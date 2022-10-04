Gold High MT4
- Experts
- Barat Ali Rezai
- Versione: 5.10
- Aggiornato: 7 febbraio 2024
- Attivazioni: 10
|*** 64% DISCOUNT, LAST CHANCE TO BUY THE EA AT $250, ONLY 3 COPIES LEFT AT THIS PRICE ***
Gold High is a complete automated trading robot that has been designed and created based on our best strategies in forex trading.
All trades are protected by stop loss.
Users can use a fixed lot or auto lot money management.
Our team will regularly check the data and will publish updates If needed.
Why this EA:
- The EA has successfully passed live testing for over 116 weeks
- Smart entries calculated by 9 great strategies
- The EA can be run on even a $200 account
- The EA Contains a special drawdown control function
| LIVE SIGNALS (real money accounts): Gold High S
Info:
- Working symbol XAUUSD M15
- The entries are not a lot but those are smart entries with lower risk
- Settings are on comment section #25
Settings:
- Gold_3_Digits : for 3 digits accounts
- StopLoss : stop loss per points
- TakeProfit : take profit per points
- MaximumSpread : maximum allowed spread before placing an order
- TradeComment :a comment that will be shown with each trade
- MagicNumber : it is a number that helps the EA to recognize its own orders
- MoneyManagementType : money management type. (FixedLot,AutoLot)
- FixedOrderSize : fixed order size for fixed lot money management
- IncreaseLotSizeEvery : if you choose auto lot money management the EA will increase the lot size based on this number
*** WARNING : my products are available only in the MQL market. if you see them somewhere else those are fake; be aware of scams.***
This time EA works good