GGP UT Bot Alerts MT4

The UT Bot Alert MT5 Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance.

This indicator is MT5 conversion of the UT Bot alerts indicator by “QuantNomad “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently.

Key Features:

Alert Types: in addition to the terminal pop-up alerts, the mobile notification sends the alerts directly to your cell phone and by sending emails you will never lose a signal. All these alert methods can be turned on/off to fit your trading style and preferences.

                MetaTrader alert boxes.

                Mobile Notifications.

                Sending Emails.

·         For sending and receiving emails a SMTP server is needed.

The indicator is compatible with a wide range of financial instruments, including forex, stocks, indices, and commodities.

All buffers and entry signals are included as a buffer and available for processing in EAs.

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

See other products here.

