The GGP ADX and DI MT4 Indicator is used to quantify trend strength. ADX calculations are based on a moving average of price range expansion over a given period of time.

This indicator is MT4 conversion of the ADX and DI Indicator by “BeikabuOyaji “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently.

ADX is plotted as a single line with values ranging from a low of zero to a high of 100. ADX is non-directional; it registers trend strength whether price is trending up or down.

When the +DMI is above the -DMI, prices are moving up, and ADX measures the strength of the uptrend. When the -DMI is above the +DMI, prices are moving down, and ADX measures the strength of the downtrend.

ADX values help traders identify the strongest and most profitable trends to trade. The values are also important for distinguishing between trending and non-trending conditions. Many traders will use ADX readings above 25 to suggest that the trend is strong enough for trend-trading strategies. Conversely, when ADX is below 25, many will avoid trend-trading strategies.

The series of ADX peaks are also a visual representation of overall trend momentum. ADX clearly indicates when the trend is gaining or losing momentum. Momentum is the velocity of price. A series of higher ADX peaks means trend momentum is increasing. A series of lower ADX peaks means trend momentum is decreasing. Any ADX peak above 25 is considered strong, even if it is a lower peak.

ADX can also show momentum divergence. When price makes a higher high and ADX makes a lower high, there is negative divergence, or non-confirmation. In general, divergence is not a signal for a reversal, but rather a warning that trend momentum is changing. It may be appropriate to tighten the stop-loss or take partial profits.

Key Features:

Alert Types: in addition to the terminal pop-up alerts, the mobile notification sends the alerts directly to your cell phone and by sending emails you will never lose a signal. All these alert methods can be turned on/off to fit your trading style and preferences.

MetaTrader alert boxes.

Mobile Notifications.

Sending Emails.

* For sending and receiving emails a SMTP server is needed.

The indicator is compatible with a wide range of financial instruments, including forex, stocks, indices, and commodities.

All buffers and entry signals are included as a buffer and available for processing in EAs.

User-friendly Interface: The user-friendly interface ensures traders of all levels can easily access and utilize this advanced tool.

