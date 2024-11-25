KT Market Structure MT4

The KT Market Structure intelligently detects and displays Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Equal Highs/Lows (EQL), and various significant swing high/low points using our proprietary algorithm for accurate pattern detection.

It also offers advanced pattern analysis by effectively demonstrating the captured profit for each pattern.

A fully automated EA based on this indicator is available here: KT Market Structure EA MT4


Features

  • Accurate Pattern Detection: Our advanced algorithm analyzes multiple data points to ensure precise identification of market structure patterns.
  • Customizable Structure Magnitude: Adjust the structure magnitude to suit both day trading and swing trading strategies.
  • Comprehensive Market Markings: Alongside BOS and CHoCH, the indicator also displays EQL (Equal Highs/Lows) and marks significant swing points such as LH (Lower High), HH (Higher High), HL (Higher Low), and LL (Lower Low).
  • Clutter-Free Design Enhancing SMC Strategies: The indicator boasts a minimalist design that enhances Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies by reducing chart clutter, allowing traders to focus on essential market structures.
  • Fully Customizable and Compatible: The indicator is fully customizable and compatible with third-party indicators, allowing seamless integration into your existing trading strategies.
  • Comprehensive MetaTrader Alerts: Stay informed with full support for all MetaTrader alerts, ensuring you never miss a critical market movement.

What is BOS?

Break of Structure (BOS) is a fundamental concept in technical analysis that signifies a significant shift in market trends or momentum. It occurs when the price action breaks through a previous higher high or lower low, indicating a potential reversal or continuation of the current trend.

Identifying BOS patterns helps traders anticipate market movements and adjust their strategies to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

What is CHoCH?

Change of Character (CHoCH) is a technical analysis term used to identify potential reversals in market trends. It occurs when the price action shifts from making higher highs and higher lows to making lower highs and lower lows, or vice versa.

This change signifies a transition in market sentiment, indicating that buyers or sellers are gaining control. Detecting CHoCH helps traders anticipate trend reversals early, allowing them to adjust their trading strategies to capitalize on new market directions.

What is EQL?

Equal Highs and Lows (EQL) refer to instances in the market where the price reaches the same high or low multiple times. This repetition indicates strong support or resistance zones in technical analysis.

Identifying EQL is crucial for traders as it highlights potential reversal points or consolidation areas, allowing them to anticipate market movements and adjust their trading strategies accordingly.

Key Takeaways

  • Understanding market structure is essential for effective Forex trading and strategy development.
  • Market structure provides clear visualizations of market dynamics, helping traders identify key levels, reduce losses, and improve trading accuracy.
  • Combining market structure with other indicators and aligning them to your unique trading style is key to achieving greater trading success.
Prodotti consigliati
Engulfing scanner with RSI filter
Jan Flodin
Indicatori
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for engulfing and tweezer formations. The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Ap
Trend Divergence
Sabina Fik
Indicatori
Trend Divergence Indicator: Your Essential Tool for Market Analysis The Trend Divergence Indicator is a powerful tool designed to assist traders in identifying market trends and pinpointing entry points with precision. By leveraging price divergence, this indicator enhances your trading strategy, offering reliable insights and filtering unnecessary signals. Key Features and Benefits of the Trend Divergence Indicator Accurate Trend Analysis: The Trend Divergence Indicator uses price divergence t
Fibonacci Trend Marker
Grigoriy Malychenko
Indicatori
Fibonacci Trend Marker   — è un indicatore di tendenza che analizza il comportamento della candela corrente rispetto all’intervallo Alto-Basso (High-Low, HL) delle candele precedenti utilizzando i livelli di ritracciamento di Fibonacci. Monitora visivamente la forza del trend, segnalando un possibile indebolimento o inversione attraverso un cambio di colore della candela. Caratteristiche: Progettato per trader orientati al trend, aiuta a identificare rapidamente i cambiamenti di tendenza basat
Signal Eskiya
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicatori
Signal Eskiya, in addition to channel lines, reflects entry signals in the form of arrows. Trading strategies using the channel indicator belong to the classic methods of technical analysis, are easy to execute, and therefore available even to beginners. Price ranges work equally well on any trading assets and timeframes, they can be used both independently and with additional confirmation from oscillators and market volumes. American traders say: “Trend is your friend”, which means “Trend is
Supply Demand Dashboard
Jan Flodin
Indicatori
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol supply and demand zone dashboard indicator sends alerts when the price has reached a supply/demand zone. It is also possible to use it to be alerted about regular double tops/bottoms instead of zones. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. It is possible to use RSI, divergence (MACD, OsMA, RSI or Awesome) a
ReSu mt4
Daniel Opoku
Indicatori
The Wamek Support and Resistant (WSR) Indicator is a remarkable tool that stands out in the world of technical analysis. It sets itself apart by cleverly combining price action and leading indicators to delineate support and resistance levels with a high degree of accuracy. Its unique feature is its adaptability; users can fine-tune the indicator by adjusting input parameters, enabling them to create customized support and resistance levels that suit their trading strategies. Notably, one of WSR
Super Trend Channels
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
Super Trend Channels MT4 Indicator Looking for a versatile and powerful channel indicator for your MetaTrader 4 trading platform? Look no further than the "Super Trend Channels" indicator! This advanced tool is designed to help traders identify trend channels accurately, enabling you to make informed trading decisions with confidence. Key Features: Multi-Channel Support: The "Super Trend Channels" indicator supports multiple channels simultaneously. You can visualize various channel types, inclu
Angle Prices i4
Sabina Fik
Indicatori
The   Angle Prices   indicator is a tool that calculates the price angle based on price analysis, interpreting the time vector in the form of price points on the price chart. In other words, the X axis and Y axis are represented as price points, so you can actually calculate the angle with two axes of the same dimension. This allows traders to obtain information about the direction of price movement and possible entry or exit points for trades. Let's look at the main characteristics and interpr
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicatori
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Breakout Trend Lines
Alexander Nikolaev
5 (2)
Indicatori
The indicator draws lines based on the price Highs and Lows, as well as slant trend lines. Break through the trend line, High or Low usually indicates trend change (or continuation). Once the price moves through a line, and the candlestick closes, the indicator draws an appropriate arrow (also, you can enable alerts). This indicator is easy to use, but nevertheless, there are many trading strategies, which are based on a breakthrough of the trend lines. The number of candlesticks used to determi
Advanced Chart Patterns Tracker
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicatori
NO REPAINT ADVANCED CHART PATTERN INDICATOR By definition, a price ( chart)  pattern is a recognizable configuration of price movement that is identified using a series of  trendlines  and/or curves. When a price pattern signals a change in trend direction, it is known as a reversal pattern; a continuation pattern occurs when the trend continues in its existing direction following a brief pause. Advanced Chart Pattern Tracker is designed to find the MOST ACCURATE patterns. A special script is a
Chart patterns scanner
Jan Flodin
4.67 (6)
Indicatori
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies double top/bottom, head & shoulders, pennant/triangle and flag patterns. It is also possible to setup alerts only when a neckline/triangle/flagpole breakout has occured (neckline breakout = confirmed signal for top/bottoms and head & shoulders).  The indicator can also be used in single chart mode.
ROC acceleration deceleration indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicatori
ROC acceleration-deceleration is the manual system for medium-term scalping. Indicator based on custom ROC system which defines bullish/bearish market and especially  acceleration-deceleration of tendention in the market's main direction. Buy arrow is plotted during bearish market when current trend decelerates and sell  arrow is plotted during bullish market when current trend decelerates. Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint,non-late or disappear(exept cases when system recalculat
V Pattern Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
Indicatori
-   Real price is 90$   - 50% Discount ( It is 45$ now ) Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction V Bottoms and Tops (or Fibonacci Retracement) are popular   chart patterns   among traders due to their potential for identifying trend reversals. These patterns are characterized by sharp and sudden price movements, creating a V-shaped or inverted V-shaped formation on the   chart . By recognizing these patterns, traders can anticipate potential shifts in market direction and posi
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicatori
Indicatore unico che implementa un approccio professionale e quantitativo al trading di reversione. Sfrutta il fatto che il prezzo devia e ritorna alla media in modo prevedibile e misurabile, il che consente regole di entrata e uscita chiare che superano di gran lunga le strategie di trading non quantitative. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Segnali di trading chiari Incredibilmente facile da scambiare Colori e dimensioni personalizzabili Implementa l
Demark Trend Lines several time frames
Vladyslav Goshkov
Indicatori
The indicator draws trend lines based on Thomas Demark algorithm. It draws lines from different timeframes on one chart. The timeframes can be higher than or equal to the timeframe of the chart, on which the indicator is used. The indicator considers breakthrough qualifiers (if the conditions are met, an additional symbol appears in the place of the breakthrough) and draws approximate targets (target line above/below the current prices) according to Demark algorithm. Recommended timeframes for t
My Point MT4
Claudia Ramona Angerer
4 (1)
Indicatori
Diagnosis of major and minor pivot Trend detection with many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Settings: Back Show: The number of candles it displays If you need any adjustments, or have any questions or suggestions, message me How to trade: Blue: sell signal Red: buy signal Blue and red at the same time: no signal Exit signal: Opposite signal
KT Horizontal Lines MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
Su MetaTrader, tracciare più   linee orizzontali   e monitorare i rispettivi livelli di prezzo può essere un’attività noiosa. Questo indicatore disegna automaticamente più linee orizzontali a intervalli uguali per impostare avvisi di prezzo, tracciare livelli di supporto e resistenza, e per altri usi manuali. Questo indicatore è perfetto per i trader Forex alle prime armi che cercano opportunità per ottenere profitti rapidi tramite acquisto e vendita. Le linee orizzontali aiutano a identificare
Ross Hook Indicator
Andrea Ferrari
Indicatori
Ross Hook is a price pattern indicator that help traders to forecast market inversions. The activation of the pattern could identify turning points by finding the breakout SR levels or technical analysis figures like triangles, rectangles or head and shoulder. The Indicator runs in  all Brokers  using  Metatrader 4  platform and can be used in an Expert Advisor or as a support of manual trading. This indicator is composed by the OnChart and OnWindow parts: OnChart : Draws the points 1, 2 and 3 t
Implement
Vitalii Zakharuk
5 (1)
Indicatori
Implement analyzes market dynamics for pivot points. If you want to learn how to spot the correct reversals for consistently likely profitable trading, buy this indicator. Shows favorable moments of entering the market in stripes. Ready-made trading system. The principle of operation of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placed on a chart, analyze historical data based on historical data and display instructions for further actions on the trader's
Trend Lines
Rohlan Samino
Indicatori
This indicator is suitable for seeing trends and determining the time to open a position. It is equipped with a Stop Loss position. Easy to use. Just watch the arrows provided. Indicator parameters Shift - the number of bars used for the indicator shift to Right." Step Point per Period - the number of pips for down or Up trend lines" Time Frame - Calculate @ this Time Frame." Max_Bar - the number of bars used for calcuulate indicators (if '0' then All bars to calcuulate)." Alert_On - On or Off
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è un indicatore per l'analisi automatica delle onde perfetto per il trading pratico! Caso... Nota:   non sono abituato a usare nomi occidentali per la classificazione delle onde a causa dell'influenza della convenzione di denominazione di Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), ho chiamato l'onda base come   penna   e la banda dell'onda secondaria come   segmento   At allo stesso tempo, il segmento ha la direzione del trend. La denominazione   è principalmente segmento di trend   (que
XFibo Auto Fibonacci
Welinton Dos Reis Goncalves
5 (1)
Indicatori
Use with disciplined risk management. Fibonacci entry system based on the golden zone 38.2 - 61.8 where the entry is confirmed at 23.6 with indications of Take Profit 3:1. Automatically plotted Fibonacci contains retracement and expansion Fibonacci in a single indicator. Up to 77% win rate with this system. FTMO challenge pass with 0.50% risk and 1.50% R:R.
Transition Trend
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicatori
The Transition Trend indicator shows the points of potential market reversal. The indicator's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and generates entry signals and exit levels. Simple, visual and efficient trend detection. Uses just one parameter for settings. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. You can set up message alerts as sound or email. Works on all currency pairs and all timeframes. Ready-made trading system.
Italo Volume Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
4.94 (77)
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS! ITALO VOLUME INDICATOR  is the best volume indicator ever created, and why is that? The Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many volume indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the Italo Volume Indicator is different , the Italo Volume Indicator shows the wave volume, when market
Indicator Support and Resistence
Santi Quagliana
Indicatori
Indicator Support and Resistence plain in your chart seven lines; Red line=Resistence 3. Red line=Resistence 2. Red line=Resistence 1. Yellow line= Pivot. Green line= Support 1. Green line= Support 2. Green line= Support 3. adattable in all timeframe (minute 1, minute   5, minute   15, minute   30, Hour 1, Hour 4,Day 1,Week 1,Mounth 1); Buy under support and sell over the resistence;
Standard Deviation Channel Dashboard
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (1)
Indicatori
Multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator of the Standard Deviation Channel. Displays the current direction of the market. On the panel, you can see breakouts and touches (by price) of the levels of the linear regression channel. In the parameters, you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. Also, the indicator can send notifications when levels are touched. By clicking on a cell, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the char
Camarilla Pivot Points and Central Pivot Range
Soroush Kheradmand
Indicatori
Camarilla Pivot Points is a math-based price action analysis tool that generates potential   intraday support and resistance levels.  Pivot price values are stored in output buffers within this indicator, enabling any Expert Advisor to utilize this indicator's data for trading purposes. This indicator offers the potential for developing numerous strategies. To explore some of these strategies, please visit the following websites:  https://www.babypips.com/forexpedia/camarilla-pivot-points https:
Donchain highest lowest price channel
Thomas Tiozzo
Indicatori
Vi presentiamo l'indicatore Donchian Channels per MQL4, uno strumento potente di analisi tecnica progettato per aumentare il successo delle vostre operazioni. Questo indicatore è composto da quattro linee che rappresentano i limiti superiori e inferiori del movimento dei prezzi in un periodo specificato. Con l'indicatore Donchian Channels potete facilmente individuare potenziali rotture e inversioni di tendenza sul mercato. La linea superiore mostra il massimo più alto del periodo specificato, m
Fibo Linear Channel
Igor Semyonov
4 (1)
Indicatori
Colored indicator of the linear channel based on the Fibonacci sequence. It is used for making trading decisions and analyzing market sentiment. The channel boundaries represent strong support/resistance levels, as they are the Fibonacci proportion levels. Users can select the number of displayed lines of channel boundaries on the chart by means of the input parameters. Attaching multiple instances of the indicator to the chart with different calculation periods leads to displaying a system of c
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Indicatori
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 è un trend unico 10 in 1 che segue un indicatore multi-timeframe al 100% non ridipinto che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici, azioni.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI) Candele classiche He
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicatori
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Gold Flux Signal – Indicatore di segnali senza repaint per XAUUSD Progettato per un'esecuzione chiara dei segnali – Gold Flux Signal è stato creato per fornire segnali chiari e stabili su XAUUSD , senza repaint né backpainting – È stato progettato specificamente per strategie di trend-following e breakout, evitando rumori e grafici sovraccarichi – L'indicatore opera esclusivamente su candele chiuse – Ottimizzato per i timeframe M1, M5 e H1 Segnali visivi stabili – Una volta generato, il se
Altri dall’autore
KT Momentum Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Indicatori
L'indicatore KT Momentum Arrows si basa su una rottura momentanea calcolata utilizzando la deviazione delle bande e la volatilità emergente in una determinata direzione. Un segnale di acquisto viene generato quando il prezzo chiude al di sopra della banda superiore, mentre un segnale di vendita viene generato quando chiude al di sotto della banda inferiore. Viene utilizzato un coefficiente di magnitudo come input, che influenza sia la deviazione delle bande sia la misurazione della volatilità. I
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso fondamentale nel mercato rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. L’indicatore analizza costantemente il grafico per individuare un momentum stabile in una direzione e fornisce un segnale preciso subito prima del movimento principale. Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe da qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Caratteristiche principali I livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit sono forniti automaticamente dall’
KT Trend Magic
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Trend Magic shows the trend depiction on chart using the combination of market momentum and volatility. A smoothing coefficient is used to smooth out the noise from the signal.It can be used to find out the new entries or confirm the trades produced by other EA/Indicators. Usage Drag n drop MTF scanner which scans for the new signals across multiple time-frames. Find new entries in the trend direction. Improve the accuracy of other indicators when used in conjunction. Can be used as a dynami
KT Psar Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
KT Psar Arrows traccia frecce sul grafico utilizzando l'indicatore standard Parabolic SAR. Una freccia rialzista viene tracciata quando il massimo della candela tocca il SAR. Una freccia ribassista viene tracciata quando il minimo della candela tocca il SAR. I segnali vengono generati in tempo reale senza attendere la chiusura della candela.  Funzionalità Uno strumento utile per i trader che desiderano sperimentare strategie di trading che includono l'uso dell'indicatore Parabolic SAR.  Può ess
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso cruciale rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. Monitora costantemente il grafico alla ricerca di un momentum stabile in una direzione e segnala con precisione l’ingresso poco prima del movimento principale.  Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 Caratteristiche principali Lo Stop Loss e il Take Profit sono calcolati automaticamente dall'indicatore. Include una dashboard
KT Asian Breakout Indicator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
L'indicatore KT Asian Breakout analizza una parte cruciale della sessione asiatica per generare segnali di acquisto e vendita in entrambe le direzioni, in base alla rottura del prezzo. Un segnale di acquisto si verifica quando il prezzo supera il massimo della sessione, mentre un segnale di vendita si verifica quando il prezzo scende al di sotto del minimo della sessione. Cose da ricordare Se la scatola della sessione è troppo ampia verticalmente, è consigliabile evitare di entrare in nuovi tra
KT Momentum Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
L'indicatore KT Momentum Arrows si basa su una rottura momentanea calcolata utilizzando la deviazione delle bande e la volatilità emergente in una determinata direzione. Un segnale di acquisto viene generato quando il prezzo chiude al di sopra della banda superiore, mentre un segnale di vendita viene generato quando chiude al di sotto della banda inferiore. Viene utilizzato un coefficiente di magnitudo come input, che influenza sia la deviazione delle bande sia la misurazione della volatilità. I
ACB Trade Filter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
The ACB Trade Filter indicator provides a solution for filtering out the low probability trading setups in a trading strategy. The indicator uses a sophisticated filtration algorithm based on the market sentiment and trend. Applications Works great with our indicator " ACB Breakout Arrows ". Filter out low probability signals from any indicator. Avoid overtrading and minimize the losses. Trade in the direction of market sentiment and trend. Avoid the choppiness in the market. How to use Only L
KT Heiken Ashi Smoothed MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Heiken Ashi Smoothed è una versione smussata dello Heiken Ashi standard e disegna frecce di acquisto/vendita quando la tendenza cambia. Viene tracciata una freccia di acquisto quando si passa da stato ribassista a rialzista. Viene tracciata una freccia di vendita quando si passa da rialzista a ribassista. Notifiche mobile, email, audio e pop-up incluse. Cosa è esattamente Heiken Ashi Smoothed? Filtra i falsi segnali e il rumore del Heiken Ashi standard applicando due medie mobili per render
MACD Divergence on MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT MACD Divergence mostra le divergenze regolari e nascoste che si formano tra il prezzo e l’oscillatore. Se la tua strategia di trading prevede un'inversione di tendenza, puoi utilizzare la divergenza regolare del MACD per identificare possibili punti di svolta. Se invece la tua strategia si basa sulla continuazione del trend, la divergenza nascosta del MACD sarà più adatta. Limitazioni di KT MACD Divergence Usare la divergenza del MACD come unico segnale d'ingresso può essere rischioso. Non
KT COG Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
Indicatori
KT COG is an advanced implementation of the center of gravity indicator presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. It's a leading indicator which can be used to identify the potential reversal points with the minimum lag. The COG oscillator catches the price swings quite effectively. MT5 version of the same indicator is available here KT COG Advanced MT5 Calculation of COG The COG indicator is consist of the two lines. The main l
KT Pin Bar
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
KT Auto Fibo
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Auto Fibo traccia automaticamente i livelli di ritracciamento di Fibonacci basandosi sulla direzione della tendenza in corso. I massimi e i minimi vengono selezionati automaticamente utilizzando i punti massimi e minimi disponibili sul grafico. Puoi ingrandire, ridurre e scorrere il grafico per regolare i livelli di Fibonacci di conseguenza. Modalità Automatico:  Traccia automaticamente i livelli di Fibonacci in base all'area visibile del grafico. Manuale: Traccia i livelli di Fibonacci una
KT Psar Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Psar Arrows traccia frecce sul grafico utilizzando l'indicatore standard Parabolic SAR. Una freccia rialzista viene tracciata quando il massimo della candela tocca il SAR. Una freccia ribassista viene tracciata quando il minimo della candela tocca il SAR. I segnali vengono generati in tempo reale senza attendere la chiusura della candela.  Funzionalità Uno strumento utile per i trader che desiderano sperimentare strategie di trading che includono l'uso dell'indicatore Parabolic SAR.  Può ess
KT Ichimoku Trader
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
Experts
KT Ichimoku Trader is a fully automated expert advisor that offers five popular trading strategies based on the Ichimoku indicator. Each strategy has it's own entry and exit method without any interference to other strategies. The Ichimoku system can be applied to all major currency pairs and metals. However, we found that it performs reasonably well mainly on two pairs.   MT5 Version is available here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35043 Features Trade up to 5 famous trading strategi
KT Volatility Oscillator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
L'Oscillatore di Volatilità KT analizza i dati di mercato passati e presenti utilizzando una formula matematica per mostrare il risultato sotto forma di oscillatore. Le onde crescenti e decrescenti corrispondono rispettivamente a un'elevata e a una bassa volatilità dell'asset.  In poche parole, la volatilità è semplicemente una misura delle fluttuazioni di prezzo di un asset in un certo periodo di tempo. Senza volatilità, ci sarebbero pochi movimenti di mercato e i trader non potrebbero trarre p
KT COG Robot
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT COG Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the KT COG Indicator . The COG indicator was originally presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The EA fires a long trade when COG line cross above the signal line and a short trade is fired when the COG line cross below the signal line.  Adaptive Filtration Our adaptive filtration algorithm combines the original COG formula with the major trend direction and market acce
ACB Breakout Arrows EA
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
Questo è un Expert Advisor completamente automatizzato basato sul nostro indicatore personalizzato chiamato "ACB Breakout Arrows" . Le entrate si basano su un pattern di breakout che si verifica costantemente in entrambe le direzioni. L’intensità dei segnali può essere regolata tramite il parametro esterno "Signal Sensitivity". Conferma delle operazioni ACB Breakout Arrows EA consente di filtrare gli ingressi utilizzando un altro nostro indicatore personalizzato chiamato ACB Trade Filter . For
KT Asian Breakout
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4 (1)
Experts
KT Asian Breakout carefully analyzes the range-bound market during the Asian session and then fires a long or short trade after doing some preassessment based on its inbuilt technical analysis module. The executed orders are closed within a day before the completion of the next day session. The inbuilt technical analysis module checks for the session range and compares it with the last 20 days price movement. If it finds any erratic price movement within the session, the orders are not executed
KT London Breakout
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
First thirty minutes are essential for a trading session. The early reaction of traders and market players sets a path for the rest of the day. KT London Breakout EA takes advantage of this phenomenon, and after analyzing the first thirty minutes of London session, it places two bidirectional pending orders. One of pending order is eventually canceled after realizing the market direction with certainty. It has been strictly tested and developed for EUR/JPY using 30-Min Time Frame. You can expe
KT Support and Resistance Levels
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
Use of support and resistance in systematic trading is very subjective. Every trader has their own idea and way to plotting the support and resistance levels on the chart. KT Support and Resistance indicator take out this ambiguity out of the situation and automatically draws support and resistance levels following an algorithmic approach using a unique multi-timeframe analysis. When launched on the chart, It immediately scan the most significant extreme points across all the available timefra
KT Currency Strength and Correlation
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
Se fai trading nel Forex, avere informazioni dettagliate sulla forza delle valute e sulla correlazione tra coppie di valute può portare il tuo trading a un livello superiore. La correlazione ti aiuterà a dimezzare il rischio, mentre l'analisi della forza ti permetterà di massimizzare i profitti. Questo indicatore offre un approccio ibrido per selezionare le coppie di valute più appropriate, combinando l'analisi della forza delle valute e la correlazione tra coppie di valute. Come utilizzare l'a
MACD Divergence Seeker
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT MACD Divergence Seeker trades the regular and hidden divergence signals generated by our free indicator named KT MACD Divergence indicator. Trading the standalone divergences can be a risky affair that's why the KT MACD Divergence Seeker combines the standard divergence signals with an advanced analysis module to exploit the price inefficiencies on some FX pairs. What is the Divergence exactly? As a general conception if the price is making higher highs, then macd should also be making hig
MACD Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT MACD Divergence mostra le divergenze regolari e nascoste che si formano tra il prezzo e l’oscillatore. Se la tua strategia di trading prevede un'inversione di tendenza, puoi utilizzare la divergenza regolare del MACD per identificare possibili punti di svolta. Se invece la tua strategia si basa sulla continuazione del trend, la divergenza nascosta del MACD sarà più adatta. Limitazioni di KT MACD Divergence Usare la divergenza del MACD come unico segnale d'ingresso può essere rischioso. Non
KT Bollinger Bands Trader MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT Bollinger Bands Trader è un Expert Advisor completamente automatizzato che utilizza una strategia di ritorno alla media basata sulle bande di Bollinger durante i periodi di bassa volatilità. Il prezzo spesso reagisce sulla linea superiore o inferiore delle bande, ma non sempre si verifica un'inversione. Tuttavia, la probabilità di un’inversione è maggiore quando la volatilità è bassa. Ingressi Un trade long viene attivato quando il prezzo si posiziona correttamente al di sotto della banda in
KT CCI Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT CCI Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergence created between the price and CCI oscillator. Divergence is one of the vital signals that depicts the upcoming price reversal in the market. Manually spotting the divergence between price and CCI can be a hectic and ambiguous task. Limitations of KT CCI Divergence   Using the CCI divergence as a standalone entry signal can be risky. Every divergence can't be interpreted as a strong reversal signal. For better results, try to combine it w
KT MA Crossover MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT MA Crossover disegna frecce di acquisto e vendita in base all'incrocio delle medie mobili selezionate. Inoltre, genera gli avvisi appropriati e visualizza il valore MFE (Escursione Più Favorevole) per ogni segnale consecutivo. L’incrocio delle medie mobili è una delle strategie più utilizzate dai trader di tutto il mondo. Di solito si basa su una media mobile veloce e una lenta per determinare segnali di ingresso in acquisto o vendita in base alla direzione dell’incrocio. Segnale di acquisto
KT Round Numbers MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Round Numbers plots the round number levels which are also commonly known as psychological levels in the Forex world. In the context of Forex trading, round number levels are those levels in which there are two or more zeroes at the end. They are named as 00 levels on the chart. Some traders also consider the halfway points as a valid round number level. They are named as 50 levels on the chart. Use of round number levels in trading Round number levels work as strong support and resistance
KT Inside Bar Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among the traders, using it as a standalone signal doesn't provide any edge in the market. KT Inside Bar Advanced indicator solves this problem by combining the classic inside bar pattern with the "ECE" cycle and Fibonacci extensions. Using this indicator in place of our classic inside bar indicator will provide a tremendous advantage and edge in the market. What is the ECE cycle? In financial markets, the price never moves in a straight line but u
KT Inside Bar Hunter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among traders, using it as a standalone entry signal doesn't provide any evidentiary advantage. KT Inside Bar Hunter trades only selected inside bar patterns using some preassessment and ECE price action cycle. Trading Strategy On successful detection of the required pattern, EA places a pending order in the direction of the forecasted price expansion phase. Pending orders are canceled if they are not triggered within the next bar. Once triggered, ac
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione