Trade Manager AIO MT4

This Tool Is A Comprehensive And User-Friendly Solution That Covers Every Aspect Of The Trading Process. From Risk Management To Advanced Order Execution And Monitoring, It Provides Traders With A Powerful Set Of Features To Enhance Their Decision-Making And Execution Capabilities In The Forex Market .
Alert: This tool not work in strategy tester!



MT5 Version

Features:

  1. Risk Management: Provides tools to set and manage risk levels for each trade, ensuring that traders can control and limit potential losses.

  2. Open Trades Overview: Displays a comprehensive overview of all currently open trades, allowing traders to monitor and manage their positions in real-time.

  3. News Filter: Incorporates a news filter that alerts users to relevant market news, helping them make informed decisions and avoid potential volatility spikes.

  4. Trailing by Multiple Indicators: Implements a dynamic trailing feature that adapts to market conditions, utilizing multiple indicators to optimize the trailing process and maximize profits.

  5. Multi-Level Take Profit and Stop Loss: Allows traders to set multiple levels for both take profit and stop loss, enabling a more sophisticated and flexible approach to profit-taking and risk management.

  6. Break Even Functionality: Features a break-even option that automatically adjusts the stop-loss level to the entry point after a certain profit threshold is reached, protecting profits and reducing risk.

  7. Nice Trade Levels: Incorporates predefined and customizable trade levels, streamlining the process of entering and exiting trades at optimal price points.

  8. User-Friendly GUI: Boasts a visually appealing and intuitive graphical user interface, ensuring that both novice and experienced traders can navigate and utilize the tool with ease.










Altri dall’autore
My Trading History MT5
Zhilwan Hussein
Utilità
My Trading History   is a very useful tool for traders to know in which currency pairs, metals, indices, crypto currencies are good for trading , because this tool get all orders that made by you or EA's and organize them by symbols and tell you number of orders that you or EAs made per each symbol and show Portfolio for each symbol  You can customize the dashboard and the dashboard location on the chart as you like.
FREE
My Trading History
Zhilwan Hussein
Utilità
My Trading History is a very useful tool for traders to know in which currency pairs, metals, indices, crypto currencies are good for trading , because this tool get all orders that made by you or EA's and organize them by symbols and tell you number of orders that you or EAs made per each symbol and show Portfolio for each symbol  You can customize the dashboard and the dashboard location on the chart as you like.
FREE
Pivot Point Multi Method
Zhilwan Hussein
Indicatori
Pivot Point Multi Method is a fully automatic pivot point indicator and indicate support and resistances (S1,S2,S3,S4,R1,R2,R3,R4) based on four Methods that you can select on of them Pivot point detection and drawing support resistances Methods( Classic ,Camarilla ,Woodie ,Fibonacci) Pivot Point Multi Method is working on all time frames and all currency pairs and gold silver and crypto currencies . Recommended Setting : Pivot_Method    select one of the methods ( Classic ,Camarilla ,Woodie
Didi Trend Scanner MT4
Zhilwan Hussein
5 (1)
Utilità
Didi Trend Scanner is an indicator for scanning market watch and detect market direction for each Time Frames and give signals for each pair You can make decision of making trades by this scanner that specify market trend direction for you   For each time frame you can add and remove any pairs you want to scan the scanner send alert via push notifications and email 
Pivot Point Multi Method MT5
Zhilwan Hussein
Indicatori
Pivot Point Multi Method MT5   Pivot Point Multi Method  MT5  is a fully automatic pivot point indicator and indicate support and resistances (S1,S2,S3,S4,R1,R2,R3,R4) based on four Methods that you can select on of them Pivot point detection and drawing support resistances Methods( Classic ,Camarilla ,Woodie ,Fibonacci) Pivot Point Multi Method Mt5 is working on all time frames and all currency pairs and gold silver and crypto currencies . Recommended Setting : Pivot_Method    select one of t
Didi Trend Scanner MT5
Zhilwan Hussein
Utilità
Didi Trend Scanner is an indicator for scanning market watch and detect market direction for each Time Frames and give signals for each pair You can make decision of making trades by this scanner that specify market trend direction for you   For each time frame you can add and remove any pairs you want to scan the scanner send alert via push notifications and email 
Trade Manager AIO
Zhilwan Hussein
Utilità
This Tool Is A Comprehensive And User-Friendly Solution That Covers Every Aspect Of The Trading Process. From Risk Management To Advanced Order Execution And Monitoring, It Provides Traders With A Powerful Set Of Features To Enhance Their Decision-Making And Execution Capabilities In The Forex Market . Alert : This tool not work in strategy tester! MT4 Version Features: Risk Management: Provides tools to set and manage risk levels for each trade, ensuring that traders can control and limit po
