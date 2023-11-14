Aragorn 30

Analogy: Once a day, before the dawn, Aragorn will awake and set his Orc traps. Mostly Aragorn wins. Sometimes the Orcs win. Sometimes the Orcs will not come, in which case Aragorn will take down the traps and wait for the next day*

Aragorn will only trade once a day so it is not a get rich quick scheme. Rather it is an EA to grow your account over time. This can be quite rapid though if using the Money Management feature.

Due to historical price action recorded on the Dow Jones WS30, Aragorn is coded to trade this indices only. We may consider coding for other pairs in the near future.

Does NOT use the dangerous strategies Grid or Martingale*

Chart: Dow Jones WS30
Timeframe: Daily
Use VPS so the EA can monitor Invisible TP and SL.

*Inputs*

Enable Aragorn: Must Be Set To TRUE!
Money Management: True for Risk Settings. False for Fixed Lot.
Risk Settings:
1 for Low Risk. $100 - $300 balance.
2 for Medium Risk. $300 - $500 balance.
3 for Higher Risk. $500 upwards.
Fixed Lot: Please remember most brokers use increments of 0.1 on the indices, so usually you can't open 0.01, 0.02 etc....
Magic Number: To separate trades if running with other EAs or manual trades.
Age Hours: Hours before Pending Orders self delete. Default is 9 hours.

Limited number of copies will be sold.
Price may increase in the future.
Disclaimer: Trading is risky! Only trade with money you can afford and use a Risk Level suitable for your Account Size*

Account Saver
Kalgan Morpheus Rivers
Experts
There are some good EAs here but many of them don't have a Stop Loss or the Stop Loss doesn't work when Live Trading. Account Saver will monitor your trades and cut losses at an amount set by you. - Works with any EA that has Magic Number - Works with all pairs, indexes, cryptos or metals - Shows current spread on the chart - Prevents Liquidations and Margin Calls ==================================================================================== How to Set Up Account Saver - Attach the Account
