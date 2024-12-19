DCA Hedging
- Experts
- Hoai Phuong Tran
- Version: 2.35
- Mise à jour: 19 décembre 2024
- Activations: 10
DCA Hedge EA - Advanced Money Management Algorithm
Overview
DCA Hedge EA is a sophisticated automated trading robot, designed to effectively implement Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) and risk management strategies. The EA operates completely independently, eliminating subjective emotions and optimizing position averaging in volatile markets.
Key Features
-
DCA Strategy: Calculates optimal entry points and increases volume at pre-defined price levels to lower the average cost, while simultaneously establishing hedging orders to maximize risk protection.
-
Smart Money Management (MM): Integrates lot size calculation based on user-defined preferences, helping to preserve capital and control risk in all situations.
-
Flexible & Robust Settings: Easily customize important parameters such as distance between orders, lot multiplier, Take Profit, and Overall Stop Loss.
-
Interactive Dashboard: The panel features quick-action buttons to initiate the first Buy/Sell order for fast DCA execution, and to close all Buy, all Sell, or all orders when needed.
-
Compatibility: Developed for MetaTrader 5.
Main Benefits
-
Disciplined Trading: Fully automates the strategy, eliminating all emotion-driven mistakes.
-
Proactive Risk Management: The Overall Stop Loss mechanism helps protect your account from unexpected strong market movements.
-
Performance Optimization: The DCA strategy is designed to capitalize on market pullbacks, seeking profit from market fluctuations in both rising and falling markets.
Recommended Settings
-
Pairs: Pairs with low spread and high liquidity (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD)
-
Timeframe: Depending on your settings, you can trade on M5, M15, H1, H4, or D1.
-
Account: It is recommended to use an ECN/Raw account with low spreads.
Important Note: Trading with leverage always involves a high level of risk. You should thoroughly backtest the EA on historical data and run it on a demo account before using it with real capital. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
Support
For any questions and technical support, please use the built-in MQL5 Ticket system. We are ready to assist you.
Video tutorial: https://youtu.be/WMdOSkPQuPk