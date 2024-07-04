Misio

Misio - can be used as an independent trading system. The indicator determines the market trend, ignoring sharp fluctuations and noise around the average price. It displays the trending movement with potential stop points.

Simple, clear and effective use. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Suitable for all currency pairs and all timeframes.

Interpretation:

The location of the rate above or below the shadows indicates the presence of a trend. A move into the shadows signals a possible reversal. If the price enters the shadow, this indicates a flat movement.

Options:
Length - number of bars for calculations.
Inertion - shadow value for calculations.
Prodotti consigliati
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - è un indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato - uno strumento di trading efficiente per MT4! - Nuova generazione di oscillatori - guarda le immagini per vedere come usarlo. - L'oscillatore Dynamic Scalping ha zone di ipervenduto/ipercomprato adattive. - L'oscillatore è uno strumento ausiliario per trovare punti di ingresso esatti dalle aree dinamiche di ipervenduto/ipercomprato. - Valori di ipervenduto: sotto la linea verde, valori di ipercomprato: sopra
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicatori
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Your good friend
Sergei Semenov
Indicatori
Your Good Friends — this is not just an indicator, but your reliable trading assistant, designed for traders who value simplicity, clarity, and stability. It combines the best classic methods of technical analysis — support and resistance levels, reversal signals, visual cues — and presents them in the clearest, most user-friendly format possible. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders — especially those who want to eliminate chaos, reduce stress, and trade based on clear signals.
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Indicatori
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicatori
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
CCI with Dynamic OSB zones mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "CCI con zone di ipervenduto/ipercomprato dinamiche" per MT4, senza ridisegno. - Il Commodity Channel Index (CCI) è eccellente per il trading di momentum nella direzione del trend. - È ottimo per prendere posizioni di vendita dalla zona di ipercomprato dinamica e posizioni di acquisto dalla zona di ipervenduto dinamica nella direzione del trend principale. - Questo indicatore è eccellente anche da combinare con posizioni di price action. - Zona di ipercomprato dinamica
Major Trend Histogram mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Major_Trend_Histogram" per MT4, senza ridisegno. - Indicatore Major_Trend_Histogram progettato per individuare trend davvero significativi. - L'indicatore può essere di 2 colori: rosa per trend ribassista e verde per trend rialzista (i colori possono essere modificati). - Rileva i trend nelle fasi iniziali, molto più efficiente di qualsiasi media mobile standard. - Major_Trend_Histogram può essere combinato con qualsiasi altro metodo di trading: Price Action, VSA e alt
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Robot scalper per timeframe M5. Negozia sulla coppia di valute GBPUSD. Questo robot è stato sviluppato appositamente da un'azienda di trader professionisti per il trading con la sterlina. Il robot apre approssimativamente da 5 a 15 operazioni al giorno. È meglio fare trading con broker che hanno uno spread basso su GBPUSD fino a 10 pip. Il deposito minimo consigliato per iniziare è di $ 500 o più. vantaggi: non usa martingala. non una rete. ogni operazione ha uno stop loss. bot professionale s
FutureTrade
Andrey Spiridonov
3 (2)
Indicatori
FutureTrade is one of the few indicators that predicts the price right on the price chart. The indicator calculation algorithm is based on the fast Fourier transform. Given the oscillatory behavior of the price, the Fourier function predicts its future behavior. The indicator should be attached in the usual way to a chart with the trading instrument specified symbol and with the M15 timeframe. This timeframe is the most optimal for working with any symbols. Once started, the indicator calculates
Beta Signal
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicatori
Beta Signal   - индикатор предназначенный для поиска локальных экстремумов, определения текущей тенденции. В расчетах индикатора используется авторская методика. С помощью индикатора можно определять места возможного разворота цены желательно в направлении тенденции, но также с достаточной точностью и против нее. Также с помощью индикатора можно определять текущую тенденцию. Индикатор подходит для любых валютных пар, но для адекватного отображения показания необходимо, чтобы было достаточно исто
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Indicatori
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
SystemBinaryM1
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
SystemBinaryM1 - a professional indicator for trading short-term binary options, is a complete, self-contained author's strategy for working in the binary options market. The unique algorithm for analyzing the foreign exchange market is based on the calculation of reference points on three different time periods M15, M5. M1. Thus, the indicator simultaneously analyzes the long-term, medium-term and short-term price behavior before issuing a signal. The indicator is set in the usual way and work
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Advanced Stochastic Scalper
Evgeny Belyaev
4.56 (16)
Indicatori
Advanced Stochastic Scalper - is a professional indicator based on the popular Stochastic Oscillator. Advanced Stochastic Scalper is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard Stochastic Oscillator, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Advanced Stochastic Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely mann
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Experts
Smart Funded EA è un consulente esperto progettato per superare le sfide HFT delle società prop che ne consentono l'uso. Quali società prop HFT posso utilizzare? È stato testato su quasi tutte le sfide HFT delle società prop con una percentuale di successo del 100%, come Kortana Fx, Nova Funding, Fast Forex Funds, Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded, Msolutionff, Genesis Forex Funds, The Talented Traders, Only Funds, Tradicave e tutte le altre sfide MT4 consentite da
Advanced Trend Scalper
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicatori
The   Advanced Trend Scalper  indicator is designed to help both novices and professional traders. The indicator analyses the market and gives you buy and sell signals. It does not use any other indicators, it works only with the market actions. The signal appears right after the candle close and it does not repaint. The efficient algorithm provides a high degree of reliability of such signals.  Advanced Trend Scalpe r  for the MetaTrader 5 terminal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/3334
Trend PRO Expert Advisor
Nguyen Tran Ha
1 (2)
Experts
Trend PRO Expert Advisor  is developed base on the PipFinite Trend PRO Indicator, the best indicators on the market so far. PipFinite  Trend Pro's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels.  This EA open order when the indicator has buy/sell signals and set SL/TP follow the indicator rules. You can read more information about PipFinite Trend PRO indicator  here . Important Information   This EA will only work if you purchased  PipFinte
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicatori
Indicatore unico che implementa un approccio professionale e quantitativo al trading di reversione. Sfrutta il fatto che il prezzo devia e ritorna alla media in modo prevedibile e misurabile, il che consente regole di entrata e uscita chiare che superano di gran lunga le strategie di trading non quantitative. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Segnali di trading chiari Incredibilmente facile da scambiare Colori e dimensioni personalizzabili Implementa l
Signal Undefeated
Harun Celik
Indicatori
Signal Undefeated   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you can g
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
SuperTrend Alerts
Libertas LLC
3 (4)
Indicatori
SuperTrend Alerts adds alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, SuperTrend is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. SuperTrend is extremely popular for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Place a call when the price closes above the SuperTrend line, and place a put when the price closes below the SuperTrend line. These crossovers are highlighted by non-repainting up/down arrows. Alerts Email, message and s
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicatori
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Storm Prices
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
The Storm Prices indicator is trendy, arrow family. It is easy to work and understand when the first red arrow appears, you need to buy, when the first blue arrow appears, sell. The indicator is used for scalping and pipsing. The indicator makes calculations based on several technical indicators. Determines the direction of the trend and gives a fairly clear indication of the position. The indicator allows you to determine the opportunities for entering the market for a short time. There is a sw
Red Hawk EA
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (17)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. IMPORTANT F
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicatori
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicatori
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Night ghost
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicatori
Night Ghost - Indicatore a freccia per opzioni binarie. Questo è un assistente affidabile per te in futuro! - Nessun ridisegno sul grafico -Funziona alla grande su tutte le coppie di valute! -Precisione dell'indicatore fino al 90% (soprattutto di notte) -Non c'è bisogno di impostare per molto tempo (impostato perfettamente per le opzioni binarie) - Segnali non in ritardo - La comparsa di un segnale sulla candela corrente -Perfetto per il periodo M1 (non più!) - Colore della candela ad
Alpha Trend
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (4)
Indicatori
Alpha Trend is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The Alpha Trend indicator finds the most probable tendency reversal points, which allows making trades at the very beginning of a trend. This indicator features notifications, which are generated whenever a new signal appears (alert, email, push-notification). This allows you to open a position in a timely manner. Alpha Trend does not redraw, which makes it possible to evalua
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicatori
Trading System Double Trend - sistema di trading indipendente composto da diversi indicatori. Determina la direzione della tendenza generale e fornisce segnali nella direzione del movimento dei prezzi. Può essere utilizzato per lo scalping, il trading intraday o intraweek. Possibilità Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e strumento di trading (Forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici). Semplice lettura visiva delle informazioni senza caricare un grafico L'indicatore non ridisegna e
Ultimate Trader Dashboard MT4
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
5 (1)
Indicatori
Dashboard del Trader Definitivo — Negozia quello che si muove Negozia quello che si muove, con chiarezza Questo strumento si ripaga nel primo giorno di utilizzo. In quasi ogni momento della giornata, un simbolo è in tendenza. Tutto ciò che ti serve è consapevolezza. Il Dashboard del Trader Definitivo (UTD) ti tiene istantaneamente consapevole di cosa si sta muovendo e in quale direzione — così puoi seguire il flusso invece di combatterlo. Alimentato dal nostro algoritmo CSM proprietario, UTD co
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicatori
Questa è una strategia semplice basata sui livelli BREAKOUT e FIBONACCI. Dopo uno scoppio, in ogni caso, il mercato continua il movimento direttamente ai livelli 161, 261 e 423 oppure, ritorna al livello del 50% (chiamato anche correzione) e successivamente molto probabilmente continua il movimento nella direzione iniziale verso i livelli 161, 261 e 423. La chiave del sistema è il rilevamento della breakout bar indicata con un oggetto rettangolare verde (UP TREND) o rosso (DOWN TREND). Al
ZigZag on Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " ZigZag on Trend " è un assistente nel determinare la direzione del movimento dei prezzi, nonché un calcolatore di barre e pip. È costituito da un indicatore di trend che monitora la direzione del prezzo con una linea di trend presentata sotto forma di zigzag e da un contatore che calcola il numero di barre passate nella direzione del trend e il numero di punti su una scala verticale. (I calcoli vengono effettuati dall'apertura della barra) L'indicatore non viene ridisegnato. Per c
AMD Adaptive MA MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Indicatori
Media Mobile Adattiva AMD (AAMA) AAMA è un indicatore di media mobile adattiva per MetaTrader 4 che regola automaticamente la sua reattività in base alle condizioni di mercato. Caratteristiche principali: Media mobile adattiva basata sul Rapporto di Efficienza di Kaufman – reagisce rapidamente durante i trend e filtra il rumore nelle fasi laterali Rilevamento automatico delle 4 fasi di mercato AMD: Accumulazione, Markup (rialzo), Distribuzione, Markdown (ribasso) Adattamento alla volatilità tra
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicatori
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui identifichi e scambi le inversioni di tendenza! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Indicatore Quantum Trend Sniper       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading verso nuove vette con il suo modo innovativo di identificare le inversioni di tendenza con una precisione estremamente elevata. *** Acquista Quantum
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicatori
Volatility Trend System - un sistema di trading che fornisce segnali per le voci. Il sistema di volatilità fornisce segnali lineari e puntuali nella direzione del trend, nonché segnali per uscirne, senza ridisegnare e ritardi. L'indicatore di tendenza monitora la direzione della tendenza a medio termine, mostra la direzione e il suo cambiamento. L'indicatore di segnale si basa sui cambiamenti della volatilità e mostra gli ingressi nel mercato. L'indicatore è dotato di diversi tipi di avvisi. Pu
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
Un indicatore tecnico che struttura i grafici e identifica i movimenti ciclici dei prezzi. Può funzionare su qualsiasi grafico. Diversi tipi di notifiche. Ci sono altre frecce sul grafico stesso. Senza ridisegnare la storia, lavora sulla chiusura della candela. TF consigliati da M5 in su. Parametri facili da usare e configurare. Se si utilizzano 2 indicatori con parametri diversi, è possibile utilizzarli senza altri indicatori. Ha 2 parametri di input Ciclicità e durata del segnale Questi 2 pa
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicatori
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэктестами, доказательством производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и повсюду статистикой, но после его использования вы в конечном итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять сигналу самому по себе, вам нужно знать, почему он появился, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP-доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на р
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicatori
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT4
Korabhat Phonwiang
Indicatori
Overview  Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT4 Structure Analysis Indicator   automatically identifies Market Structure based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It clearly displays Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Higher Highs, Higher Lows, Lower Highs, and Lower Lows in real-time. Key Features Automatic Market Structure Detection   Break of Structure (BoS)   - Price breaks previous structure in trend direction   Change of Character (CHoCH)   - Trend reversal sig
MR Volume POC Levels 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (3)
Indicatori
The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control" . Is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, is the level where the big guys start there their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money. The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile
AX Forex Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicatori
The AX Forex Indicator MT4 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
MR Reversal Patterns 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (2)
Indicatori
In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" - places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. Some of the imp
Candle 5
BUYUK SAVDOGAR
Indicatori
This trading system is based on mathematical probability. In this case, 5 consecutive candles are compared with each other. For a logical comparison, consider these 5 candles as 1 candle on the M5 timeframe. Therefore, the comparison begins with the opening of a candle on the M5 timeframe. The probability of a match is 50% in the 1st candle, 25% in the 2nd candle, 12.5% in the 3rd candle, 6.25% in the 4th candle, 3.125% in the 5th candle. Thus, the 5th candle has a probability of matching in 1
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Indicatori
Acquista subito RFI LEVELS e ricevi gratuitamente un altro indicatore di livelli avanzati Per riceverlo, scrivi nei messaggi privati. ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT5 Funzioni principali: Visualizza le zone attive di venditori e acquirenti! L'indicatore mostra tutti i livelli/zone di primo impulso corretti per acquisti e vendite. Quando questi livelli/zone vengono attivati, ovvero dove inizia la ricerca dei punti di ingresso, i livelli cambiano colore e vengono riempiti
Grabber System
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Altri dall’autore
Compare Graphs
Sabina Fik
Indicatori
The Compare Graphs indicator is an analysis tool that allows traders to compare two or more graphs on the same chart window. This indicator is commonly used in trading platforms such as MetaTrader and provides a clearer comparison of different financial instruments or time frames. Functions of the Compare Graphs indicator may include: Selecting Charts: The trader can select the charts he wants to compare, such as price charts of different currency pairs or indicators on the same chart. Setting
Angle Prices i4
Sabina Fik
Indicatori
The   Angle Prices   indicator is a tool that calculates the price angle based on price analysis, interpreting the time vector in the form of price points on the price chart. In other words, the X axis and Y axis are represented as price points, so you can actually calculate the angle with two axes of the same dimension. This allows traders to obtain information about the direction of price movement and possible entry or exit points for trades. Let's look at the main characteristics and interpr
Fortune Long b4
Sabina Fik
Experts
The " Fortune Long " bot works using pending orders and reacts to a channel breakdown with the direction of work in the channel; it is necessary to correctly calculate the levels of entry, stop loss, take profit, and the level of deviation of the pending order from the price. The bot needs to be optimized for 2 years with a forward period of 1/2. Once optimization is complete, select the best settings and save them. Work for 6 months. The bot automatically calculates all levels and the entry le
TrendEdge Channel
Sabina Fik
Indicatori
In the world of trading, one of the main concerns is finding a reliable trading system. Meet the TrendEdge Channel indicator - your reliable companion in this search. Developed based on complex mathematical calculations, this indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movements. TrendEdge Channel is designed specifically to identify trends in price movements. Thanks to it, you can quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but also the levels of interaction between buyers
Position Pulse
Sabina Fik
Indicatori
With the growth of information technology and the increasing number of participants in financial markets, traditional analysis tools are becoming less effective. Conventional technical indicators, such as the moving average or stochastic, in their pure form are unable to accurately determine the direction of the trend or its reversal. Is it possible to find an indicator that remains effective for 14 years without changing its parameters, and at the same time adapts to market changes? Yes, such
Trend Divergence
Sabina Fik
Indicatori
Trend Divergence Indicator: Your Essential Tool for Market Analysis The Trend Divergence Indicator is a powerful tool designed to assist traders in identifying market trends and pinpointing entry points with precision. By leveraging price divergence, this indicator enhances your trading strategy, offering reliable insights and filtering unnecessary signals. Key Features and Benefits of the Trend Divergence Indicator Accurate Trend Analysis: The Trend Divergence Indicator uses price divergence t
BioStars
Sabina Fik
Indicatori
The "BioStar" indicator is an innovative tool for trend analysis on the Forex market. It has unique capabilities and a wide range of settings that will help traders make informed decisions when trading. This indicator is based on the analysis of the market trend and helps to identify the direction of price movement. It uses various mathematical algorithms and statistical methods to determine the strength and stability of the trend in the market. One of the key features of the "BioStar" indica
Core Drift Index
Sabina Fik
Indicatori
Core Drift Index: Your Reliable Guide in the World of Trading Core Drift Index is an innovative trend indicator designed for precise detection of market directions and reversal points . This powerful tool enables traders to optimize their investments , minimize risk, and maximize profit. Key Features and Benefits Intuitive Trend Detection Core Drift Index clearly shows trend direction, helping traders make timely entry and exit decisions. High Probability of Success With its high accuracy
Range Sensor
Sabina Fik
Indicatori
Warp Range Sensor: The Color of Your Trend Warp Range Sensor is a trend direction indicator that visually displays the current market condition by coloring bars red and blue based on trend direction. What Does Warp Range Sensor Do? Identifies the Current Trend Direction Blue bars indicate an uptrend Red bars signal a downtrend Universal Application Compatible with all currency pairs and timeframes , from short-term scalping to long-term trading. Powered by Market Context & Historical Data W
Pointers Trend Switch
Sabina Fik
Indicatori
Pointer Trend Switch — precision trend reversal indicator Pointer Trend Switch is a high-precision arrow indicator designed to detect key moments of trend reversal based on asymmetric price behavior within a selected range of bars. It identifies localized price impulses by analyzing how far price deviates from the opening level, helping traders find accurate entry points before a trend visibly shifts. This indicator is ideal for scalping, intraday strategies, and swing trading, and performs equa
TrendCore Adaptives FX4
Sabina Fik
Experts
TrendCore Adaptive FX — Smart Expert Advisor for Confident and Adaptive Forex Trading TrendCore Adaptive FX   is a powerful, fully automated trading robot designed for consistent performance in the Forex market. It combines trend-based technical analysis, adaptive lot management, and solid capital protection strategies to ensure robust and efficient trading under real market conditions. Whether you're a professional trader or a long-term investor, this EA offers an intelligent solution to a
Advisor Flexi Trade V4
Sabina Fik
Experts
FlexiTrade Bot: Trade Smart, Not Blind Ditch the guesswork.   FlexiTrade Bot   is more than just a trading tool — it’s an intelligent trading engine built for traders who value   speed, precision, and adaptability . With real-time market analysis and pattern recognition, FlexiTrade delivers actionable signals with razor-sharp accuracy so you can focus on results, not reaction.   What Sets FlexiTrade Apart? Market Structure Awareness Unlike bots that rely on rigid indicator rules,   FlexiTr
Alpha Trader v5
Sabina Fik
Experts
AlphaTrader: Your Intelligent Partner in Forex Trading AlphaTrader   is an advanced trading system that utilizes automated analysis and trading strategies to optimize decision-making in the Forex market. Built using geometric patterns and cutting-edge algorithms, this bot detects pricing patterns, providing precise signals for successful trades.   Why Choose AlphaTrader? AlphaTrader is not just a trading bot; it’s a   full-fledged partner   designed to help you manage your capital as efficien
Acceleration Bias v4
Sabina Fik
Indicatori
Acceleration Bias — Price Acceleration Impulse Indicator Acceleration Bias   is a modern analytical tool designed to measure changes in price acceleration and visualize impulse asymmetry using a robust mathematical model. This indicator is intended for traders working with market volatility, impulse phases, and price-movement structure, as well as those who need algorithmic, rule-based analytical support. Purpose and Core Concept Unlike traditional oscillators that analyze only velocity changes
Plasma Trend
Sabina Fik
Indicatori
The Plasma Trend indicator is a simple technical indication that is used to determine the current trend direction in the market. The Plasma Trend indicator is a powerful tool for determining the direction of the trend in the Forex market. It is based on both standard technical indicators and proprietary mathematical calculations, which provides a more accurate and reliable trend determination. Its implementation in the form of lines of two colors simplifies the visual determination of a change
Cryo
Sabina Fik
5 (1)
Indicatori
Cryo is based on the process of identifying the rate of change in price growth and allows you to find entry and exit points from the market. A fundamental technical indicator that allows you to assess the current market situation in order to enter the market of the selected currency pair in a trend and with minimal risk. The Cryo indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extremes, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jer
Angle Prices i5
Sabina Fik
Indicatori
The Angle Prices indicator is a tool that calculates the price angle based on price analysis, interpreting the time vector in the form of price points on the price chart. In other words, the X axis and Y axis are represented as price points, so you can actually calculate the angle with two axes of the same dimension. This allows traders to obtain information about the direction of price movement and possible entry or exit points for trades. Let's look at the main characteristics and interpretat
Fortune Long b5
Sabina Fik
Experts
The " Fortune Long " bot works using pending orders and reacts to a channel breakdown with the direction of work in the channel; it is necessary to correctly calculate the levels of entry, stop loss, take profit, and the level of deviation of the pending order from the price. The bot needs to be optimized for 2 years with a forward period of 1/2. Once optimization is complete, select the best settings and save them. Work for 6 months. The bot automatically calculates all levels and the entry le
PricePulse Pro
Sabina Fik
Indicatori
PricePulse Pro - Indicator of Simple Solutions! Using this indicator is very easy - just follow the colored arrows on the chart. The indicator algorithm takes into account daily price fluctuations and focuses on measuring the "candlestick" share in the trend. This indicator uses an algorithm that considers price changes based on various parameters such as H/C (high price/close), H/O (high price/open), LC (low price/close), LO (low price/open). This allows for a more detailed analysis of price
Trend Orbital
Sabina Fik
Indicatori
The "Trend Orbital" indicator is a tool for tracking trends in the financial asset market. It is based on the analysis of price data and provides a visual interpretation of the current direction of price movement. Options: InpAmplitude: Amplitude - determines the amount of volatility that the indicator takes into account when determining the trend. Group "Arrow": InpCodeUpArrow: Up Arrow Code - Defines the arrow symbol to display an uptrend. InpCodeDnArrow: Down Arrow Code - Defines the arrow
Market Might
Sabina Fik
Indicatori
The Market Might indicator, despite its apparent simplicity, is based on complex analytical algorithms that allow you to accurately determine the moments of entry and exit from transactions. The signals generated by this indicator are accurate and timely, appearing directly on the current candle. The main task of the Market Might indicator is to determine the moments of entry and exit from trades. Therefore, it displays only the trend line and entry points, which provides a clear view of the m
Channel Hope
Sabina Fik
Indicatori
This technical analysis indicator allows you to determine with high probability whether a trend or a flat pattern prevails in the market. It can be used both for trading within a channel and for breakout trading, provided that stop losses are used to protect against false signals. The indicator displays the channel in the form of lines located above and below the price, like other similar indicators. The upper and lower lines can also act as resistance and support levels. It quite accurately
Book Scheme
Sabina Fik
Indicatori
Determining the current market trend is a key task for successful trading. It is for this purpose that the Book Scheme indicator was developed, which is an advanced algorithm for visually displaying a trend on a chart. Many traders dreamed of having reliable moving averages that kept up with the market. It was this dream that I turned into reality with the help of my indicator. Book Scheme allows you to predict future values ​​and create accurate signals for entering and exiting the market. T
Balanced Work
Sabina Fik
Indicatori
Balanced Work Indicator: Your Gateway to Trend Trading Balanced Work is a trend-following indicator designed to simplify market analysis and trading decisions. This algorithmic tool draws two-colored dots along the price chart, connected by lines, offering a clear visual representation of market trends. The simplicity of this indicator lies in its color-coded signals: buy when a blue dot appears and sell when a red dot appears. It is particularly effective for scalping and pipsing, and it has p
AD Fix v5
Sabina Fik
Indicatori
The Accumulation/Distribution (AD) Technical Indicator   is a tool used in technical analysis to determine whether an asset is being accumulated (bought) or distributed (sold) in the market. Key Characteristics of the AD Indicator: Purpose:   The AD indicator is used to assess the balance between buying (accumulation) and selling (distribution) of an asset. This helps traders and investors evaluate the strength of the current trend and potential reversals. Interpretation: Rising Indicator:   Whe
AC Fix v5
Sabina Fik
Indicatori
The Accelerator Oscillator (AC) technical indicator measures the acceleration or deceleration of the current market strength. It is designed to identify potential trend reversal points and is used to determine the moment of buying or selling assets. The indicator helps traders make decisions based on changes in market dynamics. This implementation of the indicator is its creative version. Since the standard version is very limited by its built-in settings, this implementation has significantly
AO Fix v5
Sabina Fik
Indicatori
The AO (Accumulation/Distribution) technical indicator is a successful indicator for measuring market dynamics, which reflects specific changes in the market's driving force, which helps determine the strength of a trend, including its formation and reversal points. The AO indicator is a technical analysis tool that will help you trade more effectively. Main characteristics of the AO indicator: Purpose: The AO indicator is used to assess the balance between purchases (accumulation) and sales (di
Ric
Sabina Fik
Indicatori
With this indicator, you can   predict future price behavior   for a certain number of bars ahead, giving you the ability to anticipate market dynamics. The indicator draws a   forecast line , which models potential future price values based on sophisticated algorithms analyzing past data. This information can be leveraged not only for market entry and exit decisions but also for setting or adjusting stop-loss levels to better manage your positions. Application of the Forecast The data provided
AstroBias Indicator
Sabina Fik
Indicatori
AstroBias Indicator: Precision in the Angle of Your Trend The AstroBias Indicator is more than just a trend direction tool. It also tracks the change in the angle of the price slope , allowing traders to filter signals using angular filters . This makes it especially useful for building automated trading bots based on its signal logic. Key Benefits of AstroBias Indicator Highly Sensitive to Price Action AstroBias responds quickly to real-time price movements, providing clear and timely sign
Sonic Edge Meter
Sabina Fik
Indicatori
Sonic Edge Meter: Precision for Reversals and Price Surges Sonic Edge Meter is a powerful indicator built on original algorithms for extremum detection . It’s specifically designed to identify market reversals and sharp directional moves , giving you a clear signal before they happen. How Does Sonic Edge Meter Work? The indicator notifies you of potential turning points or price spikes by displaying visual markers directly on the chart: Blue dot — signal to buy Red dot — signal to sell
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione