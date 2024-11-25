KT Market Structure MT4

The KT Market Structure intelligently detects and displays Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Equal Highs/Lows (EQL), and various significant swing high/low points using our proprietary algorithm for accurate pattern detection.

It also offers advanced pattern analysis by effectively demonstrating the captured profit for each pattern.

A fully automated EA based on this indicator is available here: KT Market Structure EA MT4



Features



Customizable Structure Magnitude: Adjust the structure magnitude to suit both day trading and swing trading strategies.

Comprehensive Market Markings: Alongside BOS and CHoCH, the indicator also displays EQL (Equal Highs/Lows) and marks significant swing points such as LH (Lower High), HH (Higher High), HL (Higher Low), and LL (Lower Low).

Comprehensive MetaTrader Alerts: Stay informed with full support for all MetaTrader alerts, ensuring you never miss a critical market movement.



What is BOS?

Break of Structure (BOS) is a fundamental concept in technical analysis that signifies a significant shift in market trends or momentum. It occurs when the price action breaks through a previous higher high or lower low, indicating a potential reversal or continuation of the current trend. Identifying BOS patterns helps traders anticipate market movements and adjust their strategies to capitalize on emerging opportunities.



What is CHoCH?



Change of Character (CHoCH) is a technical analysis term used to identify potential reversals in market trends. It occurs when the price action shifts from making higher highs and higher lows to making lower highs and lower lows, or vice versa. This change signifies a transition in market sentiment, indicating that buyers or sellers are gaining control. Detecting CHoCH helps traders anticipate trend reversals early, allowing them to adjust their trading strategies to capitalize on new market directions.



What is EQL?