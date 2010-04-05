Hedging Flying
- Experts
- Samir Arman
- Versione: 4.0
- Aggiornato: 7 dicembre 2024
- Attivazioni: 5
Before working, watch the video and how to make the expert settings
..............
very important .......
Do it
Multiplication=true ......
It works on opening
SELL STOP
and
BUY STOP
With distance control of step
When one trade is activated, the other trade moves with the trend
With the closing of the winning trade from win_USD
When the winning deal is closed, it works again in the same way
There is also a loss in dollars that can be controlled by closing all together at a loss in dollars
Loss_USD lo=0 does not work
Max_SPREAD control
Write comments as you like
There is also control over deleting the expert from the chart when closing trades at a profit, and this is the case
Continuous_trading=false
if = true
It will work non-stop with expert timing operation control from Time_Start
And his work ends at Time_End
But if there are open trades, it will continue to work even when the timing expires
Work on strong-moving pairs
He will profit from the strong trend
Max Spread = 0.3
Broker link from here
Lot1: Manual Lot Size
Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.
Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.
Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.
Step: Controlling the distance of opening consecutive deals.
Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on.
Time_End: The work is finished at the same
Continuous_trading = true Keep working nonstop = false The Expert is deleted from the chart after the total profit of the transactions.
Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.
Currency:
GBPUSD GBPJPY GBPAUD EURUSD gold
Time Frame:
M5
Minimum recommended amount and leverage:
Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.
Min Recommended Deposit: 500 USD or Equivalent amount.
Lot 0.01