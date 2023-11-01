MM Pullback

This indicator is not an ordinary moving avarage, even if it behaves similarly. I really like to use this to identify pullbacks.
I only use this strategy once a day for one instrument, not more often.
It is best if the price is further away from the line in the morning and when the pullback occurs, then you can create an entry setup using this indicator.
Use additional indicators or use this as a supplement to your existing strategy.

This is not a holy grail. A pullback can quickly become a trend, remember to always use a stoploss.

In the settings you can set the color of the line and change the structure slightly, although I am very happy with 1200.

I prefer to use this indicator on M15 and M30 timeframes

Prodotti consigliati
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicatori
KT Renko Patterns analizza il grafico Renko mattone per mattone per individuare i pattern grafici più famosi, frequentemente utilizzati dai trader nei vari mercati finanziari. Rispetto ai grafici basati sul tempo, i grafici Renko rendono il trading basato sui pattern più semplice e visivamente chiaro grazie alla loro struttura pulita. KT Renko Patterns include diversi pattern Renko, molti dei quali sono ampiamente spiegati nel libro “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” di Prashant Shah. Un E
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicatori
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicatori
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Indicatori
Presentazione dell'indicatore Koala Supply Demand per MetaTrader 4 (ti invitiamo a condividere la tua recensione o il tuo feedback, positivo o negativo, in modo che altri trader possano trarre vantaggio dalla tua esperienza.) : Benvenuti nell'indicatore Koala Supply Demand. Questo indicatore è progettato per identificare le zone di offerta e domanda ininterrotte. Questo indicatore può aiutare il trader a visualizzare il mercato come zone; è possibile vedere come il prezzo rispetti alcune potent
FREE
The Sextet Scalper Pro
Naim El Hajj
Indicatori
The Sextet Scalper Pro  is an MT4 indicator that gives signals when new waves are starting in a trend. The trends are calculated using the original " The Sextet " indicator method. You get a free EA to trade with The Sextet Scalper Pro: Free EA . Default settings were optimized on GBPUSD H1 from 2017. EA could be tested on free demo version of The Sextet Scalper Pro, before purchase. Key Features: Uses The Sextet Trend Detection Method which is already a good strategy in itself for detecting lo
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicatori
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Trend Oscillator - è un indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato, uno strumento di trading efficiente! - Viene utilizzato un nuovo metodo di calcolo avanzato - 20 opzioni per il parametro "Prezzo per calcolo". - L'oscillatore più fluido mai sviluppato. - Colore verde per i trend al rialzo, colore rosso per i trend al ribasso. - Valori di ipervenduto: inferiori a 5, valori di ipercomprato: superiori a 95. - Ci sono molte opportunità per aggiornare anche le strategie standard con questo i
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicatori
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicatori
Daily Candle Predictor è un indicatore che prevede il prezzo di chiusura di una candela. L'indicatore è destinato principalmente all'uso sui grafici D1. Questo indicatore è adatto sia per il trading forex tradizionale che per il trading di opzioni binarie. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o può fungere da aggiunta al sistema di trading esistente. Questo indicatore analizza la candela corrente, calcolando alcuni fattori di forza all'interno del corpo della cande
RaysFX Supertrend Bar
Davide Rappa
Indicatori
RaysFX Supertrend Bar RaysFX Supertrend Bar è un indicatore personalizzato per MetaTrader 4. Utilizza l'indice di canale delle materie prime (CCI) per generare segnali di trading. L'indicatore mostra dei puntini in una finestra separata sotto il grafico principale per indicare i segnali di trading. Caratteristiche principali: Calcola il CCI per diversi periodi temporali. Visualizza puntini per indicare i segnali di trading. Permette all'utente di modificare i periodi temporali e la distanza tra
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - è un indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato - uno strumento di trading efficiente per MT4! - Nuova generazione di oscillatori - guarda le immagini per vedere come usarlo. - L'oscillatore Dynamic Scalping ha zone di ipervenduto/ipercomprato adattive. - L'oscillatore è uno strumento ausiliario per trovare punti di ingresso esatti dalle aree dinamiche di ipervenduto/ipercomprato. - Valori di ipervenduto: sotto la linea verde, valori di ipercomprato: sopra
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicatori
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Shark Deal Book
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
4 (3)
Indicatori
Term  "shark"  in the business world denotes a high volume investor who just made a good investment in a highly Potential business deal.So, sharks are the ones who make the market move. In our case, if an American shark bought a Japanese company, he/she has to convert American dollars into Japanese yen to make the deal. So, the demand for the Japanese yen will increase sharply. Thus USD/JPY will go short rapidly if the deal was from the shark. Another example, In the case of forex, if fed increa
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicatori
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Rira Renko
Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
Indicatori
RENKO on Time Chart This indicator is an enhanced Renko, so you can watch the Renko bricks on the chart to understand price movement more clearly the other improvement is automated box size according to ATR (Average True Range) period you can set the ATR number as you want and the box size of Renko changes automatically based on price movement Inputs Mode: Box size is the input to specify the size of the Renko box you want to print on the chart. This input lets you choose the fixed box siz
MA Alignment Scanner
Benedict Jamora
5 (1)
Indicatori
This indicator scans and displays currency pairs that have recently aligned moving averages on a given timeframe. You can configure which pairs the indicator will scan. It also includes all types of alert options. Bullish MA Alignment =  MA1>MA2>MA3>MA4>MA5 Bearish MA Alignment =  MA1<MA2<MA3<MA4<MA5 Features Attach to one chart and scans all the currency pairs configured and visible in the Market Watch Window It can monitor all the available timeframes from M1 to MN1 and sends alerts on every
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Indicatori
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. In
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicatori
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicatori
Versione MT5  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels   è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i   frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce   la corretta struttura a onde   del mercato, e i   livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicatori
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicatori
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator Scopri le Onde del Lupo - Il tuo Ultimo Strumento di Trading! Sei alla ricerca di uno strumento potente per individuare facilmente le Onde del Lupo su qualsiasi intervallo di tempo? Non cercare oltre! Il nostro indicatore delle Onde del Lupo fa il lavoro in modo impeccabile. Ecco perché è perfetto per te: Caratteristiche Principali: Rilevamento Autom
Wolfe Wave Scanner MT4
Reza Aghajanpour
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
**  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near future
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicatori
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint
Vadym Velychkov
Indicatori
Nuova versione più accurata dell'indicatore Xmaster. Più di 200 trader di tutto il mondo hanno condotto più di 15.000 test di diverse combinazioni di questo indicatore sui loro PC per ottenere la formula più efficace e precisa. E qui ti presentiamo l'indicatore "Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint", che mostra segnali accurati e non ridipinge. Questo indicatore invia anche segnali al trader tramite e-mail e push. Con l'arrivo di ogni nuovo tick, analizza costantemente il mercato in base
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicatori
Trading System Double Trend - sistema di trading indipendente composto da diversi indicatori. Determina la direzione della tendenza generale e fornisce segnali nella direzione del movimento dei prezzi. Può essere utilizzato per lo scalping, il trading intraday o intraweek. Possibilità Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e strumento di trading (Forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici). Semplice lettura visiva delle informazioni senza caricare un grafico L'indicatore non ridisegna e
High low levels
Guner Koca
Indicatori
on demo mode, use date for testing. for people purchase thise indicator, there is bonus price chanell indicator. high low levels indicator is non repaint trend reversal indicator.and works all pairs and all timeframes. there is a histogram move up and down. and there is a level red and blue. when histogram reach the up red level that is top.and reversal is possible. when histogram down and reach blue level that is prices oversold and possible reversal up. this indicator suitable for beginners an
Ultimate Trader Dashboard MT4
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
5 (1)
Indicatori
Dashboard del Trader Definitivo — Negozia quello che si muove Negozia quello che si muove, con chiarezza Questo strumento si ripaga nel primo giorno di utilizzo. In quasi ogni momento della giornata, un simbolo è in tendenza. Tutto ciò che ti serve è consapevolezza. Il Dashboard del Trader Definitivo (UTD) ti tiene istantaneamente consapevole di cosa si sta muovendo e in quale direzione — così puoi seguire il flusso invece di combatterlo. Alimentato dal nostro algoritmo CSM proprietario, UTD co
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicatori
Questa è una strategia semplice basata sui livelli BREAKOUT e FIBONACCI. Dopo uno scoppio, in ogni caso, il mercato continua il movimento direttamente ai livelli 161, 261 e 423 oppure, ritorna al livello del 50% (chiamato anche correzione) e successivamente molto probabilmente continua il movimento nella direzione iniziale verso i livelli 161, 261 e 423. La chiave del sistema è il rilevamento della breakout bar indicata con un oggetto rettangolare verde (UP TREND) o rosso (DOWN TREND). Al
ZigZag on Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " ZigZag on Trend " è un assistente nel determinare la direzione del movimento dei prezzi, nonché un calcolatore di barre e pip. È costituito da un indicatore di trend che monitora la direzione del prezzo con una linea di trend presentata sotto forma di zigzag e da un contatore che calcola il numero di barre passate nella direzione del trend e il numero di punti su una scala verticale. (I calcoli vengono effettuati dall'apertura della barra) L'indicatore non viene ridisegnato. Per c
AMD Adaptive MA MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Indicatori
Media Mobile Adattiva AMD (AAMA) AAMA è un indicatore di media mobile adattiva per MetaTrader 4 che regola automaticamente la sua reattività in base alle condizioni di mercato. Caratteristiche principali: Media mobile adattiva basata sul Rapporto di Efficienza di Kaufman – reagisce rapidamente durante i trend e filtra il rumore nelle fasi laterali Rilevamento automatico delle 4 fasi di mercato AMD: Accumulazione, Markup (rialzo), Distribuzione, Markdown (ribasso) Adattamento alla volatilità tra
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicatori
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui identifichi e scambi le inversioni di tendenza! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Indicatore Quantum Trend Sniper       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading verso nuove vette con il suo modo innovativo di identificare le inversioni di tendenza con una precisione estremamente elevata. *** Acquista Quantum
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicatori
Volatility Trend System - un sistema di trading che fornisce segnali per le voci. Il sistema di volatilità fornisce segnali lineari e puntuali nella direzione del trend, nonché segnali per uscirne, senza ridisegnare e ritardi. L'indicatore di tendenza monitora la direzione della tendenza a medio termine, mostra la direzione e il suo cambiamento. L'indicatore di segnale si basa sui cambiamenti della volatilità e mostra gli ingressi nel mercato. L'indicatore è dotato di diversi tipi di avvisi. Pu
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
Un indicatore tecnico che struttura i grafici e identifica i movimenti ciclici dei prezzi. Può funzionare su qualsiasi grafico. Diversi tipi di notifiche. Ci sono altre frecce sul grafico stesso. Senza ridisegnare la storia, lavora sulla chiusura della candela. TF consigliati da M5 in su. Parametri facili da usare e configurare. Se si utilizzano 2 indicatori con parametri diversi, è possibile utilizzarli senza altri indicatori. Ha 2 parametri di input Ciclicità e durata del segnale Questi 2 pa
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicatori
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэктестами, доказательством производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и повсюду статистикой, но после его использования вы в конечном итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять сигналу самому по себе, вам нужно знать, почему он появился, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP-доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на р
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicatori
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT4
Korabhat Phonwiang
Indicatori
Overview  Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT4 Structure Analysis Indicator   automatically identifies Market Structure based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It clearly displays Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Higher Highs, Higher Lows, Lower Highs, and Lower Lows in real-time. Key Features Automatic Market Structure Detection   Break of Structure (BoS)   - Price breaks previous structure in trend direction   Change of Character (CHoCH)   - Trend reversal sig
MR Volume POC Levels 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (3)
Indicatori
The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control" . Is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, is the level where the big guys start there their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money. The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile
AX Forex Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicatori
The AX Forex Indicator MT4 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
MR Reversal Patterns 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (2)
Indicatori
In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" - places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. Some of the imp
Candle 5
BUYUK SAVDOGAR
Indicatori
This trading system is based on mathematical probability. In this case, 5 consecutive candles are compared with each other. For a logical comparison, consider these 5 candles as 1 candle on the M5 timeframe. Therefore, the comparison begins with the opening of a candle on the M5 timeframe. The probability of a match is 50% in the 1st candle, 25% in the 2nd candle, 12.5% in the 3rd candle, 6.25% in the 4th candle, 3.125% in the 5th candle. Thus, the 5th candle has a probability of matching in 1
Gioteen Volatility Index MT4
Farhad Kia
Indicatori
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI)   - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicat
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Indicatori
Acquista subito RFI LEVELS e ricevi gratuitamente un altro indicatore di livelli avanzati Per riceverlo, scrivi nei messaggi privati. ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT5 Funzioni principali: Visualizza le zone attive di venditori e acquirenti! L'indicatore mostra tutti i livelli/zone di primo impulso corretti per acquisti e vendite. Quando questi livelli/zone vengono attivati, ovvero dove inizia la ricerca dei punti di ingresso, i livelli cambiano colore e vengono riempiti
PipRush MT4
Hugo Feruglio
Indicatori
PipRush è un indicatore tecnico che identifica opportunità di trading strutturate utilizzando logiche statistiche. Disegna automaticamente configurazioni di trade con livelli predefiniti di ingresso, stop loss e take profit. L'indicatore è pensato per i trader che desiderano ridurre l’analisi manuale e applicare un approccio coerente e basato sui dati. Caratteristiche principali Traccia automaticamente la configurazione completa del trade: ingresso, stop loss, take profit e rapporto rischio/rend
Altri dall’autore
Historical Data
Michael Musin
Indicatori
With this tool you can create some useful data in a CSV file. You can: - Determine time frame - the number of candles to be loaded - Name the file whatever you want - Select additional data sets to be loaded The following data is written to a CSV file. - Time when the candle was created. - Open price - Close price - High price - Low price The following selection is also available to you: - Volume - RSI (you can also select the period) - Moving Avarage (you determine the period and method)
Trend Viewer MM
Michael Musin
Indicatori
This indicator changes the color of the chart when prices are more bullish or bearish. It is recommended to use this indicator on small timeframes and only during peak trading hours. And don't forget your stop limit. This is not an oracle and not a holy grail. In the settings, you can change the color of the candles and also their sentiment. To do this, use the Set 1 and Set 2 settings and test.
Big Signals
Michael Musin
Indicatori
This is a multi-timeframe indicator that collects data from multiple time frames. It tries to identify the trend and predict a pullback. You have to understand that trends emerge suddenly and with that the pullback turns into a new trend. This is not a holy grail, always remember your stoploss. Use this indicator as a complement to your existing strategy. The lines that are displayed on the chart can be changed so that they are only displayed in the indicator window and are therefore not distr
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione