Zigzag Forex Arman

The expert works with the zigzag indicator in a digital way to determine the top and bottom

Entry from the bottom of a buy deal with a profit setting of 150 points and a stop loss of 100 points

With the business of chasing profit

The expert has no complications or Martingale

It works to open only one trade with profit and stop loss mode

Working on clock timing is preferable to working on GBPUSD

Max Spread = 0.3

Lot1: Manual Lot Size

Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.

Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.

TakeProfit=150

StopLoss=100

TrailingStop=13

TrailingStep=7

Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.

Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on.

Time_End: The work is finished at the same

Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.

Currency:

GBPUSD GBPJPY GBPAUD EURUSD

Time Frame:

H1

Minimum recommended amount and leverage:

Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.

Min Recommended Deposit: 500 USD or Equivalent amount.

Lot 0.01