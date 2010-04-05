Trading Strategy



The trading strategy is based on mathematical modeling using artificial intelligence methods and probability theory. Before opening the first order, the EA analyzes a number of statistical parameters, indicators and a news calendar. Then builds a grid of orders. The EA is able to trade simultaneously in two directions, both for purchase (buy) and for sale (sell). The EA has three modes of operation: fully automatic (by default), semi-automatic, manual. In semi-automatic mode, the adviser does not start a new grid of orders, but only accompanies an already open grid. In manual mode, the EA does not open orders independently, but only works as a multifunctional trading panel. In the trading panel, you can "on the fly" change the parameters of the adviser and open and close orders.

Several protective functions are built into the EA to minimize risks and increase profits :

Opening an initial order by time, by trend, by news calendar;

Trailing stop of three types: standard, by ATR indicator, by Parabolic SAR indicator;

Overlapping unprofitable orders with profitable ones, opening a locking order;

News calendar and filter with the ability to select the time of switching off trading before and after the news release; (an additional news indicator is required for operation, after purchase, contact me to get it)

Automatic adaptive calculation of lot size;

Push notifications to a mobile device (Android or iPhone) about important events in the EA.