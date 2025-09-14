SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Bitcoin Wizard
Sugianto

Bitcoin Wizard

Sugianto
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 30%
Weltrade-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
505
Profit Trades:
310 (61.38%)
Loss Trades:
195 (38.61%)
Best trade:
7.48 USD
Worst trade:
-1.53 USD
Gross Profit:
230.31 USD (2 308 792 pips)
Gross Loss:
-200.52 USD (1 994 527 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (4.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9.52 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
0.76%
Max deposit load:
23.58%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.55
Long Trades:
260 (51.49%)
Short Trades:
245 (48.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
0.06 USD
Average Profit:
0.74 USD
Average Loss:
-1.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-7.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.92 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-7.17%
Annual Forecast:
-87.04%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.04 USD
Maximal:
19.18 USD (13.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.62% (19.18 USD)
By Equity:
1.18% (1.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 505
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 30
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 314K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.48 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.92 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 35
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 53
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 8
Weltrade-Real
0.46 × 13
