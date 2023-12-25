Bitcoin Wizard MT5

5
  • Experts
  • Sugianto
  • Version: 3.70
  • Mise à jour: 17 septembre 2025
  • Activations: 20

Bitcoin Wizard is designed for trading Bitcoin by placing pending orders based on high low at certain periods by taking advantage of strong momentum. 

Setfile

Why Bitcoin Wizard :

  • Bitcoin Wizard is a fully automatic trade system, trade 24/7.
  • Does not use any risky strategies such as hedging, martingale, grid or multiple orders.
  • Every trade is protected by a stoploss.

SET UP

Symbol BTCUSD/BITCOIN
Timeframe M15, H1
Type of account Standard,Hedging,Leverage 1:500
Setting Need Setfile
Minimum/Recommended Deposit 
 100$/1000$

Expert input:

1. Manage Open Positions

  • Period in bars for indicators : How many bars should look back

2. Manage Lots and Money

  • Autolot Type: select autolots type
  • Fixed Money size: Fill in money to manage (Example: your Balance 1000, fill in Fixed Money size=200, Autolot = 1000/200=5 x 0.01 =0.05, so every 200$ increase, the lot will increase by 0.01)
  • Fixed Lot size
  • Risk Per Trade %
  • Maximal Lots: max lots per trade

3. Recovery

  • Lot Coefficient Recovery (0=OFF): Lot Multiplier

4. Manage SL-TP Settings

  • Stop Loss(in pips): Stop loss in pips
  • Take Profit(in pips): Takeprofit in pips
5. Manage Trailing
  • Trailing: enable/disable Trailing
  • Trailing Type: Select trailing type
  • Trailing Start (in pips): Trailing starts in pips
  • Trailing Size (in pips): Step trailing in pips
  • Trailstart in money : Trailing start in money unit
  • Trailstep in money : Step trailing in money unit
6. Manage BreakEven
  • Break Even: enable/disable Break even in pips
  • Break Even Type : Select break even type
  • Break Even Start, in pips : Break even start
  • Break Even Step, in pips : Break even step
  • Lock start in money :  Break even start in money unit
  • Lock stop in money :  Break even step in money unit

7. Time Management

  • Use time control: restrictions on trading hours and days, this only applies to opening a new cycle. Timing use broker's server time.
  • Trade Start Time: Time to start trade
  • Trade End Time: Time to stop trade
  • Trade in Monday: Enable trade in monday
  • Trade in Tuesday:  Enable trade in Tuesday
  • Trade in Wednesday:  Enable trade in Wednesday
  • Trade in Thursday:  Enable trade in Thursday
  • Trade in Friday:  Enable trade in Friday
  • Trade in Saturday:  Enable trade in Saturday
  • Trade in Sunday:  Enable trade in Sunday
  • Close All Trades at The End of Time: Close all open position and pending order at the end of time

8. Manage News

  • News Filter: Enable/disable news filter
  • Stop trade X seconds before the news
  • Stop trade X seconds after the news

9. Manage Others

  • Delete All Pending Orders if Spread>MaxSpread
  • Max Spread (in Pips): maximum spread allowed
  • Max Slippage (in Pips): maximum slippage allowed
  • Magic number : EA identifies open positions based on this magic number.

Important Note :
  • Bitcoin Wizard is quite sensitive to differences in slippage and spreads between brokers. 
  • Before making a purchase, please backtest it at your selected broker to see if it is suitable.
  • I only sell my product at MQL5 market place, if you get my product outside the market place, I can confirm it is a fake product.

Backtest
During the development, Bitcoin Wizard was tested for the backtesting period between 01.01.2023 and 25.12.2023 on 100% history quality data. 
You can do the backtest by using the following backtest settings:

Symbols: BTCUSD/BITCOIN 
Timeframe: M15
Modelling: 'Every Tick Based on Real Ticks' is recommended.
Deposit: Minimum 100 is recommended
Leverage: 1:100

If you have any questions or need help with setting the Expert Advisor up, please do not hesitate to contact us through PM. We will always try to reply as quickly as possible.

Before buying this product, please make sure you understand the risks involved with trading and that past performance is no guarantee for future results.



Avis 3
Thomas Alte
514
Thomas Alte 2024.08.20 10:24 
 

actually I'm very impressed by the performance of this ea ...

Serafin Perez
3513
Serafin Perez 2024.05.19 12:23 
 

I had a small problem with the configuration and the author solved it almost immediately. Your signs say a lot about the quality of your products. Very professional.

