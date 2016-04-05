GGP SuperTrend Alerts MT4

The GGP SuperTrend MT4 Indicator is a technical analysis tool that can assist investors in identifying market trends. The indicator is based on ATR and is very useful for capturing the direction of an asset’s momentum and is widely employed when looking at stocks, currencies, and commodities. It plots a line on the price chart, which acts as a dynamic level of support or resistance, helping traders and investors make informed decisions about entry and exit points.

This indicator is MT5 conversion of the SuperTrend Indicator by “KivancOzbilgic“ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently.

For MT5 version please click here.

The Supertrend Indicator is quite straightforward. Its line is computed by adjusting the asset’s closing price with a value derived from multiplying the average true range (ATR), which is a measure of market volatility, and a specified multiplier.

When the price is above this line, the market is considered to be trending up, signaling a buying opportunity. Conversely, when the price is below the line, the market is trending downward, indicating a sell opportunity.

The Supertrend Indicator is notably helpful in markets when prices are going in a clear direction, upward or downward. It is often used with other technical indicators for a more comprehensive trading strategy.

Key Features:

Alert Types: in addition to the terminal pop-up alerts, the mobile notification sends the alerts directly to your cell phone and by sending emails you will never lose a signal. All these alert methods can be turned on/off to fit your trading style and preferences.

                MetaTrader alert boxes.

                Mobile Notifications.

                Sending Emails.

      * For sending and receiving emails a SMTP server is needed.

The indicator is compatible with a wide range of financial instruments, including forex, stocks, indices, and commodities.

All buffers and entry signals are included as a buffer and available for processing in EAs.

User-friendly Interface: The user-friendly interface ensures traders of all levels can easily access and utilize this advanced tool.

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

See other products here.


