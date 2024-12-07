Hedging Flying

Before working, watch the video and how to make the expert settings .............. very important ....... Do it Multiplication=true ......

It works on opening

SELL STOP

and

BUY STOP

With distance control of step

When one trade is activated, the other trade moves with the trend

With the closing of the winning trade from win_USD

When the winning deal is closed, it works again in the same way

There is also a loss in dollars that can be controlled by closing all together at a loss in dollars

Loss_USD lo=0 does not work

Max_SPREAD control

Write comments as you like

There is also control over deleting the expert from the chart when closing trades at a profit, and this is the case

Continuous_trading=false

if = true

It will work non-stop with expert timing operation control from Time_Start

And his work ends at Time_End

But if there are open trades, it will continue to work even when the timing expires

Work on strong-moving pairs

He will profit from the strong trend

Max Spread = 0.3

Broker link from here













Lot1: Manual Lot Size

Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.

Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.

Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.

Step: Controlling the distance of opening consecutive deals.

Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on.

Time_End: The work is finished at the same





Continuous_trading = true Keep working nonstop = false The Expert is deleted from the chart after the total profit of the transactions.





Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.

Currency:





GBPUSD GBPJPY GBPAUD EURUSD gold

Time Frame:

M5

Minimum recommended amount and leverage:

Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.

Min Recommended Deposit: 500 USD or Equivalent amount.

Lot 0.01