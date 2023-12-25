Bitcoin Wizard MT5

Bitcoin Wizard is designed for trading Bitcoin by placing pending orders based on high low at certain periods by taking advantage of strong momentum. Setfile Why Bitcoin Wizard : Bitcoin Wizard is a fully automatic trade system, trade 24/7.

Does not use any risky strategies such as hedging, martingale, grid or multiple orders.

Every trade is protected by a stoploss.

SET UP



Symbol BTCUSD/BITCOIN Timeframe M15, H1 Type of account Standard,Hedging,Leverage 1:500 Setting Need Setfile Minimum/Recommended Deposit

100$/1000$







Expert input:





1. Manage Open Positions

Period in bars for indicators : How many bars should look back

2. Manage Lots and Money Autolot Type: select autolots type

Fixed Money size: Fill in money to manage (Example: your Balance 1000, fill in Fixed Money size=200, Autolot = 1000/200=5 x 0.01 =0.05, so every 200$ increase, the lot will increase by 0.01)

Fixed Lot size

Risk Per Trade %

Maximal Lots: max lots per trade

3. Recovery Lot Coefficient Recovery (0=OFF): Lot Multiplier 4. Manage SL-TP Settings

Stop Loss(in pips): Stop loss in pips

Take Profit(in pips): Takeprofit in pips

5. Manage Trailing

Trailing: enable/disable Trailing

Trailing Type: Select trailing type

Trailing Start (in pips): Trailing starts in pips

Trailing Size (in pips): Step trailing in pips

Trailstart in money : Trailing start in money unit

Trailstep in money : Step trailing in money unit

6. Manage BreakEven

Break Even: enable/disable Break even in pips

Break Even Type : Select break even type

Break Even Start, in pips : Break even start

Break Even Step, in pips : Break even step

Lock start in money : Break even start in money unit

Lock stop in money : Break even step in money unit

7. Time Management Use time control: restrictions on trading hours and days, this only applies to opening a new cycle. Timing use broker's server time.

Trade Start Time: Time to start trade

Trade End Time: Time to stop trade

Trade in Monday: Enable trade in monday

Trade in Tuesday: Enable trade in Tuesday

Trade in Wednesday: Enable trade in Wednesday

Trade in Thursday: Enable trade in Thursday

Trade in Friday: Enable trade in Friday

Trade in Saturday: Enable trade in Saturday

Trade in Sunday: Enable trade in Sunday

Close All Trades at The End of Time: Close all open position and pending order at the end of time 8. Manage News News Filter: Enable/disable news filter

Stop trade X seconds before the news

Stop trade X seconds after the news 9. Manage Others

Delete All Pending Orders if Spread>MaxSpread

Max Spread (in Pips): maximum spread allowed

Max Slippage (in Pips): maximum slippage allowed

Magic number : EA identifies open positions based on this magic number.





Important Note :

Bitcoin Wizard is quite sensitive to differences in slippage and spreads between brokers.

Before making a purchase, please backtest it at your selected broker to see if it is suitable.

I only sell my product at MQL5 market place, if you get my product outside the market place, I can confirm it is a fake product.





Backtest

During the development, Bitcoin Wizard was tested for the backtesting period between 01.01.2023 and 25.12.2023 on 100% history quality data.

You can do the backtest by using the following backtest settings:





Symbols: BTCUSD/BITCOIN

Timeframe: M15

Modelling: 'Every Tick Based on Real Ticks' is recommended.

Deposit: Minimum 100 is recommended

Leverage: 1:100





If you have any questions or need help with setting the Expert Advisor up, please do not hesitate to contact us through PM. We will always try to reply as quickly as possible.

Before buying this product, please make sure you understand the risks involved with trading and that past performance is no guarantee for future results.







