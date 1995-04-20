GGP Wave Trend Oscillator MT4

The GGP Wave Trend Oscillator MT4 Indicator is a volatility and momentum tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance and providing traders find the most accurate market reversals.

This indicator is MT4 conversion of the Indicator: WaveTrend Oscillator [WT] by “LazyBear“ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently.

When the oscillator is above the overbought band and crosses down the signal (dotted line), it is usually a good SELL signal. Similarly, when the oscillator crosses above the signal when below the oversold band, it is a good BUY signal.

For MT5 version please click here.

The GGP Wave Trend Oscillator is the best indicator in the market that allows the users to completely customize the Moving Average types that are used in the calculations. This flexibility makes The GGP Wave Trend Oscillator easily adaptable for any asset and timeframe.

Key Features:

Alert Types: in addition to the terminal pop-up alerts, the mobile notification sends the alerts directly to your cell phone and by sending emails you will never lose a signal. All these alert methods can be turned on/off to fit your trading style and preferences.

                MetaTrader alert boxes.

                Mobile Notifications.

                Sending Emails.

      * For sending and receiving emails a SMTP server is needed.

The indicator is compatible with a wide range of financial instruments, including forex, stocks, indices, and commodities.

All buffers and entry signals are included as a buffer and available for processing in EAs.

User-friendly Interface: The user-friendly interface ensures traders of all levels can easily access and utilize this advanced tool.

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

See other products here.



