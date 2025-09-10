Frontier Pivots
- Indicatori
- Nestor Jose Mendez Boza
- Versione: 2.0
- Aggiornato: 11 settembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
FRONTIER PIVOTS - Geometric Levels Indicator
This indicator plots support and resistance levels/ranges on the chart using mathematical calculations. It helps traders identify potential price reaction zones based on geometric patterns.
Main Features:
-
Automatically calculates and displays key price levels
-
Plots both support and resistance lines
-
Uses daily price data for level calculation
-
Clean visual presentation with different colors for different level types
-
No repainting - levels remain static once calculated
Input Parameters:
-
Trading Timeframe: Timeframe for level calculation (recommended: M1 or M5)
-
Level Colors: Customize colors for different angle types
-
Line Style: Adjust line thickness and style for better visibility
Advantages:
-
Provides visual reference points for potential support and resistance
-
Helps identify price zones where market may react
-
Works on any financial instrument
-
Easy to use with minimal configuration required
-
Lightweight and doesn't slow down the trading platform
How to Use:
-
Apply the indicator to any chart
-
Levels will automatically calculate and display
-
Observe price behavior around the plotted levels
-
Use in conjunction with other analysis techniques