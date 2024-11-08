Gold From Babylon Ict Grid Trend

The Miracle Expert Really Have you ever seen an expert who doubles trades, martingale and grid and can work with a very small capital like $500 or $200 ?! No, never. All this type that is widespread in the market needs a very large capital.

But with
This robot trades with multipliers and grid, but it works with a deposit of $200, follows the trend, senses the change from a 30-minute and 4-hour time frame to daily, and its entry point is the Ict or Smc strategy. I programmed it after 4 years of experience in trading and studying strategies and browsing the largest number of robots and trying them.

Deposit $500 = 0.01

$1000 = 0.02 and so on..
Account type should be Stp low spread less than 20 on gold
Message us to know your preferred broker

Default settings or settings with modification in the video are suitable for trading gold against the dollar and on a 1-minute time frame

Also, you should pay attention to changing the timing of entry and exit from sessions and making the robot stop at the time of the American session or the time of news in particular.
The expert price is $100 for the first ten buyers and then the price doubles for the second ten and so on..

When the trend is saturated on the 4-hour time frame, such as the end or beginning of the week, or the trend is saturated on the daily time frame at the end or beginning of the month, the robot should be paused until the chart stabilizes or the big reversal and massive liquidity withdrawal are overcome. My love to all and thank you very much for your attention. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lAXC41rLLpA&amp;list=PLW7Lrr0JlwChyV2t74DU6aytTT0TcGN9-

Watch and test the real market account, you can find it on my channel

