Visual RangeRider SmartSMA Indicator MT4

Unleash the power of precision trading with the RangeRider SmartSMA Indicator!
This tool is not optimized, providing you with the ultimate freedom to customize it according to your trading strategy. Perfect for traders seeking control and adaptability, this indicator is designed to help you refine your approach and optimize for success.

How it Works:
The RangeRider SmartSMA Indicator combines Simple Moving Average (SMA) calculations with Range and Relative Strength Index (RSI) thresholds to provide highly visual and actionable signals on your chart. This approach balances trend-following with precise range analysis, giving traders clear buy and sell signals.

Key Features & Strategy Logic:
SMA-Based Signals:

  • The indicator tracks price deviations from the SMA, acting as a dynamic pivot line. It highlights key levels of support and resistance.

Range Detection Using ATR or Fixed Width:

  • Choose between ATR-based dynamic ranges or fixed-width ranges.
  • Set your custom range width or multiplier for greater flexibility.

Overbought/Oversold Confirmation with RSI:

  • Avoid false signals by confirming entries based on RSI thresholds.
  • Oversold RSI levels signal potential buy opportunities, while overbought levels indicate sell zones.

Smart Signal Delay:

  • Avoid whipsaw movements by customizing the number of bars to wait before generating a new signal.

Buy and Sell Alerts:

  • Arrows on the chart indicate precise entry points for buy and sell signals.
  • Alerts are generated when the price moves beyond the calculated range, aligning with RSI conditions.

Advanced Notifications:

  • Optional push notifications, sound alerts, and on-screen alerts ensure you never miss a signal.
  • Customize the alert frequency and format for convenience.

Why Choose RangeRider SmartSMA Indicator?

  • Fully customizable parameters let you optimize based on your trading style.
  • Combines range breakout strategies with trend and momentum analysis.
  • Ideal for ranging and trending markets alike.

Use Case Examples:

  • Spot potential trend reversals near SMA bounds.
  • Identify continuation patterns with range breakouts.
  • Confirm high-probability setups with RSI alignment.

Not Optimized for You!
The indicator is purposefully left unoptimized, encouraging you to fine-tune it to your specific trading conditions and markets.

Ready to elevate your trading game? Start optimizing the RangeRider SmartSMA Indicator today for just $65!


