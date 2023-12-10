The "Trend Edges" indicator determines whether the trend is rising or falling. It is suitable for any time frame (tested on DAX).



The indicator should be treated like Bollinger Bands, meaning that if it breaks out upwards, you can buy with a stop loss below the lower edge.

Find a trending pair, index or CFD.

Additionally :

-Sound alert on trend change.

-Alert Notification

-Alert Notification on your mobile phone

