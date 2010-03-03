Symbiosis

Expert advisor based on a widely tested price action strategy + signal filter

The EA already incorporates all the variables in its programming, it is enough to let it run on the EUR/USD graph with the values ​​it incorporates by default.


DESCRIPTION OF THE STRATEGY

Price action trading analyzes the performance of a currency to predict what it might do in the future.

This EA analyzes a series of characteristic patterns that are used to identify the most likely price trend.

Additionally, the EA includes one technical indicator that filter false signals, giving this EA greater consistency in the analysis and execution of the strategy.

In order for the strategy used by this EA not to be copied, the parameters and indicators considered are not shown in the Back Test


PARAMETERS OF THE EXPERT ADVISOR

The Expert Advisor includes the following parameters:


Magic number:

Risk:

Filter:


Taking profits (Take Profit) is automatic and this occurs when certain circumstances occur in the signals monitored by the expert.


INFORMATION PANEL

The Expert Advisor incorporates an information panel on the screen where the following is displayed:


User account number:

Magic Number:

Expert name:

Expert Profit/Loss Summary:

Count of commissions paid to the broker:



