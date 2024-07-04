Misio - can be used as an independent trading system. The indicator determines the market trend, ignoring sharp fluctuations and noise around the average price. It displays the trending movement with potential stop points.





Simple, clear and effective use. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Suitable for all currency pairs and all timeframes.





Interpretation:





The location of the rate above or below the shadows indicates the presence of a trend. A move into the shadows signals a possible reversal. If the price enters the shadow, this indicates a flat movement.





Options:

Length - number of bars for calculations.

Inertion - shadow value for calculations.