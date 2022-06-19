News Trapper EA

Hi, all.  News trapper EA It is an expert for trading news

very safe expert  Automated Trading on the news of the economic calendar. It shows stable trading during last 10  years. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid.

The Expert is very simple to use.     sale will end after 48 h

how to install it  and set files  read the blog       after purchase contact me to add you to VIP channel 

The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the economic calendar. It cannot be checked in the strategy tester. Only real work. In the terminal settings, you need to add the news site to the list of allowed URLs. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow Web Requests for listed URL:". add this  (delete the space): https:// nfs.faireconomy.media

 you can choose trade all news ( high impact )  or interested rates news ( interested rates news option include those news ) ( all this news high impact )

Official Bank Rate    ( GBP )

 BOC Rate Statement    (CAD)

Non-Farm Employment Change      (USD)

Unemployment Rate       ( for all currencies )    ( 8 news ) ----- ( AUD-GBP-USD-NZD-CHF-JPY-CAD-EUR)

Employment Change      ( for all currencies )      ( 8 news )      ( AUD-GBP-USD-NZD-CHF-JPY-CAD-EUR)

CPI m/m      ( for all currencies )                    ( 8 news )           ( AUD-GBP-USD-NZD-CHF-JPY-CAD-EUR)

CPI y/y          ( for all currencies )                    ( 8 news )          ( AUD-GBP-USD-NZD-CHF-JPY-CAD-EUR)

Main Refinancing Rate                 ( EUR )

Federal Funds Rate              ( USD )

BOJ Policy Rate            (JPY )

RBNZ Rate Statement     ( NZD )

SNB Policy Rate            ( CHF )

CPI Flash Estimate y/y   ( for all currencies )        ( AUD-GBP-USD-NZD-CHF-JPY-CAD-EUR)   

CPI q/q               ( for all currencies )                        ( AUD-GBP-USD-NZD-CHF-JPY-CAD-EUR)  

RBA Rate Statement                    ( AUD )


 3- name of currency 

4-  time of news ( the time is correct because its connected with the world wide time )

5-  name of day 

the calendar  renew every week at Monday when market open  


lets learn about the other parameters 

1- USD news   make it true for one chart ( GBPUSD ) and the other charts false  you can make it true for all and then all usd news will open on all charts 

2-   high impact  always true    

3-  medium   make it false or true as you wish                     

4-   and low news like medium

5- holidays false always

6- lot size  for 1000 $ use 0.1 lot  i recommended  start with small lot like 0.02  and then you can change like you want but use risk management like 2 %  

7- order at second  make it  8 seconds   ( the EA have dynamic orders open buy order and sell order before news by 8 seconds )

8- pending order expiration make it 100 seconds   (  after EA  put orders and news published and if the orders doesn't open by price movement then the orders will removed after 100 seconds ) 

9- tp make it 60 pips for ( AUDUSD-USDCHF-NZDUSD-USDCAD-GBPUSD-USDJPY)   and make it  150 pips for ( EURNZD-GBPAUD-EURAUD-EURCAD-EURCHF-EURJPY)

10- entry at   make it  10 pips for  (USDJPY- EURNZD-GBPAUD-EURAUD-EURCAD-EURCHF-EURJPY)   and make 7 pips for    ( AUDUSD-USDCHF-NZDUSD-USDCAD-GBPUSD-USDJPY)

stop loss is the pips distance between buy order and sell  order  

11- trailing stop make it 10 pips 

12- trailing step make it 5 pips 


then Attach the EA to any pair   chart of any timeframe   

Recommend:

Time frame: any time frame. Use VPS .

 Balance :  $ 1000   use  0.1 lot 

                  $ 100 use   0.01 lot

important notes  

1- the EA  work automatically open and close trades automatic 

2-  Use VPS

3-  stop loss is the pips distance between buy order and sell  order

4-  the calendar  renew every week at Monday when market open 

5- don't use it on gold  

6-  vertical lines not appear when market close so market must be open to see those lines

7-  time frame no matter

8-  if you have any issues or cant set up or see no news  send message to me private i will help you  to set up step by step 





Antony_90
148
Antony_90 2024.10.08 01:23 
 

Firstly I would like to say that the support is outstanding! Immediate responses, detailed, very helpful and always throws in a few trading tips that has helped. The EA itself has performed very well during high news impact and I will continue to use it as my main news trapping EA trader. Thanks for the great work brother.

jjjb
1828
jjjb 2024.09.21 07:04 
 

This EA is a excellent addision to your arsenal trading news - Easy to use and author very helpfull

jnorum
767
jnorum 2024.09.21 00:37 
 

News Trapper EA is the best news EA I have ever seen. And it is also the best EA I own and I have over 300 purchased. It works accurately. The good thing about this EA is that you can choose which news you want to trade and which you don't. It is very safe and you don't have to constantly monitor the EA. The drawdown is very low and the profits are high, it is very profitable. The creator is constantly updating and improving the EA, he is a very kind person and is always willing to help with any questions or problems you have, the support he gives after the purchase is the best I have seen. It is an absolutely recommended purchase.

