Gold High MT4

2.71
Gold High is a complete automated trading robot that has been designed and created based on our best strategies in forex trading. 

All trades are protected by stop loss.

Users can use a fixed lot or auto lot money management.

Our team will regularly check the data and will publish updates If needed.

Why this EA:

  • The EA has successfully passed live testing for over 116 weeks
  • Smart entries calculated by 9 great strategies
  • The EA can be run on even a $200 account      
  • The EA Contains a special drawdown control function                            
                                                  LIVE SIGNALS (real money accounts):               Gold High S
 
                                                                                                                     

                                                                                                                                                                                      

Info:

  • Working symbol XAUUSD M15
  • The entries are not a lot but those are smart entries with lower risk
  • Settings are on comment section #25

Settings:

  • Gold_3_Digits : for 3 digits accounts
  • StopLoss : stop loss per points
  • TakeProfit : take profit per points
  • MaximumSpread : maximum allowed spread before placing an order
  • TradeComment :a comment that will be shown with each trade
  • MagicNumber : it is a number that helps the EA to recognize its own orders
  • MoneyManagementType : money management type. (FixedLot,AutoLot)
  • FixedOrderSize : fixed order size for fixed lot money management
  • IncreaseLotSizeEvery : if you choose auto lot money management the EA will increase the lot size based on this number

    *** WARNING : my products are available only in the MQL market. if you see them somewhere else those are fake; be aware of scams.***

    Recensioni 9
    chuotme
    2465
    chuotme 2024.08.06 04:34 
     

    This time EA works good

    Aluzza
    461
    Aluzza 2023.04.22 19:35 
     

    作者がメールでとても親切であるし、EAの価格も良心的(私が購入時)。

    シグナルもあるし、バックテストとの整合性を取れる。

    +++++

    今のところコツコツと勝っています。

    但し、"大きな損失が出る可能性はある"為、

    なるべく最新のバージョン(ver 1.20～)にし、自分でどこまでのDDの許容量にするか？と、

    その際のクローズのタイミングを予めきちんと考えておくと良いと思う。

    (チャートは、M15なので間違えないように設定して下さい)

    Torben Petersen
    1734
    Torben Petersen 2023.04.11 11:23 
     

    One great advantage of the Gold High EA is that it has not triggered a stop-loss order in 37 weeks. Another advantage of the Gold High EA is that it doesn't trade every day and sometimes can go 1-2 weeks without placing trades. While this may mean that the EA has fewer opportunities to trade, it may also mean that the EA is more selective in choosing its trading opportunities and only takes the best trades. This can reduce the risk of over-trading and make the EA safer for long-term investment without requiring the user to constantly monitor trades. Another positive aspect of the Gold High EA is the use of a trailing stop, which appears to be very effective. Additionally, due to the limited number of maximum 7 trades that the EA opens, users can know exactly what they can make per 0.01 in profit and what they can lose. Overall the Gold High EA appears to be a solid option for those looking for a long-term investment with a stable income. It's also important to remember that past performance is not a guarantee of future results and to always use sensible risk management practices. I highly recommend the EA for those seeking a stable long-term investment.

    Filtro:
