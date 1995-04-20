RSI Kernel AI Optimized MT4

💎GENERAL OVERVIEW

Introducing our new KDE Optimized RSI Indicator! This indicator adds a new aspect to the well-known RSI indicator, with the help of the KDE (Kernel Density Estimation) algorithm, estimates the probability of a candlestick will be a pivot or not. For more information about the process, please check the "HOW DOES IT WORK ?" section.

Features of the new KDE Optimized RSI Indicator :

A New Approach To Pivot Detection

Customizable KDE Algorithm

Realtime RSI & KDE Dashboard

Alerts For Possible Pivots

Customizable Visuals





❓HOW TO INTERPRET THE KDE %

The KDE % is a critical metric that reflects how closely the current RSI aligns with the KDE (Kernel Density Estimation) array. In simple terms, it represents the likelihood that the current candlestick is forming a pivot point based on historical data patterns. a low percentage suggests a lower probability of the current candlestick being a pivot point. In these cases, price action is less likely to reverse, and existing trends may continue. At moderate levels, the possibility of a pivot increases, indicating potential trend shifts or consolidations.Traders should start monitoring closely for confirmation signals. An even higher KDE % suggests a strong likelihood that the current candlestick could form a pivot point, which could lead to a reversal or significant price movement. These points often align with overbought or oversold conditions in traditional RSI analysis, making them key moments for potential trade entry or exit.



📌HOW DOES IT WORK ?

The RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a widely used oscillator among traders. It outputs a value between 0 - 100 and gives a glimpse about the current momentum of the price action. This indicator then calculates the RSI for each candlesticks, and saves them into an array if the candlestick is a pivot. The low & high pivot RSIs' are inserted into two different arrays. Then the a KDE array is calculated for both of the low & high pivot RSI arrays. Explaining the KDE might be too much for this write-up, but for a brief explanation, here are the steps :

1. Define the necessary options for the KDE function. These are : Bandwidth & Nº Steps, Array Range (Array Max - Array Min)

2. After that, create a density range array. The array has (steps * 2 - 1) elements and they are calculated by (arrMin + i * stepCount), i being the index.

3. Then, define a kernel function. This indicator has 3 different kernel distribution modes : Uniform, Gaussian and Sigmoid

4. Then, define a temporary value for the current element of KDE array.

5. For each element E in the pivot RSI array, add "kernel(densityRange.get(i) - E, 1.0 / bandwidth)" to the temporary value.

6. Add 1.0 / arrSize * [temporary value] to the KDE array.

Then the prefix sum array of the KDE array is calculated. For each candlestick, the index closest to it's RSI value in the KDE array is found using binary search. Then for the low pivot KDE calculation, the sum of KDE values from found index to max index is calculated. For the high pivot KDE, the sum of 0 to found index is used. Then if high or low KDE value is greater than the activation threshold determined in the settings, a bearish or bullish arrow is plotted after bar confirmation respectively. The arrows are drawn as long as the KDE value of current candlestick is greater than the threshold. When the KDE value is out of the threshold, a less transparent arrow is drawn, indicating a possible pivot point.





🚩UNIQUENESS

This indicator combines RSI & KDE Algorithm to get a foresight of possible pivot points. Pivot points are important entry, confirmation and exit points for traders. But to their nature, they can be only detected after more candlesticks are rendered after them. The purpose of this indicator is to alert the traders of possible pivot points using KDE algorithm right away when they are confirmed. The indicator also has a dashboard for realtime view of the current RSI & Bullish or Bearish KDE value. You can fully customize the KDE algorithm and set up alerts for pivot detection.





⚙️SETTINGS

1. RSI Settings

RSI Length -> The amount of bars taken into account for RSI calculation.

Source -> The source value for RSI calculation.

2. Pivots

Pivot Lengths -> Pivot lengths for both high & low pivots. For example, if this value is set to 21; 21 bars before AND 21 bars after a candlestick must be higher for a candlestick to be a low pivot.

3. KDE

Activation Threshold -> This setting determines the amount of arrows shown. Higher options will result in more arrows being rendered.

Kernel -> The kernel function as explained in the upper section.

Bandwidth -> The bandwidth variable as explained in the upper section. The smoothness of the KDE function is tied to this setting.

Nº Bins -> The Nº Steps variable as explained in the upper section. It determines the precision of the KDE algorithm.







