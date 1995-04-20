SX Impulse MACD MT4

MACD is probably one of the most popular technical indicators out there. When the market is trending, it actually does a pretty good job, but when the market starts consolidating and moving sideways, the MACD performs not so well.

SX Impulse MACD for MT5 is available here.

Impulse MACD is a modified version of MACD that works very well for trading Forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies. It has its own unique feature which perfectly filters out the values in a moving average range and enables it to eliminate those false signals when the market is ranging, therefore minimizing your loss. When the price starts moving sideways, the Histogram of the indicator and its Signal line become flat. This way you have full confidence that you should not be opening any trades during this time.

How to use Impulse MACD:

Similar to the classic MACD, by looking at the crossovers between the Impulse MACD Histogram (which can be changed to a line) and the Signal line, you can identify trends. The difference is that it won't give you signals at all when the market is consolidated. It will only give you signals when the market is trending, making it perform way better than the classic MACD indicator. The trading strategy is simple: when the Histogram crosses above the Signal line, that indicates there is bullish momentum and you should buy. When the Histogram crosses below the Signal line, this signals there is bearish momentum and you should sell. When the Histogram and Signal line go flat, that indicates the market is consolidating and you should not be taking any trades.

#Tags: Impulse MACD, MACD, Moving Average Convergence Divergence, Buy Signal, Sell Signal, Signal Line, Momentum Indicator, Momentum, Range Trading, Up trending, Down trending, Bullish Momentum, Bearish Momentum

DISCLAIMER: Please notice that we do not provide any financial advice. We only provide tools for anyone interested in improving their trading.


Prodotti consigliati
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicatori
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Multi MACD
Vladimir Pokora
Indicatori
This tool monitors MACD indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT4 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of
Trend PRO Expert Advisor
Nguyen Tran Ha
1 (2)
Experts
Trend PRO Expert Advisor  is developed base on the PipFinite Trend PRO Indicator, the best indicators on the market so far. PipFinite  Trend Pro's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels.  This EA open order when the indicator has buy/sell signals and set SL/TP follow the indicator rules. You can read more information about PipFinite Trend PRO indicator  here . Important Information   This EA will only work if you purchased  PipFinte
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicatori
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Indicatori
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Stochastic with 2 Moving Averages mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Stocastico e 2 Medie Mobili" per MT4, senza ridisegno. - L'oscillatore stocastico è uno dei migliori indicatori sul mercato, uno strumento perfetto per molti trader. - L'indicatore "Stocastico e 2 Medie Mobili" consente di visualizzare le medie mobili veloci e lente dell'oscillatore stocastico. - Zona di ipercomprato: sopra 80; zona di ipervenduto: sotto 20. - È ottimo per inserire posizioni di vendita sopra la zona di 80 e posizioni di acquisto sotto 20. - È possibile
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Indicatori
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
Dynamic Trading Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
"Dynamic Trading Oscillator" - è un indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato - uno strumento di trading efficiente per MT4! - Nuova generazione di oscillatori - guarda le immagini per vedere come usarlo. - Il Dynamic Trading Oscillator ha zone di ipervenduto/ipercomprato adattive. - L'oscillatore è uno strumento ausiliario per trovare punti di ingresso esatti dalle aree dinamiche di ipervenduto/ipercomprato. - Valori di ipervenduto: sotto la linea blu, valori di ipercomprato: sopra la l
DayTradeKing
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
This indicator is good for small time frames like 1 and 5 minutes and made for day trading. The indicator never repaints or recalculates. The indicator works is for trading swing points in day trading, following bulls or bears.  Its a simple to use, non cluttered indicator with a high success rate.  This indicator works well to capture ranges.  All indicators come with limitations and no indicator or system is always accurate. Use money management for long term trading success.   Place in backte
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - è un indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato - uno strumento di trading efficiente per MT4! - Nuova generazione di oscillatori - guarda le immagini per vedere come usarlo. - L'oscillatore Dynamic Scalping ha zone di ipervenduto/ipercomprato adattive. - L'oscillatore è uno strumento ausiliario per trovare punti di ingresso esatti dalle aree dinamiche di ipervenduto/ipercomprato. - Valori di ipervenduto: sotto la linea verde, valori di ipercomprato: sopra
HMA Trend Professional MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.57 (7)
Indicatori
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicatori
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Scalping Sniper Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex SCALPING SNIPER PRO per MT4, Sistema di Trading Senza Repaint. Scalping Sniper Pro - è un sistema (indicatore) avanzato che mostra un preciso momentum dei prezzi! - Migliora i tuoi metodi di trading con l'indicatore professionale Scalping Sniper Pro per MT4. - Questo sistema fornisce segnali molto accurati ma rari, con una percentuale di vincita fino al 90%. - Il sistema prevede di utilizzare molte coppie per cercare segnali, compensando il basso numero di segnali per c
AUTO PUT STOPLOSS TAKEPROFIT
Cuong Pham
Experts
This EA will help you to automatically put stop loss and take profit for all your orders. Stop loss point and take profit points can be selected in the tab of the input parameters. You can specify three symbols with SL and TP values (you can see symbol1 , symbol2 ... in the input tab below). The EA performs checks. If a new order with symbol1 appears, it puts SL and TP with stoploss1 and takeprofit1 values (in points). If a new order with symbol2 appears, it puts SL and TP with stoploss2 and tak
Power Trade Indicator MT4
Joel Malebana
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introducing the POWER TRADE Indicator Created by a small group of experienced traders with years of profitable experience in the financial markets, the Power Trade Indicator is a plug-and-play trading tool designed to help traders spot high-quality setups with ease and confidence. What It Does: It provides powerful entry signals, profit-taking zones, and rebound areas — giving you a complete view of where price action is most likely to move next. The indicator reacts in real time, al
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicatori
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Shark Deal Book
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
4 (3)
Indicatori
Term  "shark"  in the business world denotes a high volume investor who just made a good investment in a highly Potential business deal.So, sharks are the ones who make the market move. In our case, if an American shark bought a Japanese company, he/she has to convert American dollars into Japanese yen to make the deal. So, the demand for the Japanese yen will increase sharply. Thus USD/JPY will go short rapidly if the deal was from the shark. Another example, In the case of forex, if fed increa
MENA Trend Indicator
Issam Kassas
1 (1)
Indicatori
MENA Trend Scanner Dashboard Scanner di mercato avanzato multi–timeframe e indicatore di ingresso in trend Innanzitutto, è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è 100% senza repaint, senza redrawing e senza ritardi , il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello algoritmico. Include corso online, manuale utente e preset scaricabili. Indicatore Trend Scanner Dashboard: Un pannello professionale tutto–in–uno che analizza più coppie e più timeframe (M1–MN1) mostr
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator Scopri le Onde del Lupo - Il tuo Ultimo Strumento di Trading! Sei alla ricerca di uno strumento potente per individuare facilmente le Onde del Lupo su qualsiasi intervallo di tempo? Non cercare oltre! Il nostro indicatore delle Onde del Lupo fa il lavoro in modo impeccabile. Ecco perché è perfetto per te: Caratteristiche Principali: Rilevamento Autom
Riko Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
Color Stochastic TRI
Huu Tri Nguyen
Indicatori
Color Stochastic – Smarter Stochastic Cross with DCA Insights Overview Color Stochastic  is an enhanced and visually optimized version of the classic Stochastic Oscillator. It not only shows market momentum, but also identifies intelligent entry points using a DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) strategy. With clear color-coded arrows for buy/sell signals based on stochastic crossovers at extreme levels, traders can make timely decisions with confidence. Key Features ️ Classic Stochastic with
Diya The Light
Vinil D
Experts
Diya The Light EA Diya The Light EA is a powerful averaging strategy Expert Advisor designed for consistent performance across all currency pairs and timeframes. With smart money management, customizable trading hours, spread/margin protection, and real-time profit tracking, it adapts to your trading style while maintaining control over risk. Ideal for both beginners and experienced traders, it supports 3 money management modes and adjustable lot sizes to match your capital and risk appetite. Pe
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicatori
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
GT Trend M1
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicatori
GT Trend è un indicatore di tendenza appositamente progettato per il trading sui grafici M1 e M5 . L'indicatore è ideale per i trader che preferiscono il trading intraday. Puoi utilizzare questo indicatore come base per il tuo sistema di trading o come soluzione di trading autonoma. L'indicatore è facile da usare. Devi solo seguire i segnali. Fornirò inoltre indicatori aggiuntivi a tutti gli utenti di questo indicatore gratuitamente, che aiuteranno a utilizzare questo metodo nel modo più efficie
True Super Arrows
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
True Super Arrows is a powerful and versatile indicator that can help you identify and trade profitable trends. The indicator uses a combination of technical indicators to generate arrows that point to the direction of the trend. Features: Multiple trend identification methods:   The indicator uses a combination of moving averages, trend lines, and other indicators to identify trends. Accurate trend direction:   The indicator uses a variety of techniques to ensure that the arrows are pointing in
Two Moving Average Crossover Alerts Serie MT4
Boris Armenteros
5 (1)
Indicatori
L'indicatore "Two Moving Average Crossover" per MetaTrader 4 (MT4) è uno strumento di analisi tecnica che visualizza due medie mobili e notifica quando le medie mobili si incrociano. L'indicatore calcola e traccia due medie mobili, una più veloce e l'altra più lenta. Quando la media mobile più veloce incrocia quella più lenta, viene considerato un segnale rialzista, che indica una potenziale inversione di tendenza o l'inizio di un nuovo trend rialzista. Al contrario, quando la media mobile più
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicatori
KT Renko Patterns analizza il grafico Renko mattone per mattone per individuare i pattern grafici più famosi, frequentemente utilizzati dai trader nei vari mercati finanziari. Rispetto ai grafici basati sul tempo, i grafici Renko rendono il trading basato sui pattern più semplice e visivamente chiaro grazie alla loro struttura pulita. KT Renko Patterns include diversi pattern Renko, molti dei quali sono ampiamente spiegati nel libro “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” di Prashant Shah. Un E
SuperTrend MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT SuperTrend is a modified version of the classic SuperTrend indicator with new useful features. Whether its Equities, Futures, and Forex, the beginners' traders widely use the Supertrend indicator.  Buy Signal: When price close above the supertrend line. Sell Signal: When price close below the supertrend line. Features A multi-featured SuperTrend coded from scratch. Equipped with a multi-timeframe scanner. The last signal direction and entry price showed on the chart. All kinds of MetaTrader
Lyne
Maksim Kalachev
Indicatori
About the Lyne indicator Lyne is a Metatrader 4 (MT4) indicator, the essence of which is to transform the accumulated historical data. The Lyne indicator makes it possible to detect various features and patterns in price dynamics that are invisible to the naked eye. Based on this information, traders can anticipate further price movement and adjust their strategy accordingly. This indicator has proven itself in the scalping strategy. The indicator works without repainting.
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Indicatori
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me L'indicatore Volumetric Order Blocks Multi Timeframe è uno strumento potente progettato per i trader che cercano approfondimenti sul comportamento del mercato identificando le aree di prezzo chiave dove i partecipanti significativi accumulano ordini. Queste aree, note come blocchi d'ordi
Altri dall’autore
SX Golden MA Pack MT5
Mojtaba Sarikhani
5 (2)
Indicatori
This comprehensive technical indicator calculates and plots up to 3 moving averages with 3 different periods. By employing three moving averages of distinct lookback periods, the trader can confirm whether the market has indeed experienced a change in trend or whether it is merely pausing momentarily before resuming its prior state. SX Golden MA Pack  for MT4 is available   here . The shorter the moving average period, the more closely it tracks the price curve. When a security initiates an upt
FREE
SX Theme Setter MT5
Mojtaba Sarikhani
5 (1)
Utilità
SX Theme Setter is intended for changing chart appearance in 2 modes: - Gradient background mode: In this mode, the indicator creates a gradient background for your chart. Colors, steps and gradient type can be selected by user. - Color theme: Color theme mode provides more than 50 built-in different color themes which can be selected from a list. Most of these themes are converted from official color themes of real trading platforms of the past and present. Try them out and see if they suit
FREE
SX Golden MA Pack MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
5 (1)
Indicatori
This comprehensive technical indicator calculates and plots up to 3 moving averages with 3 different periods. By employing three moving averages of distinct lookback periods, the trader can confirm whether the market has indeed experienced a change in trend or whether it is merely pausing momentarily before resuming its prior state. SX Golden MA Pack  for MT5 is available   here . The shorter the moving average period, the more closely it tracks the price curve. When a security initiates an upt
FREE
SX Price Action Patterns MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
Indicatori
SX Price Action Patterns is a comprehensive indicator which shows various price action patterns on the chart for those who are interested in price action trading. These patterns are as follows: A Pin Bar is a candlestick price bar, which has a long wick on one side and a small body. It is a powerful signal of price reversal in a currency trading strategy. An Inside Bar is characterized by a bar or candle that is entirely ‘inside’ the range of the preceding one and represents the consolidation o
FREE
SX Impulse MACD MT5
Mojtaba Sarikhani
Indicatori
MACD is probably one of the most popular technical indicators out there. When the market is trending, it actually does a pretty good job, but when the market starts consolidating and moving sideways, the MACD performs not so well. SX Impulse MACD for MT4 is available   here . Impulse MACD is a modified version of MACD that works very well for trading Forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies. It has its own unique feature which perfectly filters out the values in a moving average range and enables it
SX Theme Setter MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
5 (1)
Utilità
SX Theme Setter is intended for changing chart appearance in 2 modes: - Gradient background mode: In this mode, the indicator creates a gradient background for your chart. Colors, steps and gradient type can be selected by user. - Color theme: Color theme mode provides more than 50 built-in different color themes which can be selected from a list. Most of these themes are converted from official color themes of real trading platforms of the past and present. Try them out and see if they suit
FREE
SX Currency Strength MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
Indicatori
SX Currency Strength indicator allows users to analyze currency strength through a selected period, with results resetting periodically and accumulating thereafter. It displays the historical relative strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CHF, CAD and NZD) across a selected timeframe. Assessing a currency's relative strength aids in evaluating its performance against a basket of other currencies. Users can select to visualize relative strength of the currencies in the shap
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione