold-Specific Algorithm: Optimized exclusively for the unique volatility of XAUUSD.

Automated Range Mapping: Instantly plots the High/Low range of the 15:00 UTC candle, creating a visual "Action Zone" (Rectangle) on your chart.

Smart Entry Signals: Generates precise Buy and Sell alerts based on price action.

Dynamic Strategy Adaptation: Includes built-in logic to handle different market conditions based on volatility (pips range).

How It Works (The Strategy):

The indicator follows a disciplined approach to ensure capital preservation:

Targeting: Default 50-pip TP and 50-pip SL for a balanced Risk/Reward ratio.

Volatility Logic: High Volatility (>250 Pips): Targets entries at the range boundaries for mean reversion or expansion. Low Volatility (≤200 Pips): Focuses on breakout momentum, guiding you to trade in the direction of the trend.

Trade Management: Built-in "One Win a Day" logic—if the target is hit, the session is successfully closed.

Recommended Setup:

Asset: Gold (XAUUSD)

Timeframe: 15-Minute (M15) for optimal accuracy.

Trading Hours: Starts at 15:00 UTC.

Trade Smart