Gold From Babylon Ict Grid Trend

The Miracle Expert Really Have you ever seen an expert who doubles trades, martingale and grid and can work with a very small capital like $500 or $200 ?! No, never. All this type that is widespread in the market needs a very large capital.

But with
This robot trades with multipliers and grid, but it works with a deposit of $200, follows the trend, senses the change from a 30-minute and 4-hour time frame to daily, and its entry point is the Ict or Smc strategy. I programmed it after 4 years of experience in trading and studying strategies and browsing the largest number of robots and trying them.

Deposit $500 = 0.01

$1000 = 0.02 and so on..
Account type should be Stp low spread less than 20 on gold
Message us to know your preferred broker

Default settings or settings with modification in the video are suitable for trading gold against the dollar and on a 1-minute time frame

Also, you should pay attention to changing the timing of entry and exit from sessions and making the robot stop at the time of the American session or the time of news in particular.
The expert price is $100 for the first ten buyers and then the price doubles for the second ten and so on..

When the trend is saturated on the 4-hour time frame, such as the end or beginning of the week, or the trend is saturated on the daily time frame at the end or beginning of the month, the robot should be paused until the chart stabilizes or the big reversal and massive liquidity withdrawal are overcome. My love to all and thank you very much for your attention. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lAXC41rLLpA&amp;list=PLW7Lrr0JlwChyV2t74DU6aytTT0TcGN9-

Watch and test the real market account, you can find it on my channel

Produits recommandés
Tum
Piyush Rai
5 (1)
Experts
A news scalper ea, suitable for any currency pair whose spread are less than 20 points. - Recommended pair - EURUSD and GBPUSD - Recommended Risk - 40 - Time Frame - 1M - Recommend account - ECN account with VPS is recommended. - It open trade only when news Volatile the market. So have some patience. - It trade at the time of volatile market, so highly recommended to use VPS to avoid slippage. or recommended ping with server is less than 10ms. Settings :  Filter = XX (use 10 for 5 digit pair a
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Inferno Signals EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
Inferno Signals EA est conçu pour tirer parti des mouvements les plus significatifs du marché, en opérant sur la solide unité de temps M30. Il est idéal pour ceux qui cherchent à commencer avec un petit capital initial, à partir de seulement 100 $ par paire, avec une gestion automatique du capital incluant des ajustements dynamiques des lots et des niveaux de sécurité tels que le Stop-Loss (SL). Avec une faible drawdown et une stratégie axée sur la capture des meilleures opportunités, Inferno Si
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Professor EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
Experts
-   Real price is 1000$   - Limited Discount (It is now 299$) Welcome, Professor Expert opens   automatically   trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. After purchase, You can receive  Bitcoin Expert  or  Gold Trade Expert  for  Free ! Contact me for this  BONUS ! No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Strategy Tester is not covered critical news. The most popular forex markets is the EUR/USD pair, which connects two of the world's biggest economies. The euro and U.S. dollar (EUR/USD) major currenc
Riders
Alexandr Nyukhin
5 (1)
Experts
Système de trading en grille utilisant les indicateurs GunLines RSI et Bollinger Bands, clôture basée sur le bénéfice total avec positions de clôture et de couverture partielles. Signal https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1525221?source=Site +Profile+Seller Paires de devises : EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Délai : M15 Le conseiller est installé sur un seul graphique pour trader tous les symboles Si le courtier utilise un suffixe (par exemple CAD.с), vous devez saisir le s
Nusantara MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
Version MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Rupture intelligente avec précision des ordres en attente « Nusantara » est un Expert Advisor (EA) basé sur une stratégie de boîte de rupture, optimisée par l'exécution d'ordres en attente à distance et dotée d'un système de commutation de gestion des risques. Conçu pour les traders expérimentés recherchant une stratégie automatisée et sûre, tout en restant fle
AdvisorKing MT4
Artem Grishchenko
Experts
AdvisorKing   is a multi-currency scalper that uses proprietary trading algorithms. Entering the market is carried out using filters, which allows the trading advisor to get good results during a low-volatility trading session. This system is designed for long-term trading and is suitable for traders who are used to stability and minimal risk. The trading advisor does not contain such dangerous strategies as grid and martingale. For questions about setting up and installing a trading advisor, y
Shogun RX
Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel
Experts
10 COPIES AT $ 99 ! After that, the price will be raised to $ 150 . After years of painstaking research and development, we are offering the opportunity for you to have this incredible tool in your automated trading portfolio. SHOGUN RX is a strategy that has a very advanced secret trading algorithm. It is a safe EA that trades using pending orders with a defined Stop Loss, Take Profit and 2 smart Trailing capabilities. LIVE ACCOUNT ---> CLICK HERE Pair: USDJPY TimeFrame: H4. Minimum deposit
Scalping Sniper M5
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Scalping Sniper M5 - its performance was tested for 247 days on the GBPUSD currency pair, on the M5 timeframe with the FXopen broker. The initial balance during testing was $640. The maximum drawdown during testing did not exceed 12% throughout the period. The robot has the ability to limit trading based on time and spread size. To reduce risk and drawdown, you can specify the robot's trading hours with the minimum spread, so the robot won't trade when the spread is high. You can also disable th
Gold High MT4
Barat Ali Rezai
2.71 (7)
Experts
***  64% DISCOUNT, LAST CHANCE TO BUY THE EA AT $250, ONLY 3 COPIES LEFT AT THIS PRICE  *** Gold High is a complete automated trading robot that has been designed and created based on our best strategies in forex trading.  All trades are protected by stop loss. Users can use a fixed lot or auto lot money management. Our team will regularly check the data and will publish updates If needed. Why this EA : T he EA has successfully passed live testing for over 116 weeks Smart entries calculated by
Pip Producer
Chris Pretorius
Experts
SALE: Special Intro Price: $80 0/10 copies at $250 0/10 at $500 Final price: $750 After years of detailed study we have finally released Pip Producer . This EA is the result of years of hard work and we believe that you will love the system we have put together here. Pip Producer is a system of 26 individual high quality signals, that adapt to the market conditions. The system employs a fixed money management system where you can set your risk according to your account size. 0.01 lots per $1000
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
TPS DynamicFX Pro
Gopal Goswami
Experts
TPS DynamicFX Pro EA: Revolutionizing Forex Trading with AI Precision Unlock the future of forex trading with the TPS DynamicFX Pro EA, a groundbreaking expert advisor meticulously designed to navigate the complexities of the financial markets with unmatched accuracy and efficiency. Harnessing the power of advanced artificial intelligence, this EA is the ultimate tool for both novice traders seeking consistent profits and seasoned professionals aiming to enhance their trading strategies. Minimum
Unicorn XU
Andrii Garkusha
Experts
Description of the strategy: A highly professionally developed strategy from a trader with 25 years of experience. The strategy is based on the breakdown of levels. It has been thoroughly tested over a 20-year history using the entire range of stress tests (spread widening, slippage, application in other markets, changes in parameters, etc.). Average annual return 362%. Maximum drawdown 41.3%. In portfolio mode, the average annual return is 225%, drawdown 15.2%. Work with a single entry with ta
Heishi Forex Expert Advisor
Rene Schulthess
Experts
***        10 years profitable backtest on EURUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***    ***        10 years profitable backtest on GBPUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***   Just try it, in use by myself! USE ON 5 DIGIT BROKERS (1.12345)            5 MIN FRAME ONLY DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE  READY FOR USE            DESIGNED FOR   EURUSD GBPUSD others possible see backtests    The EA calculates promising entry points according a carefully developed algorithm, based on moving averages and many other factors
Yetech Pro EA AutoReverse
Omotosho Adekunle Adekoya
Experts
YETECH QUEEN PRO v0.2 Créée pour les retournements. Guidée par la logique. YETECH QUEEN PRO v0.2 est une version améliorée et allégée du robot de trading, conçue pour les traders qui recherchent des entrées intelligentes, réactives et sécurisées — le tout dans un code propre et optimisé. Cette version intègre un puissant système d’ inversion automatique , combiné à des filtres EMA et RSI , pour garantir des opérations alignées avec la structure du marché. Elle est idéale pour détecter les ret
Gold Expert VR
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Gold Expert VR – Your Ultimate Automated Scalping Solution! Gold Expert VR is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously designed for scalping during periods of   low market volatility . This EA integrates self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning elements to optimize trading decisions while minimizing risks.   Key Features of Gold Expert VR: Advanced Self-Adaptive Algorithms:   Automatically identifies bespoke entry points and utilizes multiple advanced filters f
GOLD M1 Nonnoi For MT4
Phichak Anuma
Experts
(Note Run 0.01 lot start at invest 1000 usd) Trading with an Expert Advisor (EA) on the M1 timeframe (1-minute chart) can be quite challenging due to the rapid price movements and increased noise in such short timeframes. However, it's not impossible, and some traders do use EAs on the M1 chart for specific strategies. Here are some considerations for trading with an EA on the M1 timeframe: 1. Strategy Selection: Choose a trading strategy that is well-suited for the M1 timeframe. Strategies that
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
Experts
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
Gold IBM
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Gold IBM  is an expert advisor who uses a combination of trading strategies . The EA focuses on short-term intraday trading and places pending orders at a possible break out levels. Also, one of the key priorities of this EA is to keep the account balance safe. This maximum accuracy backtests show a high payout rate and good resistance even in an unexpected market event.  It analyzes the market without using obsolete indicators and patterns, a simple algorithm, decides the inputs and the direc
DYJ Scalping EA
Daying Cao
Experts
Dyj Reversal est un consultant expert entièrement automatisé. Un filtre métrique aléatoire est utilisé pour les entrées. Les conseillers ont besoin de types de comptes de couverture et de rec. La perte de commande sera libérée sous caution par le jeu et deviendra un profit. Si la commande est dans la mauvaise direction. Vous pouvez désactiver la stratégie de jeu à tout moment. Recommandations générales Comptes ECN recommandés, écart xauusd entre 8 et 11 points ou moins, écart EUR / USD 1 Le dép
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
EA Dynamic Pulsar MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Trading strategy: Scalping. Trading on impulses in automatic trading has been used for a long time and the scheme is not new to traders. It is difficult to catch such moments manually, but the adviser copes instantly. Automated trading uses 2 approaches to trade in such cases: look for pullbacks after impulses. trade in the direction of momentum. The search for entry points is done like this: the adviser measures the rate of price change for which this change should occur, if the conditions for
CTrend FX Ultimate MT4
Pierre Vachichin
Experts
CTrend FX Ultimate MT4 Expert Advisor Unlock Advanced Trading with Precision and Control! The CTrend FX Ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to provide traders with the flexibility to configure complex technical parameters and advanced trading strategies for optimized performance. CTrend FX Ultimate combines several trend-following, momentum-based, and fractal-based features to create a robust trading experience that aligns with individual market perspectives and risk tolerance. This is the
Stufic
Tomas Hruby
5 (1)
Experts
Stufic is a result of the long way of development. It was created for use in the management of capital of trading groups. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuations of the markets. It is one of the system that can perform on 90% of currency pairs. It's a participant on World Cup Trading Championship 2016 with real 10K USD. Stufic was also between top five traders in real money contest organized by Fidelis Capital (November 2015, Gain +48%). Why should you have to choos
EurUsd Covid19 Resilient EA
Abdul Moosa
5 (1)
Experts
This EA has been developed to trade the EURUSD pair on the 5min chart interval. Back testing has been conducted from 2015 resulting in a return of 80% to 100% per annum. This EA has survived periods when the market collapsed during volatile Covid-19. Key features of this Expert Advisor: No settings need to be configured except for attaching the EA to your 5min EURUSD chart and publishing it on your VPS for auto trading Lot sizes are configured dynamically based on your equity to manage your ris
Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro
Tyrae Trae Bailey
Experts
Hungry for Japanese style? Thirsty for samurai action? Behold! Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro is an expert advisor that has an Ichimoku indicator with a moderate lot size. It is recommended that you use this EA for JPY pairs like USDJPY, EURJPY, etc. If you enjoy using Ichimoku, this EA may be what you are looking for. According to the details of this expert advisor, it has an ATR to allow traders to see the line with the flow of the Japanese Yen along with another currency pair with it. Only use
Success Forex
Mr Teerawoot Aonlamool
Experts
Way  to success  EA EA used to trade gold, try to get up to 10000 points of chart drag Trade according to trends, use up to 5 indicators to set values. It is a Martingale system. Fixed when the first lot lost by multiplying not over There is a trailing system. Stop comes when there is a profit. Max drawdown only 24.18% Testing Through the Crisis of War Within 6 months the profit reaches 128.74%
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper : Notre technologie à vos côtés ! Manuel et fichiers de configuration : contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : le prix augmente en fonction du nombre de licences vendues. Copies disponibles : 5 Trader l'or, l'un des actifs les plus volatils du marché financier, exige une grande précision, une analyse rigoureuse et une gestion des risques extrêmement efficace. Le Javier Gold Scalper a été conçu précisément pour intégrer ce
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Présentation d'Algo Gold EA, un conseiller expert sophistiqué et à faible risque, méticuleusement conçu pour les traders à la recherche d'une stratégie de scalping puissante. En mettant l'accent sur la minimisation des pertes et la mise en œuvre d'une gestion solide des risques, ce système de trading automatisé est conçu pour fournir des résultats cohérents dans les comptes réels et démos. L'une des caractéristiques remarquables d'Algo Gold EA est sa capacité à interrompre l'activité commerc
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Machine Wizard
Thomas Cain
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing Machine Wizard, the ultimate solution for mastering the complexities of forex trading. This cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) is meticulously designed to enhance your trading strategy through its unique structure—leveraging the power of 11 fully independent baskets of trades, each with a distinct magic number for precision and control. What truly sets Machine Wizard apart is the strategic use of these 11 baskets: •Five baskets are designed to trade against the trend, giving you the
Plus de l'auteur
Gold Babylon Ict Grid
Ziadoon Hadi Sahib Sahib
Experts
The Miracle Expert Really Have you ever seen an expert who doubles trades, martingale and grid and can work with a very small capital like $500 or $200 ?! No, never. All this type that is widespread in the market needs a very large capital. But with This robot trades with multipliers and grid, but it works with a deposit of $200, follows the trend, senses the change from a 30-minute and 4-hour time frame to daily, and its entry point is the Ict or Smc strategy. I programmed it after 4 years of
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis